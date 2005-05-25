I think it becomes a real problem when it's the captain, too. If he's not starting every game, does he feel someone else (who does start every game) becomes the de facto captain in his place? His kind of ego wouldn't deal with that well. And that kind of Hyde character (constantly, from the captain) would be toxic in the dressing room.



The head choppers have done us a favour in reality (said as much at the time).The argument for keeping Henderson was his character and leadership in the dressing room, but if he's going to be a prick because he's not starting every week then that becomes a negative anyway. And when he does play then you've got a player whose main attribute was his energy, whose legs are going.We went through the same bollocks with Gerrard. He saw his arse if he wasn't starting every game (or got taken off) and fucked off to MLS in a huff once it became clear his minutes would be managed going forward.Klopp's answered it well. He's explained Henderson had a key role to play but ultimately wanted to know he was going to start every game and Klopp couldn't 'guarantee him that if his performances weren't up to standard (which they were a million miles away from last season).