« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jordan Henderson*  (Read 7494 times)

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,372
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #320 on: Today at 12:14:48 am »
Here you are Jordan, watch this one you thick bastard

https://youtu.be/f90vwqCYU1c
 It's about 700 miles from your house and you won't see it on your telly

See if you can change their behaviour on this issue 


https://www.hrw.org/news/2023/08/21/saudi-arabia-mass-killings-migrants-yemen-border
« Last Edit: Today at 12:18:11 am by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,662
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #321 on: Today at 12:28:50 am »
Black Bull Nova, Liverpools morality Police Chief.  :P
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,454
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #322 on: Today at 12:52:34 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:28:50 am
Black Bull Nova, Liverpools morality Police Chief.  :P

Brendan fuck my family Rodgers likes this.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline n00bert

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,269
  • Born a Red, die a Red.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #323 on: Today at 03:15:57 am »
to be honest, I think Henderson could have been replaced by any other workmanlike midfielder. A James Ward-Prowse could arguably do what hes done from a footballing perspective.

I for one have always been less than blown away by his footballing ability, but he wore our shirt and for that he gets my support. His legacy to me would have been of a player who despite his technical limitations had the leadership qualities to pull us across the line, leadership qualities that stemmed from the aura he created amongst fans that he was a sound human being. It was a feedback loop of positivity, he embodied what we stood for so we stood by him.

Now that the mask has slipped, you may not be able to argue that he wasnt a great leader while he was with us, but it was leadership built on lies because he was not one of us and did not embody the things we believe.

*I accept that the fan base isnt a monolith, but LFC has always struck me as a more politically aware club than most, and its fanbase being for working class roots has always seen to be advocates for fairness and social justice mostly due to the history of the club.
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,758
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #324 on: Today at 03:35:02 am »
"So if I wear the rainbow armband, if that disrespects their religion, then that's not right either. 

Hes a slippery little idiot. He hid it well for years, but hes a slippery little idiot.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,701
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #325 on: Today at 06:27:06 am »
Quote from: n00bert on Today at 03:15:57 am
to be honest, I think Henderson could have been replaced by any other workmanlike midfielder. A James Ward-Prowse could arguably do what hes done from a footballing perspective.

I for one have always been less than blown away by his footballing ability, but he wore our shirt and for that he gets my support. His legacy to me would have been of a player who despite his technical limitations had the leadership qualities to pull us across the line, leadership qualities that stemmed from the aura he created amongst fans that he was a sound human being. It was a feedback loop of positivity, he embodied what we stood for so we stood by him.

Now that the mask has slipped, you may not be able to argue that he wasnt a great leader while he was with us, but it was leadership built on lies because he was not one of us and did not embody the things we believe.

*I accept that the fan base isnt a monolith, but LFC has always struck me as a more politically aware club than most, and its fanbase being for working class roots has always seen to be advocates for fairness and social justice mostly due to the history of the club.

What is the point of posts like this? Whether you like it or not he is part of Liverpool's past just like Gerrard and Fowler who are also in Saudi right now. You can't change any of this, it's pointless going on about whether he could have been replaced, he wasn't that's the end of it. It has to be dealt with. Also players are young when they enter football but once they get onto the range of money they earn, it changes them. That's the way things are sadly.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,662
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #326 on: Today at 06:51:50 am »
It's called an opinion Jill & it's one that lots of Reds hold & even expressed whilst he was here.

If it's pointless then so is the thread.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,701
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #327 on: Today at 06:57:04 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:51:50 am
It's called an opinion Jill & it's one that lots of Reds hold & even expressed whilst he was here.

If it's pointless then so is the thread.

It is pretty pointless considering hes not here anymore whats there to discuss? It makes little difference what people think now. Lets move on.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,662
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #328 on: Today at 06:58:48 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:57:04 am
It is pretty pointless considering hes not here anymore whats there to discuss? It makes little difference what people think now. Lets move on.

Then like I said, we may as well shut the thread.  Do you disagree with any of it ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,701
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #329 on: Today at 07:06:17 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:58:48 am
Then like I said, we may as well shut the thread.  Do you disagree with any of it ?

I think he earned his place while he was here, he wasnt the greatest player but he was the type of player that every team needs. Its not about having brilliant players in every position you need the type that work their balls of too and he did that. I have no sympathy for him off the back of his interview but if youre going to airbrush Henderson out of the club you also should do it to Gerrard,  Fowler, Bobby and Gini as well. How many will though?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,662
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #330 on: Today at 07:12:33 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:06:17 am
I think he earned his place while he was here, he wasnt the greatest player but he was the type of player that every team needs. Its not about having brilliant players in every position you need the type that work their balls of too and he did that. I have no sympathy for him off the back of his interview but if youre going to airbrush Henderson out of the club you also should do it to Gerrard,  Fowler, Bobby and Gini as well. How many will though?

