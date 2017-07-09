« previous next »
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Quote from: rossipersempre on September  7, 2023, 05:55:55 pm
In contrast, it's been an eye-opener to read that another recent multi-CL-winning captain well into his mid 30s turned down a massive offer (20m euros a year or 400k a week) from Saudi Pro League which would have seen him reunite with an old team-mate.

And instead go back to his boyhood club for less than 20k a week, explaining he's not motivated by money (ignoring his last employer of 2 years), that instead he had a 'debt' to his father and grandfather, and that he made decisions with his heart.

Who is this bastion of morals making Henderson look like a c*nt? Why, that little scamp Sergio Ramos.

Its almost made me forgive him for Kiev. Not quite though. c*nt. 
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 10:31:42 am »
I wonder if Henderson will go back to Sunderland after Saudi. I don't feel it currently.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #402 on: Yesterday at 10:35:11 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 10:31:42 am
I wonder if Henderson will go back to Sunderland after Saudi. I don't feel it currently.
as long as it's not here!

god knows he'll try adn launder his image as soon as he's back - probably about 18 months, or whenever they decide to stop paying him (which would be a laugh)
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #403 on: Yesterday at 10:48:22 am »
I was thinking if I was a top professional footballer I would love to go back to my home town club. Complete the circle. Show the young ones just starting off what is possible. Give advise tell story's. Show honor and love for your neighbourhood or area. Henderson in his interview said he loves the game wants to develop it feels very hollow to me. Not a bright reflective fellow like all us RAWK members  ;D
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #404 on: Yesterday at 01:30:04 pm »
& we have the contrast to Modric, who has stated he has to work harder to try to get some playing time at Madrid and in the meantime offer advice and support to the younger talents as they take over the starting slots.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 01:53:40 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on September  7, 2023, 05:55:55 pm
In contrast, it's been an eye-opener to read that another recent multi-CL-winning captain well into his mid 30s turned down a massive offer (20m euros a year or 400k a week) from Saudi Pro League which would have seen him reunite with an old team-mate.

And instead go back to his boyhood club for less than 20k a week, explaining he's not motivated by money (ignoring his last employer of 2 years), that instead he had a 'debt' to his father and grandfather, and that he made decisions with his heart.

Who is this bastion of morals making Henderson look like a c*nt? Why, that little scamp Sergio Ramos.

Imagine telling RAWK a year ago that Sergio Ramos would turn out to be less of a c*nt than Jordan Henderson  ;D
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #406 on: Yesterday at 01:58:45 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 01:53:40 pm
Imagine telling RAWK a year ago that Sergio Ramos would turn out to be less of a c*nt than Jordan Henderson  ;D

He is still a c*nt for what he did to Salah.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #407 on: Yesterday at 02:26:04 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on September  7, 2023, 03:36:23 pm

Would be nice to hear, occasionally, player has not accepted the generous offer from Saudi because he does not wish to disrupt his child's education and tear them away from their friends and extended family

that happens to loads of families every year when players accept moves abroad, not just Saudi.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #408 on: Yesterday at 02:33:47 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 10:48:22 am
I was thinking if I was a top professional footballer I would love to go back to my home town club. Complete the circle. Show the young ones just starting off what is possible. Give advise tell story's. Show honor and love for your neighbourhood or area. Henderson in his interview said he loves the game wants to develop it feels very hollow to me. Not a bright reflective fellow like all us RAWK members  ;D

The wanting to develop the game quote was the biggest load of bollocks he spouted during the interview. And it had a lot of competition. Why the fuck would a guy from Sunderland feel an innate need to progress football within Saudi Arabia? How would that benefit him or anybody close to him in any sort of way? And how exactly does he think his average, aging midfield skills will do it?
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #409 on: Yesterday at 02:39:17 pm »
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #410 on: Yesterday at 02:57:02 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 10:31:42 am
I wonder if Henderson will go back to Sunderland after Saudi. I don't feel it currently.

I read their forum the other day and their fans are more pissed off with him than we are if anything and not just after the interview. I don't know how much of that is just the Newcastle/Saudi thing though (I suspect a lot). He wouldn't be welcomed back there now.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #411 on: Yesterday at 04:10:50 pm »
It's amazing how someone who was respect for hard work, being a good leader, inspiring community etc as Hendo made himself look like a massive idiot in record time, actually baffling.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #412 on: Yesterday at 04:18:54 pm »
Quote from: PhilV on Yesterday at 04:10:50 pm
It's amazing how someone who was respect for hard work, being a good leader, inspiring community etc as Hendo made himself look like a massive idiot in record time, actually baffling.

We thought he had those values.  Personally, I'm doubting anything he ever told us.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #413 on: Yesterday at 07:05:53 pm »

'We Need To Talk About Jordan Henderson' - a 28 minute video from HITC Sevens:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YVoJtkFsnUk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YVoJtkFsnUk</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/YVoJtkFsnUk


'Former Liverpool captain and current England international Jordan Henderson joined Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League on enormous wages in July 2023.

Henderson's move to Saudi Arabia has been criticised due to his prior support for the LGBT community, but in a recent interview, he claimed money wasn't the reason for his move to the KSA, that his presence there was a positive, and even cast doubt on human rights abuses in both Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

In this video, HITC Sevens analyses Henderson's often laughable claims, his dishonesty, stupidity, and warped view of himself and the world.'
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #414 on: Yesterday at 07:12:10 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 01:58:45 pm
He is still a c*nt for what he did to Salah.

