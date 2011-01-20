« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jordan Henderson*  (Read 6309 times)

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,445
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #280 on: Today at 03:48:51 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 03:27:15 pm
The one thing that always grated with me was the notion that he was somehow a 'talismanic' presence in midfield.

Maybe I have a different definition of that word.

No measurable effects beyond the merely psychological?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Nitramdorf

  • No longer as forward as he used to be, so has dropped back into midfield. Didn't you hear?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,836
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #281 on: Today at 03:53:24 pm »
Fuck me, have just read Rodgers defending him. Saying "there are so many morality officers around the world now judging people" and

Its definitely something that makes players wobble because of the money thats talked about and what it can do for players and the legacy it can create for their families for years down the line, Rodgers added.

and

What makes (Saudi Arabia) dangerous is not only the money, they have a plan. The plan is attracting top players and looking to get top managers out there.

 How the fuck can someone say that and use the word dangerous while poor souls are being killed.

Fuck off Rodgers and Henderson and all of our ex players out there.
Logged

Offline johnathank

  • youverymuch
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 101
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #282 on: Today at 03:53:47 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 02:34:59 pm
Always came across as a Kuyt-like figure to me. A try-hard manager-favourite who was lauded by many for his perspiration and contribution (mostly on the shoulders of others) that often made up for his lack of quality, and who went out of their way to ingratiate themselves with fans, whilst having an over-inflated sense of their own qualities and worth. If he wasn't made captain, he'd have been eased out of the first team long ago.

That said, there's no snide to him, just it's clear he's not the sharpest tool in the shed, and I imagine Gerrard was very much a deciding influence on him going there.
This is harsh on Kuyt, unless there are things I dont know.
Logged

Offline johnathank

  • youverymuch
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 101
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #283 on: Today at 03:58:43 pm »
Henderson doesnt seem to have understood that his longevity and captaincy was more down to being seen saying and doing the right things as a figurehead for the club. I truly believe the Saudis are getting a sick little thrill by showing they can make anyone bend the knee to them. Its all disgusting.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,789
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #284 on: Today at 04:03:18 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 03:23:25 pm
Henderson took a lot of stick on the football side of things during his time here. People will continue to hold strong opinions on his ability, and I do think this debacle has given some free rein to assert that they always thought he was shit.

You're wrong. Because in order for you to be right, Klopp has to be wrong, and we've won all those trophies carrying a player.

I'll accept legitimate criticism over Henderson's limitations as a footballer, and he clearly should never have had his contract extended. But let's not use the fact he is a poor human being as an excuse to claim he was ever a bad footballer.

It's remarkable that people who disliked his footballing ability so intensely seem to have watched him so closely. Personally, I never bothered. I think one the whole, generally speaking, by the law of averages, Henderson had more good games for us than bad. Certainly over the majority of his career under Jurgen.

:thumbup  (except the bolded bit)

I'm in the camp of those that believe his red card did cost us the league in 2014, I think the Chelsea game would have turned out differently.

« Last Edit: Today at 04:56:47 pm by rob1966 »
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,641
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #285 on: Today at 04:31:40 pm »
In 12yrs there are very few games that he grabbed hold of and turned in our favour. I cannot think of any but there's bound to be a couple.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,583
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #286 on: Today at 04:33:22 pm »
Not to arsed about Henderson the football player anymore.Horrible human being,working for an abhorrent regime.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,838
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #287 on: Today at 04:34:52 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 03:53:24 pm
Fuck me, have just read Rodgers defending him. Saying "there are so many morality officers around the world now judging people" and

Its definitely something that makes players wobble because of the money thats talked about and what it can do for players and the legacy it can create for their families for years down the line, Rodgers added.

and

What makes (Saudi Arabia) dangerous is not only the money, they have a plan. The plan is attracting top players and looking to get top managers out there.

 How the fuck can someone say that and use the word dangerous while poor souls are being killed.

Fuck off Rodgers and Henderson and all of our ex players out there.

The same Rodgers who tried to bin Henderson off in favour of Dempsy?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,222
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #288 on: Today at 04:41:55 pm »
Some utter tripe in here.

Was Henderson a great player for us, yes undoubtedly.

