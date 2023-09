The Guardian calling it like it is.



Shame Ronay is happy to toss off to City all the time in the Manchester Guardian.The reality is Henderson's legs have gone and England have enough quality these days to not need to call on the likes of Henderson, Maguire and Kalvin Phillips who aren't what they were a few years ago. He's probably hoping he'll just save his legs for England this season which may well work given the standard of international football these days. He still shouldn't be a starter though.