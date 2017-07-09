Dunno, when a massive c*nt like him turns them down, it's an eye opener and showing a lot more honour than Hendo. Don't forget he who fannies about and dives around, he of the 26 odd cars including 2 Bugattis and probably the richest footballer in the world, had no qualms about taking the Saudi Blood Money



It's just ego and self awareness, mate. In his head, he's played for the biggest club on the planet and won bundles of silverware. He knows Saudi have nothing to offer him except money, which he already has.By contrast, I reckon Henderson has a bad case of imposter syndrome and has always felt insecure about himself and how he was perceived. I bet in part his support for LGBTQ rights was out of a desire for approval from the public, a form of validation seeking. He was a weak nut who proved easy for Saudi to crack.Ramos' ego just tells him he is way too big and too successful to even need to entertain the idea for playing for Saudi, even though he might dress it up in humbler terms. The bottom line is he feels he can afford to do his own think and doesn't need any kind of ego stroking. He's done it all and won it all and has nothing to prove to anybody. Jordan couldn't even win over a chunk of his own LFC fanbase.