Is he an utter ballbag now given what's transpired, yes undoubtedly.

Trying to pretend now he wasn't the player he was in childish nonsense.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,222
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #289 on: Today at 04:43:00 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 03:53:24 pm
Fuck me, have just read Rodgers defending him. Saying "there are so many morality officers around the world now judging people" and

Its definitely something that makes players wobble because of the money thats talked about and what it can do for players and the legacy it can create for their families for years down the line, Rodgers added.

and

What makes (Saudi Arabia) dangerous is not only the money, they have a plan. The plan is attracting top players and looking to get top managers out there.

 How the fuck can someone say that and use the word dangerous while poor souls are being killed.

Fuck off Rodgers and Henderson and all of our ex players out there.

No gay players allowed though. Great plan that Brendan.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,063
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #290 on: Today at 04:43:27 pm »
Hes a scumbag.

Good riddance to bad rubbish. Hes not the person he claimed to be and portrayed himself as; his morals and principals, if he ever actually had any, went to the highest bidder and hes been reduced to this pathetic, desperate shell of empty platitudes and sportswashing cliches.

In an ideal world, hell never be welcomed back to the club in any capacity and allowed to fade into obscurity. That interview is horrific, hes an embarrassment and Im thrilled were shot of him.
Logged

Online End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,635
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #291 on: Today at 04:47:37 pm »
Brendan looking for the newcastle job or his beautiful fantastic  pension in Saudi.

Logged
No time for caution.

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,696
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #292 on: Today at 04:51:26 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 04:41:55 pm
Some utter tripe in here.

Was Henderson a great player for us, yes undoubtedly.

Is he an utter ballbag now given what's transpired, yes undoubtedly.

Trying to pretend now he wasn't the player he was in childish nonsense.

Agree with this don't understand the rewriting of history. I mean are those people going to treat the other players who have gone there same way? Does it mean we no longer think joyfully about Istanbul because of Gerrard's role in that game? By all means we should be highlighting the hypocrisy of Henderson's former commitment but it shouldn't alter what any of them have actually done in the shirt. You can't rewrite the past, we need to look to the future instead.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,681
  • The first five yards........
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #293 on: Today at 04:52:42 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 03:23:25 pm
Henderson took a lot of stick on the football side of things during his time here. People will continue to hold strong opinions on his ability, and I do think this debacle has given some free rein to assert that they always thought he was shit.

You're wrong. Because in order for you to be right, Klopp has to be wrong, and we've won all those trophies carrying a player.

I'll accept legitimate criticism over Henderson's limitations as a footballer, and he clearly should never have had his contract extended.

I love your conclusion. You think Klopp was, after all, wrong! And "clearly wrong" to boot.

Very mixed up!
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,641
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #294 on: Today at 05:04:17 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:52:42 pm
I love your conclusion. You think Klopp was, after all, wrong! And "clearly wrong" to boot.

Very mixed up!

He was obviously wrong about him, Hendo managed to con us all into believing that he was a man of morals and honesty.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,838
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #295 on: Today at 05:08:25 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:52:42 pm
I love your conclusion. You think Klopp was, after all, wrong! And "clearly wrong" to boot.

Very mixed up!

Firstly - that's not my conclusion, so don't try to selectively quote me.

Second - we all know Jurgen's greatest weakness is that he can be overly loyal to players. If that's his biggest fault, then there are managers out there who do a lot worse.

So, not mixed up at all. That period 2015-2020 under Jurgen, Henderson was the dog's bollocks.

Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:03:18 pm
:thumbup  (except the bolded bit)

I'm in the camp of those that believe his red card did cost us the league in 2014, I think the Chelsea game would have turned out differently.



Not sure why you disagree about why Henderson shouldn't have had his contract extended, Rob? I was gutted to lose him, but he was never going to accept a reduced role. And, based on last season, in hindsight we probably would have been better letting him go. Yeah, we got some money for him, but we might have made fourth spot with a different player out there last season. It's all water under the bridge now though.

I do agree about 2014 though. The minute that red came out, I knew we'd lost the title. Gerrard was, once again, expected to drag the team over the line the last few games, and he just wasn't physically up to it, anymore. Rather like Henderson last year!
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 