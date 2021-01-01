« previous next »
Down the years we've had players who weren't the best in their position, but whatever they brought to the team was enough for them to keep their place. Henderson did whatever Jurgen required of him, both as a player and as a captain, otherwise he would have been moved on.
"Doing enough to keep their place". It's such a sad indictment and exactly how you go from being English, European and World Champions to failing to even make the Champions League just 3 years' later.
For what its worth Jill, I have always thought that Stevie was a bit of twat, but a twat that was in plain sight. Since he did that Chelsea thing hes always come across a bit morally dubious to me, so him going to Saudi to me is no surprise. Its always been about Stevie.

 Fowler though hurts a bit, because he was my hero but at least hes never had proclamations of being some sort of ally. And as hypocritical as it is , I reckon Fowler just wanted a job and tried to get jobs everywhere but no one was willing to give him a crack. Still wish he didnt though.


You'd have to ask Graeme Le Saux about Robbie's stance on homophobia
Surprised by the amount of (ex)-love for Henderson as a player. I always thought we could do better, and silently groaned when yet another of our attacks broke down after he demanded the ball, only to do nothing with it. For a player with vision, like Bobby, Thiago  or Trent, it must have been frustrating.  But I thought that he must bring something to the team that I just couldn't see, as multiple managers were happy to let him play.
He wouldnt have stuck around as captain and been in our 11 if he was as bad as some would have you believe.

This is a guy who was captain of one of our greatest teams ever
A lot of footballers would be working for minimum wage if it wasn't for their footballing abilities. But football is a short career. Rightly or wrongly, football also brings them status.

Maybe it's insecurity. Maybe imposter syndrome. The validation and the money need to keep rolling in and perceived status needs to remain.


It's pretty clear that the mid life crisis that occurs for footballers is around the ages 31-35. I remember Neil Webb (England, & Forest) was a postman and delivery driver when he packed in football, that's probably as should be for a fit young man who haver really 'worked'. These days bang average footballers are all lottery winners and (aside from football, golf and investment) have 50+ years to pass without having to worry about money. Allied to that time they have, as above, lost their status. When they go to the supermarket and kids don't recognise them it may well be a relief but the fact they have gone from having songs sung to them by 40,000 people to being just another punter is a real come down.


It happens to rejected apprentices as well as retiring footballers but then it probably happens to everyone at some point. At least the PL footballers who retire don't have to worry about the gas bill.
And against the Mancs, Kuyt shoved Suarez out of the way, plonking down the final chord with his knuckles, taking the plaudits. All three movements of that concerto as well.

 ;D
He wouldnt have stuck around as captain and been in our 11 if he was as bad as some would have you believe.

This is a guy who was captain of one of our greatest teams ever

You can see the double-edge to that last comment though, right?
Some good posts in here. Interesting reading about the psyche of professional players especially as it starts to slip away from them
You can see the double-edge to that last comment though, right?
if you mean this bit "This is a guy who was captain of one of our greatest teams ever" yes

Look, it was a lousy move
He was technically way better than Kuyt ever was. And he had the engine of Kuyt, and better vision than Kuyt.
Yep, sorry yorky but I agree with this completely. I think comparing Henderson on his best day to Kuyt on his is doing a disservice to Henderson.
I also think he offered a significant amount to our campaign during those times when we really did need the trophies to be delivered. And we know there could have been 2 more.

It's such a pity he didn't make it his mission to find elite young footballers from the North East of England rather than pretend to be interested in developing a league in Saudi, which he probably couldn't point to on a map two months ago.
Yep, sorry yorky but I agree with this completely. I think comparing Henderson on his best day to Kuyt on his is doing a disservice to Henderson.


Did I do that John? I mentioned Kuyt, certainly, but I don't think I equated their respective skills or vision. I was responding to a post that defended Henderson (the footballer) by saying he "bust a gut" for the team. My answer to that is 'so what?' That was how Kuyt used to be defended too. But it's the bare minimum for any player I'd have thought.

I also think Hendo was a better player than Dirk for what it's worth. But that doesn't take us very far!
Did I do that John? I mentioned Kuyt, certainly, but I don't think I equated their respective skills or vision. I was responding to a post that defended Henderson (the footballer) by saying he "bust a gut" for the team. My answer to that is 'so what?' That was how Kuyt used to be defended too. But it's the bare minimum for any player I'd have thought.

I also think Hendo was a better player than Dirk for what it's worth. But that doesn't take us very far!
yep

Don't like quoting him but in the words of Roy Keane "well that is your job, do you want a pat on the back"
