Jordan Henderson*

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Today at 01:06:06 am
Yesterday at 05:55:55 pm
In contrast, it's been an eye-opener to read that another recent multi-CL-winning captain well into his mid 30s turned down a massive offer (20m euros a year or 400k a week) from Saudi Pro League which would have seen him reunite with an old team-mate.

And instead go back to his boyhood club for less than 20k a week, explaining he's not motivated by money (ignoring his last employer of 2 years), that instead he had a 'debt' to his father and grandfather, and that he made decisions with his heart.

Who is this bastion of morals making Henderson look like a c*nt? Why, that little scamp Sergio Ramos.

Its almost made me forgive him for Kiev. Not quite though. c*nt. 
