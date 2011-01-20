« previous next »
Author Topic: Jordan Henderson*  (Read 7778 times)

Here you are Jordan, watch this one you thick bastard

https://youtu.be/f90vwqCYU1c
 It's about 700 miles from your house and you won't see it on your telly

See if you can change their behaviour on this issue 


https://www.hrw.org/news/2023/08/21/saudi-arabia-mass-killings-migrants-yemen-border
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Black Bull Nova, Liverpools morality Police Chief.  :P
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:28:50 am
Black Bull Nova, Liverpools morality Police Chief.  :P

Brendan fuck my family Rodgers likes this.
to be honest, I think Henderson could have been replaced by any other workmanlike midfielder. A James Ward-Prowse could arguably do what hes done from a footballing perspective.

I for one have always been less than blown away by his footballing ability, but he wore our shirt and for that he gets my support. His legacy to me would have been of a player who despite his technical limitations had the leadership qualities to pull us across the line, leadership qualities that stemmed from the aura he created amongst fans that he was a sound human being. It was a feedback loop of positivity, he embodied what we stood for so we stood by him.

Now that the mask has slipped, you may not be able to argue that he wasnt a great leader while he was with us, but it was leadership built on lies because he was not one of us and did not embody the things we believe.

*I accept that the fan base isnt a monolith, but LFC has always struck me as a more politically aware club than most, and its fanbase being for working class roots has always seen to be advocates for fairness and social justice mostly due to the history of the club.
"So if I wear the rainbow armband, if that disrespects their religion, then that's not right either. 

Hes a slippery little idiot. He hid it well for years, but hes a slippery little idiot.
Quote from: n00bert on Today at 03:15:57 am
to be honest, I think Henderson could have been replaced by any other workmanlike midfielder. A James Ward-Prowse could arguably do what hes done from a footballing perspective.

I for one have always been less than blown away by his footballing ability, but he wore our shirt and for that he gets my support. His legacy to me would have been of a player who despite his technical limitations had the leadership qualities to pull us across the line, leadership qualities that stemmed from the aura he created amongst fans that he was a sound human being. It was a feedback loop of positivity, he embodied what we stood for so we stood by him.

Now that the mask has slipped, you may not be able to argue that he wasnt a great leader while he was with us, but it was leadership built on lies because he was not one of us and did not embody the things we believe.

*I accept that the fan base isnt a monolith, but LFC has always struck me as a more politically aware club than most, and its fanbase being for working class roots has always seen to be advocates for fairness and social justice mostly due to the history of the club.

What is the point of posts like this? Whether you like it or not he is part of Liverpool's past just like Gerrard and Fowler who are also in Saudi right now. You can't change any of this, it's pointless going on about whether he could have been replaced, he wasn't that's the end of it. It has to be dealt with. Also players are young when they enter football but once they get onto the range of money they earn, it changes them. That's the way things are sadly.
It's called an opinion Jill & it's one that lots of Reds hold & even expressed whilst he was here.

If it's pointless then so is the thread.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:51:50 am
It's called an opinion Jill & it's one that lots of Reds hold & even expressed whilst he was here.

If it's pointless then so is the thread.

It is pretty pointless considering hes not here anymore whats there to discuss? It makes little difference what people think now. Lets move on.
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:06:17 am
I think he earned his place while he was here, he wasnt the greatest player but he was the type of player that every team needs. Its not about having brilliant players in every position you need the type that work their balls of too and he did that. I have no sympathy for him off the back of his interview but if youre going to airbrush Henderson out of the club you also should do it to Gerrard,  Fowler, Bobby and Gini as well. How many will though?

You don't seem to get it, going to Saudi, while in it's itself is morally dubious, isn't why people are angry at Henderson.  It's because he held himself up as some equality crusader, leaping to the defence of minorities everywhere.  the other players you mentioned never held themselves up as some sort of beacon hence no accusations of rampant hypocrisy.

LBGTQ+ groups really bought into Henderson's bullshit, he was something of a hero to them, he's dumped on them from a great height and they're understandably upset.  All the causes he stood up for while wearing our shirt were based on bollocks, just a way to shine his halo before turning his back on them at the first opportunity.

Gerrard never pretended he was something he wasn't, Fowler certainly didn't do that,  Bobby and Gini never mentioned human rights as far as I can remember.  It's a straw man argument.
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 07:37:05 am
You don't seem to get it, going to Saudi, while in it's itself is morally dubious, isn't why people are angry at Henderson.  It's because he held himself up as some equality crusader, leaping to the defence of minorities everywhere.  the other players you mentioned never held themselves up as some sort of beacon hence no accusations of rampant hypocrisy.

LBGTQ+ groups really bought into Henderson's bullshit, he was something of a hero to them, he's dumped on them from a great height and they're understandably upset.  All the causes he stood up for while wearing our shirt were based on bollocks, just a way to shine his halo before turning his back on them at the first opportunity.

