Haven't missed him on the pitch at all. It sounds harsh but is probably reflective of how far his athleticism has receded.



I keep seeing these facebook reels, one of the podcasts that Ben Foster does. I cant remember the name of the other player he was talking to on the one I saw this week, but they were saying that when they played us, Henderson absolutely ran the show, he was instucting our players where to go, what to do, how Mo and Mane were looking to him for advice and instruction, said he was brilliant - that's what we will miss. He'd have been a massive help with settling the new players and helping them develop and could have been very useful at the end of games, settling it down, seeing them out - that's the role Klopp planned for him, but the Saudi coin meant more to him.He'd have gotten more out of daily training sessions and 15 minute sub appearances than he'll ever get playing against teams that would struggle against out U18s, but greed took over.