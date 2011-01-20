A lot of footballers would be working for minimum wage if it wasn't for their footballing abilities. But football is a short career. Rightly or wrongly, football also brings them status.



Maybe it's insecurity. Maybe imposter syndrome. The validation and the money need to keep rolling in and perceived status needs to remain.



It's pretty clear that the mid life crisis that occurs for footballers is around the ages 31-35. I remember Neil Webb (England, & Forest) was a postman and delivery driver when he packed in football, that's probably as should be for a fit young man who haver really 'worked'. These days bang average footballers are all lottery winners and (aside from football, golf and investment) have 50+ years to pass without having to worry about money. Allied to that time they have, as above, lost their status. When they go to the supermarket and kids don't recognise them it may well be a relief but the fact they have gone from having songs sung to them by 40,000 people to being just another punter is a real come down.It happens to rejected apprentices as well as retiring footballers but then it probably happens to everyone at some point. At least the PL footballers who retire don't have to worry about the gas bill.