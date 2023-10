I'm not one for booing players anyway, Henderson destroyed a large part of his legacy and almost wholly lost his credibility but that's his choice. He's just another greedy footballer now who used to play for us.





There are plenty of ex LFC players who were well thought of, indeed loved (Suarez, Torres, Mane etc) who we barely think about (and you might wish to add Gerrard and Fowler in this as well)





They light up your lives here but after they are gone that light can fade, for some it still shines (Alonso, Hypia etc) but they are only footballers after all, they are not special as people as often they prove.



Sorry to be pickybut can't agree with Suarez, he was a massive massive twat when he played against us after he left, but that was the man to a tee; passion boiled through his blood for victory and he left a bit of his heart on the pitch every time he played. Can't expect him to down tools and become a different person when we sell him to another club. He was one of the best players this club has ever seen and don't feel he has tainted that for me.Might be wrong completely, but as far as I am aware Suarez always spoke well of Liverpool after leaving(?). He also went back to play for his boyhood club Nacional, for I'm assuming fuck all compared to what he could have got elsewhere, and now enjoying the Brasileiro Série A.