Gerrard never pretended he was something he wasn't, Fowler certainly didn't do that,  Bobby and Gini never mentioned human rights as far as I can remember.  It's a straw man argument.

I understand very well the situation surrounding Henderson and made my own point countless times. As for your comments on Gerrard its the same excuses all the time. He is one of the most important faces with the whole Saudi League. People go on downplaying his influence they should all be put under the spotlight.
I'd guess every one here has a low opinion of where Gerrard is plying his trade, but he hasn't betrayed his morals when it comes to the Saudi regime, because he never pretended to have any, same for the other players you mentioned.  What Henderson has done is about as clear a case of hypocrisy as there can be and his mealy mouthed attempt at justifying it is farcical.  There's a reason he gave an interview and the others felt they didn't need to.
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:01:23 am
Brendan always struck me as a man whose views did not extend much past his own self interest. Only when his self interest aligns with yours is he regarded well. I don't think any set of fans that he has worked for views him fondly and probably see him solely as a professional football manager and nothing more. He is always better when the subject is football and not concepts like 'morality' or 'loyalty'

He's disliked by a high percentage of Liverpool fans who never took to him (a fanbase that likes to love its managers more than pretty much any other club). Leicester fans hate him. Celtic fans hate him (he can get back on side perhaps now).

He's a very vain and arrogant individual who will happily throw anyone under the bus and is as phony as they come.

Henderson did always have the air of a decent person.
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 08:02:04 am

I'd guess every one here has a low opinion of where Gerrard is plying his trade, but he hasn't betrayed his morals when it comes to the Saudi regime, because he never pretended to have any, same for the other players you mentioned.  What Henderson has done is about as clear a case of hypocrisy as there can be and his mealy mouthed attempt at justifying it is farcical.  There's a reason he gave an interview and the others felt they didn't need to.

The point about Henderson is valid but for as long as they are all out there, the Saudis will use them for sports washing purposes. Its why they feel they can use the clubs images and Gerrard has already been quite happy to praise his host employers.
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 10:40:24 am
The fact remains that he got upset that Jurgen wanted to give his starting place to younger, fitter (and better) players and his ego couldn't handle it.

I heard this from many people. But do you have any news articles to suggest that he was upset about this?
I don't think anyone is "airbrushing Henderson out of the club". Those trophies didn't get lifted on their own after all. Hopefully we won't see him ever again in the future, but that's a different matter to wanting to eliminate him from our past.

However what Henderson's decision to join the Saudi club has done is encourage supporters (like me) to say what had become a bit unsayable. He just wasn't very good. I don't expect everyone to agree with that. This is an opinion board after all. But I do dissent from the common-ish idea that every successful club needs a Henderson because these kind of players bust a gut for the team. I thought we'd got over that kind of nonsense when Kuyt had left. It's nonsense because it implies that players like Firmino and Mane and Sarah or Gerrard, Suarez and Coutinho never busted a gut themselves. I watch Szoboszlai now and the first thing I think is that he's "busting a gut" for Liverpool. But he's a player of high technique and artistry as well. A perfect Liverpool player if you will.

Had Henderson not thrown the Liverpool armband away along with his principles and ditched us - US! LIVERPOOL FC! - for Saudi Arabia I'd have probably not mentioned his relative lack of footballing ability again. But I can't resist it now. In pure footballing terms he's done us a favour.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:46:18 am
I don't think anyone is "airbrushing Henderson out of the club". Those trophies didn't get lifted on their own after all. Hopefully we won't see him ever again in the future, but that's a different matter to wanting to eliminate him from our past.

However what Henderson's decision to join the Saudi club has done is encourage supporters (like me) to say what had become a bit unsayable. He just wasn't very good. I don't expect everyone to agree with that. This is an opinion board after all. But I do dissent from the common-ish idea that every successful club needs a Henderson because these kind of players bust a gut for the team. I thought we'd got over that kind of nonsense when Kuyt had left. It's nonsense because it implies that players like Firmino and Mane and Sarah or Gerrard, Suarez and Coutinho never busted a gut themselves. I watch Szoboszlai now and the first thing I think is that he's "busting a gut" for Liverpool. But he's a player of high technique and artistry as well. A perfect Liverpool player if you will.

Had Henderson not thrown the Liverpool armband away along with his principles and ditched us - US! LIVERPOOL FC! - for Saudi Arabia I'd have probably not mentioned his relative lack of footballing ability again. But I can't resist it now. In pure footballing terms he's done us a favour.

He was technically way better than Kuyt ever was. And he had the engine of Kuyt, and better vision than Kuyt. Although tactically, Kuyt's brain was considerably ahead of Henderson. In terms of what we needed, I don't think there were (m)any British CMs better than him. For instance, I don't think Rice, who went for a packet, has ever been better than peak Henderson. It's just that Henderson's primary attribute was his engine, and he lost that some time ago, and with that his reason for being in the team as a player.

