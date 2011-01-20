I think the hardest part in this is Henderson saying he didn't go there for the money. Would we be bothered if he said he did? Probably, but we'd expect it.



I do think some of the criticism is harsh though - yes, as an ally he should be accountable, but we shouln't be harder on one player just because they spoke out more than others. Now, there is some cynicism that he did a lot of the gestures for PR. While undoubtedly I do think some of this is true, I do think underneath it all he has a good heart.



He does not come across well in the interview though, like others he got in to the shape of his life before pre-season, knowing he needed to improve. We came off one of the worst patches of form I can remember and as much as I loved Henderson, to be automatically assuming you'd be starting every game at 33 is bonkers. He dropped off last season, everyone could see that, but there was still a role for him in this team. Now what actually happened at the end of June/start of July between Klopp and Henderson..? Who knows. I suspect the truth is somewhere in the middle - Klopp wanted him to stay, but he would not be first choice anymore. I'd feel at that stage you can rise to the challenge or throw the towel in.



I probably don't have the same level of hate that some of you have, but undoubtedly I think this has tarnished is legacy here. That being said we got rid of player whose had their best days at our club and got a transfer fee. But if we compare Milner and Henderson with each other now, the former is a bonafied legend, whereas the latter has left a huge sour taste in many mouths, and not sure he can claw that back with the fanbase.