Jordan Henderson*

bradders1011

Re: Jordan Henderson*
October 6, 2023, 09:03:56 pm
Fucks sake Jordan have some shame. I can't think of anything he could have done to make himself a pariah quicker, other than an interview with that paper.
DangerScouse

Re: Jordan Henderson*
October 6, 2023, 09:14:42 pm
Speaks volumes that the first time I've thought of him in weeks is when i saw this thread bumped. Good fucking riddance, absolutely no loss.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Jordan Henderson*
October 6, 2023, 09:27:47 pm
Am I right in thinking the Mackem twat has sat down with the scum ?
Samie

Re: Jordan Henderson*
October 6, 2023, 09:54:04 pm
Either I;m looknig in the wrong place because the latest interview he's given is him backing Saudi for the 2034 World Cup.  :-X
Chakan

Re: Jordan Henderson*
October 6, 2023, 09:55:43 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on October  6, 2023, 09:27:47 pm
Am I right in thinking the Mackem twat has sat down with the scum ?

It does say "other than"

So don't think he's given an interview there. He's not that dumb. I could be wrong though.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Jordan Henderson*
October 6, 2023, 10:11:00 pm
Oh he's definitely dumb enough.

I read it wrong though  :duh
classycarra

Re: Jordan Henderson*
October 6, 2023, 11:57:12 pm
good headline and snark

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/saudi-arabia-2034-world-cup-jordan-henderson-b2425240.html

Jordan Henderson plays the tool on road to Saudi Arabia’s inevitable World Cup
Everything is falling into place for Saudi Arabia to host the 2034 World Cup, and Henderson was among the Saudi Pro League stars cheering the news
Quote

Lawrence Ostlere
Senior Sports Writer

You may have seen the video of Jordan Henderson promoting Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the 2034 World Cup. It is a moving watch. There’s his giant face plastered across the screen, while wearing the famous green and black colours of Al Ettifaq FC. “Very excited about the announcement,” Henderson says in his excited voice. “Go Saudi Arabia 2034.”

It is important to note that his World Cup promotional work is voluntary. We know this because he said so in an interview with The Athletic. So when we see raw emotion like this on social media, we know we are getting real Henderson, authentic Henderson, out there backing the bid. Not a paid ambassador, just a boy who fell in love with a gulf state.

Henderson is having one of his all-time great seasons: four assists in eight games as captain of Steven Gerrard’s Ettifaq outfit; still in the England squad despite no discernible superior attributes to James Ward-Prowse; all while getting the chance to grow the Saudi Pro League, one of his big motivations for moving there.

He is not the only one excited. Gerrard described the prospect of a Saudi World Cup as “potentially one of the best shows the world’s seen”. Al-Ittihad striker Karim Benzema was stunned, tweeting: “Wow! Amazing news.” Al-Ahli winger Riyadh Mahrez was relieved the world will finally get to see the country’s “passion and love of the game”.

If it sounds like they think the bid is already won, that’s because it might be. To catch up on a whirlwind week at Fifa HQ, it was announced on Wednesday that six countries across three continents would host the 2030 World Cup. That satisfied the confederations of Europe, Africa and South America. And barely an hour later, Saudi Arabia publicly launched its bid for 2034.

Things have fallen into place quite nicely. Fifa’s rules on rotating the World Cup around the globe mean there are only two possible federations left to stage the 2034 World Cup: Oceania and Asia. That doesn’t leave a lot of competition. What’s more, Fifa gave any rivals to the Saudi bid a 25-day deadline for submission. Australia has hinted at joining the race, but a cynic might conclude it would be the tortoise chasing a wealthy and well-prepared hare that’s already crossed the finish line.

The World Cup is a logical endpoint to something much bigger. Sport is a mirror to the world order, and Saudi’s emergence in football is both a consequence and a signal of a gravitational shift. As Rory McIlroy put it recently, upon accepting the increasing influence of Saudi Arabia on the game of golf: “You see everything else happening in the world, you see big private equity companies in America taking their money, the biggest companies in the world … if this is what’s happening, then the way I’ve framed it is that the world has decided for me.”

There is an inevitability to all this. Even so, given the rapid emergence of an oppressive dictatorship in the world of football, it might have been nice for even just one press conference with Fifa’s dear leader, Gianni Infantino, to scrutinise this flurry of announcements that appear to pave the way for Saudi 2034. This, remember, is an organisation whose “corruption” section on Wikipedia is longer than this article.

Infantino has himself taken on the distinct air of a dictator in recent years. He was sworn in for another term as Fifa president in March after winning an election unopposed, annointed to obedient applause at a ceremony in Rwanda. Fifa presidents are supposed to serve a maximum of three terms, but Infantino recently “clarified” that his first three years in the job didn’t count as he was only filling in for the deposed Sepp Blatter. It seems likely he will serve until the bitter end in 2031, capping a 15-year stint as the most powerful man in football.

Infantino and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have a friendship of sorts and have been pictured at various matches together, most notably in Qatar last year. The 2034 World Cup might be the first tournament after his reign ends, a parting gift to Prince Mohammed, like a prime minister handing out one last peerage to an old ally.

The road to 2034 will no doubt be smoothed by Saudi’s many levers of soft power. It will host the Fifa Club World Cup in December, and will continue to invest heavily in the Saudi Pro League. Lionel Messi remains an ambassador and Cristiano Ronaldo is its marquee player. The league is set to go after more big, bright stars closer to their prime, with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah a high priority.

