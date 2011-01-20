You could see Klopp was moving him out, 11 sub appearances last season shows this and the new signings were going to replace him, but if he was shitter than shit, Jurgen would have fucked him off totally.
He's 33. The idea he could start every week in the engine room was fanciful at best. It's not like he's a Thiago who could play a slower game, his game was based on energy and his legs were going pretty much since his 2021 injury.
But when Milner's legs were going at a similar age, Klopp adapted around it and gave him plenty of game time, covering injuries/different positions etc, just not as the first name on the sheet. The idea that Henderson was being frozen out and only going to play 10 minutes a match (his own narrative) is wrong. Okay he may have been getting more 20-30 minute appearances in the Prem and starting the cup and Europa games, but that's managed minutes, not being frozen out.
We went through this with Gerrard and Carragher who couldn't countenance the fact that they weren't going to play 90 minutes every match, no matter how much their legs had gone. Milner had the humility to accept it, Henderson is another who couldn't. Although apparently for England he can.