Just as with Fabinho, Henderson can't play the piano, so if he can't carry it, there's no point in him.
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:27:06 am
What is the point of posts like this? Whether you like it or not he is part of Liverpool's past just like Gerrard and Fowler who are also in Saudi right now. You can't change any of this, it's pointless going on about whether he could have been replaced, he wasn't that's the end of it. It has to be dealt with. Also players are young when they enter football but once they get onto the range of money they earn, it changes them. That's the way things are sadly.

For what its worth Jill, I have always thought that Stevie was a bit of twat, but a twat that was in plain sight. Since he did that Chelsea thing hes always come across a bit morally dubious to me, so him going to Saudi to me is no surprise. Its always been about Stevie.

 Fowler though hurts a bit, because he was my hero but at least hes never had proclamations of being some sort of ally. And as hypocritical as it is , I reckon Fowler just wanted a job and tried to get jobs everywhere but no one was willing to give him a crack. Still wish he didnt though.
He knew what he was signing up for when he went there, nothing he will say will make it better

I dont care who he has met who said everything is fine over there, wouldnt surprise me if they were afraid to say anything else. And for every normal person there who is leading a normal life and having an ok time there are 100s of people who were driven to an early grave.

He sold out, its as simple as that. The interview is an attempt to justify it, either to us or himself.

On the field we have moved on, a midfield thats younger and will get better.

Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:27:06 am
What is the point of posts like this? Whether you like it or not he is part of Liverpool's past just like Gerrard and Fowler who are also in Saudi right now. You can't change any of this, it's pointless going on about whether he could have been replaced, he wasn't that's the end of it. It has to be dealt with. Also players are young when they enter football but once they get onto the range of money they earn, it changes them. That's the way things are sadly.

There is value in discussing the past. In this case it seems to be cathartic for some to express how they thought he was poor at football.  Some do it in a reasonable manner, some in a ridiculous way.

It may also prove a good lesson for fans not to put some footballers on a pedestal.

I didnt particularly agree with noobert but his post wasnt pointless. That being said we have had pointless posts in here.


Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 07:57:26 pm
Quite, fairly blatant. But then morals and Brendan Rodgers have always had a very loose affiliation, both professionally and personally. Always has his eye on the next rung on the monkey ladder, just surprised Celtic took him back.

Got warned on here for calling him a mug years ago when he was our manager. The man is an unbearable dickhead.
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 08:11:04 am
I heard this from many people. But do you have any news articles to suggest that he was upset about this?
He basically said it himself in the interview! He's tried to put the blame on Jurgen for 'making' him leave. He was only loyal to the cause whilst it served his interests.
I don't know Henderson but I do know that footballers (and their wives) become accustomed to the lifestyle and income the game provides them. And as they near the end of their careers, along with the irrational fear of going back to what they came from (often poor backgrounds), it drives them to chase the money above all else. They'd trample their grandmothers for what they see as their pension fund, a chance to secure their kids' and grandkids' future. After all, typically they're not educated or smart enough to make their money work for them, or you know, curb the Elton John-like spending. It's even worse when said players are mediocre talents who got lucky in the right place at the right time, facts they delude themselves into denial about. It gives them an over-inflated sense of their own worth.

And that's where our ex-captain finds himself. He doesn't realise the Saudis don't want him for his footballing ability but what he represents.To show they can buy anybody no matter what their past professed morals are. It's the worst, a turncoat, a poacher turned gamekeeper. I mean at least we now know the price of his soul, £700k a week, when he could have probably got 200 in the MLS as a designated 'star' player like Shaqiri.
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:28:37 am
I don't know Henderson but I do know that footballers (and their wives) become accustomed to the lifestyle and income the game provides them. And as they near the end of their careers, along with the irrational fear of going back to what they came from (often poor backgrounds), it drives them to chase the money above all else. They'd trample their grandmothers for what they see as their pension fund, a chance to secure their kids' and grandkids' future. After all, typically they're not educated or smart enough to make their money work for them, or you know, curb the Elton John-like spending. It's even worse when said players are mediocre talents who got lucky in the right place at the right time, facts they delude themselves into denial about. It gives them an over-inflated sense of their own worth.

And that's where our ex-captain finds himself. He doesn't realise the Saudis don't want him for his footballing ability but what he represents.To show they can buy anybody no matter what their past professed morals are. It's the worst, a turncoat, a poacher turned gamekeeper. I mean at least we now know the price of his soul, £700k a week, when he could have probably got 200 in the MLS as a designated 'star' player like Shaqiri.

That's an interesting post Rossi.
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 11:26:47 am
He basically said it himself in the interview! He's tried to put the blame on Jurgen for 'making' him leave. He was only loyal to the cause whilst it served his interests.
The "didn't feel wanted" excuse is as embarrassing a it is disingenuous.