All that will lay the groundwork for the ultimate goal, hosting the World Cup, a platform like no other to project Saudi Arabia’s global standing. So as Henderson put his enthusiastic support behind the message, emitting slight hostage energy, perhaps one day he might reflect that he was just a tool.
if anyone wants to watch the vapid tool's video:
https://twitter.com/aawsat_spt/status/1709957348561678539
redgriffin73

Re: Jordan Henderson*
October 7, 2023, 12:03:24 am
Brilliantly written, thanks for posting ;D
Chakan

Re: Jordan Henderson*
October 7, 2023, 12:03:56 am
Quote
So as Henderson put his enthusiastic support behind the message, emitting slight hostage energy, perhaps one day he might reflect that he was just a tool.

That's brilliant.
classycarra

Re: Jordan Henderson*
October 7, 2023, 12:07:53 am
Quote from: Chakan on October  7, 2023, 12:03:56 am
That's brilliant.
have to confess I didn't read that far - thanks for quoting it, great line!
Fromola

Re: Jordan Henderson*
October 7, 2023, 07:56:44 am
Obviously he wouldn't, but thought he could have tried getting back in our good books by coming out against PGMOL this week, even just a social media post. He must have got just as frustrated with them as his teammates last season. They can't say anything (neither can Milner), now he could.
Zlen

Re: Jordan Henderson*
October 7, 2023, 08:09:21 am
Who gives a sweet f** what he has to say any longer? He got his England invite, everything is good in his world.
Fromola

Re: Jordan Henderson*
October 7, 2023, 08:11:01 am
Quote from: Zlen on October  7, 2023, 08:09:21 am
Who gives a sweet f** what he has to say any longer? He got his England invite, everything is good in his world.

He's all about his England place now, yeah.

He's lucky Southgate is such a Saudi loving wanker, anyone else would not pick him again playing there. Not like England are short of options, he's left the likes of Ward Prowse out the squad.

He's happy to sit on the bench for Gareth but not for Jurgen.
jooneyisdagod

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Yesterday at 12:28:50 pm
Haven't missed him on the pitch at all. It sounds harsh but is probably reflective of how far his athleticism has receded.
Chakan

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Yesterday at 12:38:43 pm
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Yesterday at 12:28:50 pm
Haven't missed him on the pitch at all. It sounds harsh but is probably reflective of how far his athleticism has receded.

Haven't missed him pretty much anywhere really.
rob1966

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Yesterday at 04:46:31 pm
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Yesterday at 12:28:50 pm
Haven't missed him on the pitch at all. It sounds harsh but is probably reflective of how far his athleticism has receded.

I keep seeing these facebook reels, one of the podcasts that Ben Foster does. I cant remember the name of the other player he was talking to on the one I saw this week, but they were saying that when they played us, Henderson absolutely ran the show, he was instucting our players where to go, what to do, how Mo and Mane were looking to him for advice and instruction, said he was brilliant - that's what we will miss. He'd have been a massive help with settling the new players and helping them develop and could have been very useful at the end of games, settling it down, seeing them out - that's the role Klopp planned for him, but the Saudi coin meant more to him.

He'd have gotten more out of daily training sessions and 15 minute sub appearances than he'll ever get playing against teams that would struggle against out U18s, but greed took over.
Fromola

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Yesterday at 05:34:37 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:46:31 pm
I keep seeing these facebook reels, one of the podcasts that Ben Foster does. I cant remember the name of the other player he was talking to on the one I saw this week, but they were saying that when they played us, Henderson absolutely ran the show, he was instucting our players where to go, what to do, how Mo and Mane were looking to him for advice and instruction, said he was brilliant - that's what we will miss. He'd have been a massive help with settling the new players and helping them develop and could have been very useful at the end of games, settling it down, seeing them out - that's the role Klopp planned for him, but the Saudi coin meant more to him.

He'd have gotten more out of daily training sessions and 15 minute sub appearances than he'll ever get playing against teams that would struggle against out U18s, but greed took over.

He was brilliant but last season he was useless. Klopp said it as well the other week, when he's not playing (i.e starting all the time) he's a pain in the arse, so if he was out the side this season, then he's a hinderance and not a help in terms of the dressing room.

Similar with Fabinho. He's the best DM in football for 3 or 4 seasons and we really need that Fabinho now (and the Henderson who was so good in that period). The pair of them fell off a cliff last season and it killed us.
jooneyisdagod

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Today at 11:54:59 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:46:31 pm
I keep seeing these facebook reels, one of the podcasts that Ben Foster does. I cant remember the name of the other player he was talking to on the one I saw this week, but they were saying that when they played us, Henderson absolutely ran the show, he was instucting our players where to go, what to do, how Mo and Mane were looking to him for advice and instruction, said he was brilliant - that's what we will miss. He'd have been a massive help with settling the new players and helping them develop and could have been very useful at the end of games, settling it down, seeing them out - that's the role Klopp planned for him, but the Saudi coin meant more to him.

He'd have gotten more out of daily training sessions and 15 minute sub appearances than he'll ever get playing against teams that would struggle against out U18s, but greed took over.

I'm always skeptical about such claims. I'm sure there is some element of truth to Henderson's on-field influence but I find it very hard to believe that our players wouldn't know where to go without Henderson pointing them in the right direction. I mean, it's not surprising that Henderson was a big on-field presence. He does love to pick the ball off the CB's toes and then point to players as to where they need to go. That and the first-time ball from the inside right in towards the backpost are the two pieces of play that I most associate with Henderson. Even if his on-field influence was as large as Ben Foster was claiming, Henderson had been stinking the place out for a good 18 months before he got moved on.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Today at 01:43:27 pm
Why does it now seem natural that Van Dijk is the captain now when previously it seemed like he was just second in a queue that he should have been first in
