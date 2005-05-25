« previous next »
Jordan Henderson*

Offline rossipersempre

Re: Jordan Henderson*
September 12, 2023, 06:34:39 pm
Back on Henderson, it was disappointing Guardian's Squires didn't go full James Maddison on him this week. Just a couple of sly digs.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Jordan Henderson*
September 12, 2023, 06:40:46 pm
Quote from: ... on September 12, 2023, 12:50:35 pm
Curtis?

He has never been a holding midfielder.
He was in the U21 World Cup, he basically controlled games from a Thiago-like position. That could end up being his long-term role, though I do think it's more likely he's further up the field.
Offline Sangria

Re: Jordan Henderson*
September 12, 2023, 06:47:09 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on September 12, 2023, 06:27:17 pm
Like Everton? I'm not even joking, that's his level now and it could happen down the line when his return to Celtic doesn't quite go to plan. After all his current wife was an ex-Anfield employee and he never went full Rafa when talking about them.

"Another top job"? He's possibly the worst eye for signings I can think of, he may have won a cup for Leicester but he also choked on the far more lucrative CL place in consecutive seasons and when he has played in Europe, has always shown a staggering level of naivety and ineptitude. He's not learned anything in the years since he bluffed his way past Ian Ayre, and he's not going to start now. Always starts well but then gets shown up and players tire of him very quickly. His only significant sustained success came in the "fish in a barrel" SPL and we saw how loyal he was then.

Man Utd hired Ten Haag because of his achievements at Ajax and the many quality players that came from his management. And since he has a proven record of producing quality players, Man Utd give him free rein in demanding players. Some time after he's spent something like 200m on players there, the word eventually gets through from Amsterdam that Ajax never trusted him with identifying players, but always confined him to coaching while transfers were done by someone else.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Jordan Henderson*
September 12, 2023, 06:51:23 pm
Quote from: Sangria on September 12, 2023, 06:47:09 pm
Man Utd hired Ten Haag because of his achievements at Ajax and the many quality players that came from his management. And since he has a proven record of producing quality players, Man Utd give him free rein in demanding players. Some time after he's spent something like 200m on players there, the word eventually gets through from Amsterdam that Ajax never trusted him with identifying players, but always confined him to coaching while transfers were done by someone else.
That explains an awful lot but then that is just typical of United on so many levels.

Looping Henderson back into that context then, whatever happened to Clint Dempsey in the end?
Online Fromola

Re: Jordan Henderson*
September 12, 2023, 06:52:36 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on September 12, 2023, 06:27:17 pm
Like Everton? I'm not even joking, that's his level now and it could happen down the line when his return to Celtic doesn't quite go to plan. After all his current wife was an ex-Anfield employee and he never went full Rafa when talking about them.

"Another top job"? He's possibly the worst eye for signings I can think of, he may have won a cup for Leicester but he also choked on the far more lucrative CL place in consecutive seasons and when he has played in Europe, has always shown a staggering level of naivety and ineptitude. He's not learned anything in the years since he bluffed his way past Ian Ayre, and he's not going to start now. Always starts well but then gets shown up and players tire of him very quickly. His only significant sustained success came in the "fish in a barrel" SPL and we saw how loyal he was then.

Which is why he always leave a total mess after he leaves somewhere if he's been there long enough, even if he does well initially. Leicester relegated from the PL even worse than Everton last season (and basically keeping them up). Celtic missed out on their nailed on 10 in a row to a mediocre manager in Gerrard. Liverpool were in a terrible shape when Klopp came in, the squad was in an utter shambles. He messed up Leicester and Celtic's previously successful recruitment teams and claimed Liverpool's transfer committee were awful (headed up by Edwards) yet Klopp worked fine with them and soon turned around players like Firmino he didn't know what to do with.

Rodgers and Southgate are just shilling for the Saudis backing Henderson.
« Last Edit: September 12, 2023, 06:54:50 pm by Fromola »
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Jordan Henderson*
September 12, 2023, 07:06:45 pm
Quote from: Fromola on September 12, 2023, 06:52:36 pm
Which is why he always leave a total mess after he leaves somewhere if he's been there long enough, even if he does well initially. Leicester relegated from the PL even worse than Everton last season (and basically keeping them up). Celtic missed out on their nailed on 10 in a row to a mediocre manager in Gerrard. Liverpool were in a terrible shape when Klopp came in, the squad was in an utter shambles. He messed up Leicester and Celtic's previously successful recruitment teams and claimed Liverpool's transfer committee were awful (headed up by Edwards) yet Klopp worked fine with them and soon turned around players like Firmino he didn't know what to do with.
His deployment of Bobby at RW was as close to a spiteful petulant admission of "I didn't want him" as I've ever seen from a football manager. Unprofessional or just grossly incompetent? I'd say both.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Jordan Henderson*
September 13, 2023, 07:10:25 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on September 12, 2023, 07:06:45 pm
His deployment of Bobby at RW was as close to a spiteful petulant admission of "I didn't want him" as I've ever seen from a football manager. Unprofessional or just grossly incompetent? I'd say both.