This.

Plus, I bet he was hardly on buttons during a long and storied career at RM. I don't think any elite-level pro needs the kind of money Saudi are throwing around, but I'm hardly going to hold Sergio Fucking Ramos up as a bastion of morality for turning them down.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #415 on: Yesterday at 07:16:50 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:12:10 pm
This.

Plus, I bet he was hardly on buttons during a long and storied career at RM. I don't think any elite-level pro needs the kind of money Saudi are throwing around, but I'm hardly going to hold Sergio Fucking Ramos up as a bastion of morality for turning them down.

Dunno, when a massive c*nt like him turns them down, it's an eye opener and showing a lot more honour than Hendo. Don't forget he who fannies about and dives around, he of the 26 odd cars including 2 Bugattis and probably the richest footballer in the world, had no qualms about taking the Saudi Blood Money
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #416 on: Yesterday at 07:24:17 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:16:50 pm
Dunno, when a massive c*nt like him turns them down, it's an eye opener and showing a lot more honour than Hendo. Don't forget he who fannies about and dives around, he of the 26 odd cars including 2 Bugattis and probably the richest footballer in the world, had no qualms about taking the Saudi Blood Money

It's just ego and self awareness, mate. In his head, he's played for the biggest club on the planet and won bundles of silverware. He knows Saudi have nothing to offer him except money, which he already has.

By contrast, I reckon Henderson has a bad case of imposter syndrome and has always felt insecure about himself and how he was perceived. I bet in part his support for LGBTQ rights was out of a desire for approval from the public, a form of validation seeking.  He was a weak nut who proved easy for Saudi to crack.

Ramos' ego just tells him he is way too big and too successful to even need to entertain the idea for playing for Saudi, even though he might dress it up in humbler terms. The bottom line is he feels he can afford to do his own think and doesn't need any kind of ego stroking. He's done it all and won it all and has nothing to prove to anybody. Jordan couldn't even win over a chunk of his own LFC fanbase.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #417 on: Yesterday at 07:25:47 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:16:50 pm
Dunno, when a massive c*nt like him turns them down, it's an eye opener and showing a lot more honour than Hendo. Don't forget he who fannies about and dives around, he of the 26 odd cars including 2 Bugattis and probably the richest footballer in the world, had no qualms about taking the Saudi Blood Money

Other players have turned them down and hopefully this will continue to happen.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #418 on: Yesterday at 08:25:46 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 04:18:54 pm
We thought he had those values.  Personally, I'm doubting anything he ever told us.

He just had effective PR (pre this interview anyway).

The way he engineered that last contract out of the club (which he didn't need with 2 years to run and over 30) was ruthless as fuck, making all kinds of demands and using the media. That never sat right but showed a different side to the Henderson brand.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #419 on: Yesterday at 09:59:00 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on September  7, 2023, 05:55:55 pm

And instead go back to his boyhood club for less than 20k a week, explaining he's not motivated by money
Only 20k per week?
How does he survive
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #420 on: Today at 01:02:23 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:16:50 pm
Dunno, when a massive c*nt like him turns them down, it's an eye opener and showing a lot more honour than Hendo.

Is fucking right Rob.

Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:24:17 pm
It's just ego and self awareness, mate. In his head, he's played for the biggest club on the planet and won bundles of silverware. He knows Saudi have nothing to offer him except money, which he already has.

By contrast, I reckon Henderson has a bad case of imposter syndrome and has always felt insecure about himself and how he was perceived. I bet in part his support for LGBTQ rights was out of a desire for approval from the public, a form of validation seeking.  He was a weak nut who proved easy for Saudi to crack.

Ramos' ego just tells him he is way too big and too successful to even need to entertain the idea for playing for Saudi, even though he might dress it up in humbler terms. The bottom line is he feels he can afford to do his own think and doesn't need any kind of ego stroking. He's done it all and won it all and has nothing to prove to anybody. Jordan couldn't even win over a chunk of his own LFC fanbase.

This is trying to rationalise Ramos's actions to let Hendo off the hook as far as I'm concerned. Sergio Ramos was probably my most hated player on the pitch, I despised the c*nt. But some things are bigger than football. He's shown himself to be a better man than Jordan Henderson in the last few weeks.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #421 on: Today at 01:25:07 am »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 07:05:53 pm
'We Need To Talk About Jordan Henderson' - a 28 minute video from HITC Sevens:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YVoJtkFsnUk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YVoJtkFsnUk</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/YVoJtkFsnUk


'Former Liverpool captain and current England international Jordan Henderson joined Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League on enormous wages in July 2023.

Henderson's move to Saudi Arabia has been criticised due to his prior support for the LGBT community, but in a recent interview, he claimed money wasn't the reason for his move to the KSA, that his presence there was a positive, and even cast doubt on human rights abuses in both Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

In this video, HITC Sevens analyses Henderson's often laughable claims, his dishonesty, stupidity, and warped view of himself and the world.'

I dropped in to see if this had been posted. Scathing, sarcastic and absolutely dead-fucking-on.
