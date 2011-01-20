I don't know Henderson but I do know that footballers (and their wives) become accustomed to the lifestyle and income the game provides them. And as they near the end of their careers, along with the irrational fear of going back to what they came from (often poor backgrounds), it drives them to chase the money above all else. They'd trample their grandmothers for what they see as their pension fund, a chance to secure their kids' and grandkids' future. After all, typically they're not educated or smart enough to make their money work for them, or you know, curb the Elton John-like spending. It's even worse when said players are mediocre talents who got lucky in the right place at the right time, facts they delude themselves into denial about. It gives them an over-inflated sense of their own worth.



And that's where our ex-captain finds himself. He doesn't realise the Saudis don't want him for his footballing ability but what he represents.To show they can buy anybody no matter what their past professed morals are. It's the worst, a turncoat, a poacher turned gamekeeper. I mean at least we now know the price of his soul, £700k a week, when he could have probably got 200 in the MLS as a designated 'star' player like Shaqiri.