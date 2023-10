So they've not put any restrictions on what he can say or do...but they've said he has to respect their views at the same time...



So yeah, not gonna see that rainbow armband any time soon are we Jordan?



He claims they've not put any restrictions on what he can say or do - and yet they've already censored him and Liverpool's past history anyway...and the last I've heard... he has still not been in contact with any of "the groups I supported and helped in the past" (his words)... and yet will do PR spin interviews.Fuck him.Henderson got booed when he came onto the pitch again (70 mins) - vs Italy. There were also some cheers in places - and 'selected crowd shots' at the ready for the TV directors.Channel 4 commentary decided to go with the alternate reality of "Jordan Henderson comes on to a majority of cheers" - https://ds2play.com/d/p719stevnl49 (69 mins)The international feed - even Fox Sports - went in another direction: "There is a reason why they cut to the crowd, there is a reason they want us to hear and see Jordan Henderson moving from Liverpool to Saudi Arabia. A lot has been written and talked about that." - https://ds2play.com/d/mye0zlfhlwej (69 mins)