So we're in agreement.

As for the others, I've called them all out & then stayed out of the threads, the only reason I posted in here is because the stupid prick showed his true colours & even brought the Boss into it.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,868
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #331 on: Today at 07:24:39 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:57:04 am
It is pretty pointless considering hes not here anymore whats there to discuss? It makes little difference what people think now. Lets move on.

You sound like boris talking about brexit move on 😂
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,961
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #332 on: Today at 07:37:05 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:06:17 am
I think he earned his place while he was here, he wasnt the greatest player but he was the type of player that every team needs. Its not about having brilliant players in every position you need the type that work their balls of too and he did that. I have no sympathy for him off the back of his interview but if youre going to airbrush Henderson out of the club you also should do it to Gerrard,  Fowler, Bobby and Gini as well. How many will though?

You don't seem to get it, going to Saudi, while in it's itself is morally dubious, isn't why people are angry at Henderson.  It's because he held himself up as some equality crusader, leaping to the defence of minorities everywhere.  the other players you mentioned never held themselves up as some sort of beacon hence no accusations of rampant hypocrisy.

LBGTQ+ groups really bought into Henderson's bullshit, he was something of a hero to them, he's dumped on them from a great height and they're understandably upset.  All the causes he stood up for while wearing our shirt were based on bollocks, just a way to shine his halo before turning his back on them at the first opportunity.

Gerrard never pretended he was something he wasn't, Fowler certainly didn't do that,  Bobby and Gini never mentioned human rights as far as I can remember.  It's a straw man argument.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,701
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #333 on: Today at 07:47:39 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 07:37:05 am
You don't seem to get it, going to Saudi, while in it's itself is morally dubious, isn't why people are angry at Henderson.  It's because he held himself up as some equality crusader, leaping to the defence of minorities everywhere.  the other players you mentioned never held themselves up as some sort of beacon hence no accusations of rampant hypocrisy.

LBGTQ+ groups really bought into Henderson's bullshit, he was something of a hero to them, he's dumped on them from a great height and they're understandably upset.  All the causes he stood up for while wearing our shirt were based on bollocks, just a way to shine his halo before turning his back on them at the first opportunity.

Gerrard never pretended he was something he wasn't, Fowler certainly didn't do that,  Bobby and Gini never mentioned human rights as far as I can remember.  It's a straw man argument.

I understand very well the situation surrounding Henderson and made my own point countless times. As for your comments on Gerrard its the same excuses all the time. He is one of the most important faces with the whole Saudi League. People go on downplaying his influence they should all be put under the spotlight.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,961
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #334 on: Today at 08:02:04 am »


I'd guess every one here has a low opinion of where Gerrard is plying his trade, but he hasn't betrayed his morals when it comes to the Saudi regime, because he never pretended to have any, same for the other players you mentioned.  What Henderson has done is about as clear a case of hypocrisy as there can be and his mealy mouthed attempt at justifying it is farcical.  There's a reason he gave an interview and the others felt they didn't need to.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,830
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #335 on: Today at 08:06:58 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:01:23 am
Brendan always struck me as a man whose views did not extend much past his own self interest. Only when his self interest aligns with yours is he regarded well. I don't think any set of fans that he has worked for views him fondly and probably see him solely as a professional football manager and nothing more. He is always better when the subject is football and not concepts like 'morality' or 'loyalty'

He's disliked by a high percentage of Liverpool fans who never took to him (a fanbase that likes to love its managers more than pretty much any other club). Leicester fans hate him. Celtic fans hate him (he can get back on side perhaps now).

He's a very vain and arrogant individual who will happily throw anyone under the bus and is as phony as they come.

Henderson did always have the air of a decent person.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,701
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #336 on: Today at 08:08:11 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 08:02:04 am

I'd guess every one here has a low opinion of where Gerrard is plying his trade, but he hasn't betrayed his morals when it comes to the Saudi regime, because he never pretended to have any, same for the other players you mentioned.  What Henderson has done is about as clear a case of hypocrisy as there can be and his mealy mouthed attempt at justifying it is farcical.  There's a reason he gave an interview and the others felt they didn't need to.

The point about Henderson is valid but for as long as they are all out there, the Saudis will use them for sports washing purposes. Its why they feel they can use the clubs images and Gerrard has already been quite happy to praise his host employers.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online ChaChaMooMoo

  • Mooo Mooo Mo-Fu'r!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,810
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #337 on: Today at 08:11:04 am »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 10:40:24 am
The fact remains that he got upset that Jurgen wanted to give his starting place to younger, fitter (and better) players and his ego couldn't handle it.

I heard this from many people. But do you have any news articles to suggest that he was upset about this?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 