It was the same with players like Markovic and Manquillo. Okay, neither likely good enough, but he totally destroyed their confidence. Constantly taking them off at half time, then omitting them from squads entirely.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Jordan Henderson*
September 15, 2023, 03:20:50 pm
Pretty blunt from the boss

Quote
If Hendo would have performed, hed have played. I thought it was important to talk openly. Hendo is a super guy but he is not great when he is not playing. He was my captain. I didnt want to lock horns because he thought he [should] be starting. He took that to mean we didnt want him here. I couldnt tell him he would start and that is why it is better that he moved on.
Offline newterp

Re: Jordan Henderson*
September 15, 2023, 03:27:57 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on September 15, 2023, 03:20:50 pm
Pretty blunt from the boss


Whoa - is that what he actually said?? if so - DAMN

I saw a different nicer version of it earlier.
Online Red Beret

Re: Jordan Henderson*
September 15, 2023, 03:29:09 pm
Not like Jurgen to be so blunt. Needed to be said though if accurate.

That's a definite quote, yes?
Offline JC the Messiah

Re: Jordan Henderson*
September 15, 2023, 03:37:54 pm
You need to read/hear the whole piece, as he was defending Henderson, and clarifying the conversation.
Online buttersstotch

Re: Jordan Henderson*
September 15, 2023, 03:37:55 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on September 15, 2023, 03:29:09 pm
Not like Jurgen to be so blunt. Needed to be said though if accurate.

That's a definite quote, yes?

Yeah in the conference he called Hendo a "jekyll and hyde player" like Milner when Klopp first came to the club and Lucas too. Said they become different characters when they are not starting. Like everything, we don't know the exact specifics of what Klopp & Hendo's conversation will have been, but it does sound like it was very much "you won't be an automatic starter". I can understand it from that perspective, but Hendo must be blind if he thinks he's performing at the same level he is now compared to 2 years ago.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Jordan Henderson*
September 15, 2023, 03:45:49 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on September 15, 2023, 03:29:09 pm
Not like Jurgen to be so blunt. Needed to be said though if accurate.

That's a definite quote, yes?

It's the choice quote The Guardian are running with
Offline Lastrador

Re: Jordan Henderson*
September 15, 2023, 04:03:40 pm
Quote from: buttersstotch on September 15, 2023, 03:37:55 pm
Yeah in the conference he called Hendo a "jekyll and hyde player" like Milner when Klopp first came to the club and Lucas too. Said they become different characters when they are not starting. Like everything, we don't know the exact specifics of what Klopp & Hendo's conversation will have been, but it does sound like it was very much "you won't be an automatic starter". I can understand it from that perspective, but Hendo must be blind if he thinks he's performing at the same level he is now compared to 2 years ago.
But he developed a six-pack in the summer, why wouldn't he start?
Offline Lastrador

Re: Jordan Henderson*
September 15, 2023, 04:10:54 pm
Yeah just read the whole article. Definitely not an attack from Jurgen at all, quite the opposite really. It was very sincere, probably one of the times Jurgen's been more open about something like that, but don't think he harbors any bad feelings towards him.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Jordan Henderson*
September 15, 2023, 06:11:23 pm
Quote from: JC the Messiah on September 15, 2023, 03:37:54 pm
You need to read/hear the whole piece, as he was defending Henderson, and clarifying the conversation.

although that line is perfectly reasonable imo!

Cant be doing with the presumption of players who feel they should be playing, and if they arent (because they are no longer good enough), they feel it within their right to not be a good teammate.
Offline RedForeverTT

Re: Jordan Henderson*
September 15, 2023, 06:30:07 pm
Quote from: buttersstotch on September 15, 2023, 03:37:55 pm
Yeah in the conference he called Hendo a "jekyll and hyde player" like Milner when Klopp first came to the club and Lucas too. Said they become different characters when they are not starting. Like everything, we don't know the exact specifics of what Klopp & Hendo's conversation will have been, but it does sound like it was very much "you won't be an automatic starter". I can understand it from that perspective, but Hendo must be blind if he thinks he's performing at the same level he is now compared to 2 years ago.

Agree. Didn't think it was an attack but Klopp didn't hold back either. It was candid. To basically say Hendo would have played if he was good enough. To put it politely what Klopp didn't say was he meant Hendo wasn't good enough to start anymore and he did not take it in his stride but went hissy fit.
Online John C

Re: Jordan Henderson*
September 15, 2023, 06:40:45 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on September 15, 2023, 04:10:54 pm
Yeah just read the whole article. Definitely not an attack from Jurgen at all, quite the opposite really. It was very sincere, probably one of the times Jurgen's been more open about something like that, but don't think he harbors any bad feelings towards him.
Yep, despite what we all think Jurgen said he hopes Henderson gets a good farewell one day :)

It was quite a sincere mini-statement from Jurgen.

And DG, there didn't seem to be anything to suggest if Henderson wasn't selected that he wouldn't be a good team mate. Note sure where that came from?
Jurgen was emphasising that like in years gone by examples of Millie & Lucas illustrated that players take it hard when they are not selected. Hence he didn't want to lock horns for making decisions.
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: Jordan Henderson*
September 15, 2023, 06:44:57 pm
Henderson is trying to repair his reputation and blame Klopp for his leaving and taking blood money. He likely didn't want to be a squad player because it'd jeopardize his chances of still playing for England. When the blood money came, he just took it and dropped his idea of playing for England. Luckily for him, Southgate is a dinosaur and will continue to pick him, despite playing every week against plumbers.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Jordan Henderson*
September 15, 2023, 06:50:12 pm
Quote from: John C on September 15, 2023, 06:40:45 pm
Yep, despite what we all think Jurgen said he hopes Henderson gets a good farewell one day :)

It was quite a sincere mini-statement from Jurgen.

And DG, there didn't seem to be anything to suggest if Henderson wasn't selected that he wouldn't be a good team mate. Note sure where that came from?
Jurgen was emphasising that like in years gone by examples of Millie & Lucas illustrated that players take it hard when they are not selected. Hence he didn't want to lock horns for making decisions.


because a player who is described as a Jekyll and hyde character - I get the feeling (and yes this is just my feeling!) wouldnt be the best to have around if he wasnt playing. Hence the manager being happy to get rid of him when he got the chance this summer.  Footballers want to play, they are arrogant, they first think of themselves, thats normal, but some are able to push that aside and become a squad player. Henderson was described as being a character who would change IF he wasnt playing. Hence I dont get the feeling hed be that player who would adapt. Klopp wasn't complimenting him by calling him a Jekyll and hyde character.
Online Red Beret

Re: Jordan Henderson*
September 16, 2023, 03:08:24 pm
So as is typical, it was a choice quote taken out of context. Thought it was out of character for Jurgen.

Thanks for clarifying!
Offline oojason

Re: Jordan Henderson*
September 16, 2023, 03:33:59 pm

You can see the press conference with Klopp talking about the Henderson topic, here - from 6 minutes and 25 seconds into the video - although the whole thing is worth a watch:-

(and without any journalist spin or editors altering context in a bid to try and get the clicks or attention - or to try and stand out from other similar articles etc)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7UzXREWslHc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7UzXREWslHc</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/7UzXREWslHc
Offline coolbyrne

Re: Jordan Henderson*
September 16, 2023, 04:17:39 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on September 15, 2023, 06:50:12 pm

because a player who is described as a Jekyll and hyde character - I get the feeling (and yes this is just my feeling!) wouldnt be the best to have around if he wasnt playing. Hence the manager being happy to get rid of him when he got the chance this summer.  Footballers want to play, they are arrogant, they first think of themselves, thats normal, but some are able to push that aside and become a squad player. Henderson was described as being a character who would change IF he wasnt playing. Hence I dont get the feeling hed be that player who would adapt. Klopp wasn't complimenting him by calling him a Jekyll and hyde character.

I think it becomes a real problem when it's the captain, too. If he's not starting every game, does he feel someone else (who does start every game) becomes the de facto captain in his place? His kind of ego wouldn't deal with that well. And that kind of Hyde character (constantly, from the captain) would be toxic in the dressing room.
Online Fromola

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Yesterday at 09:42:44 am
Quote from: coolbyrne on September 16, 2023, 04:17:39 pm
I think it becomes a real problem when it's the captain, too. If he's not starting every game, does he feel someone else (who does start every game) becomes the de facto captain in his place? His kind of ego wouldn't deal with that well. And that kind of Hyde character (constantly, from the captain) would be toxic in the dressing room.

The head choppers have done us a favour in reality (said as much at the time).

The argument for keeping Henderson was his character and leadership in the dressing room, but if he's going to be a prick because he's not starting every week then that becomes a negative anyway. And when he does play then you've got a player whose main attribute was his energy, whose legs are going.

We went through the same bollocks with Gerrard. He saw his arse if he wasn't starting every game (or got taken off) and fucked off to MLS in a huff once it became clear his minutes would be managed going forward.

Klopp's answered it well. He's explained Henderson had a key role to play but ultimately wanted to know he was going to start every game and Klopp couldn't 'guarantee him that if his performances weren't up to standard (which they were a million miles away from last season).
Online Dim Glas

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Today at 08:21:05 pm
976 fans turned up to see Hendersons team at the weekend :lmao
Offline Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Today at 08:32:25 pm
Shirt sales alone will pay his wages.
Online Chakan

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Today at 08:47:19 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:21:05 pm
976 fans turned up to see Hendersons team at the weekend :lmao

Changing the game from the inside
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Today at 09:33:15 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:21:05 pm
976 fans turned up to see Hendersons team at the weekend :lmao

500 apparently came from a driving school to see how to perform a three point turn.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Today at 09:47:29 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:21:05 pm
976 fans turned up to see Hendersons team at the weekend :lmao
Imagine selling your soul out for that.
