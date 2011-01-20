« previous next »
Quote from: Party Phil on Yesterday at 10:09:18 pm
I am really disappointed with all of our former players who have bent the knee for Saudi coin. But, trying to give him the benefit of the doubt after that interview, I do wonder if Jordan is just a bit thick. Like maybe he is just so isolated from the real world and simply not smart enough to understand  the situation and why his actions have upset people so he ends up digging a deeper hole trying to explain himself.

That's what I said in the other thread, he comes across as just thick and easily influenced. He wore a rainbow armband because someone asked him too and told him it was a good thing to do. He went to Saudi Arabia vecause someone asked him to and told him ifs a good thing to do. He doesn't really think about the implications of either of those decisions.
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:12:19 am
I can't get onboard with diminishing Henderson's contribution to our club and team in his time here. He was good for us.

Of course, we all have our own subjective opinions on players, but I think he gave his all whilst here at Anfield. I can't knock his contribution to our club and its success.



Fair enough. But I object to Kenny's word "revisionism". I don't have to revise anything! (Nor do a few others). Always thought Hendo was our weak link on the pitch. Not my kind of midfielder at all.

Great skipper though and a great spokesman for the club. That's the legacy he's trashed.
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:29:58 pm
Will his actions cause his entire LFC career to be critiqued with a harsher eye? Almost certainly.

I think this is a really good point. I'd generally bought into the idea of him being a 'good captain' in that he was different to Gerrard, not an inspirational leader but a calmer presence that allowed others to shine. I'd really bought into the narrative of him overcoming stuff too - from transfer listed to allow us to buy clint fucking dempsey; to a captain lifting the big one. Was some journey.

Now I couldn't give a fuck about any of that. He wasn't fit to lace Gerrard's boots as a player, or as a leader to be honest. Being subbed off in the champs league final when you're a goal down sums him up better than any of his half decent performances did. When the chips are down, you don't want Jordan Brian Henderson fighting for you.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:56:09 am
Fair enough. But I object to Kenny's word "revisionism". I don't have to revise anything! (Nor do a few others). Always thought Hendo was our weak link on the pitch. Not my kind of midfielder at all.

Great skipper though and a great spokesman for the club. That's the legacy he's trashed.

I thought he was a better player than you gave him credit for. A good old school midfielder with the consequent tactical limitations (moving quicker in the direction facing than all-round awareness), with a veneer of modern technique, and a modern engine. Not as all-round as you'd like, but a good player to have in the midfield mix. Not many British CMs better than him for what we required. But really exposed by his loss of engine, which was his raison d'etre.
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 10:51:09 am
That's what I said in the other thread, he comes across as just thick and easily influenced. He wore a rainbow armband because someone asked him too and told him it was a good thing to do. He went to Saudi Arabia vecause someone asked him to and told him ifs a good thing to do. He doesn't really think about the implications of either of those decisions.

I don't think he's a weasel. He's an idiot. Not enough brain to be a weasel.
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 10:31:58 pm
Might be a huge exaggeration here, but this kills him off, but will hopefully stop others making the same move out there. He has exposed the hypocrisy in it all in one interview.

In case youd forgotten another hero Steven Gerrard is one of the main men in the Saudi League. There is no way that Henderson will be the last player to go there.
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 11:05:22 am
I think this is a really good point. I'd generally bought into the idea of him being a 'good captain' in that he was different to Gerrard, not an inspirational leader but a calmer presence that allowed others to shine. I'd really bought into the narrative of him overcoming stuff too - from transfer listed to allow us to buy clint fucking dempsey; to a captain lifting the big one. Was some journey.

Now I couldn't give a fuck about any of that. He wasn't fit to lace Gerrard's boots as a player, or as a leader to be honest. Being subbed off in the champs league final when you're a goal down sums him up better than any of his half decent performances did. When the chips are down, you don't want Jordan Brian Henderson fighting for you.

Henderson was an excellent FSG figurehead. Did as he was told. Didn't as he was told not to. Opinions as given by the club PR. The history of the club may be more coloured, in good or bad ways (see Shankly's treatment of injured players, or the club's treatment of the retired Shankly for the bad). But for the bland perfection of the corporate era, Henderson was the best figurehead there could be. He was never an individual, but the embodiment of corporate LFC.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:56:09 am
Fair enough. But I object to Kenny's word "revisionism". I don't have to revise anything! (Nor do a few others). Always thought Hendo was our weak link on the pitch. Not my kind of midfielder at all.

Great skipper though and a great spokesman for the club. That's the legacy he's trashed.

To be slightly pedantic, I didnt use the word revisionism. I said some were trying too hard. 

Quote from: Dave D on Yesterday at 02:03:34 pm
It's a pity this fraud didn't pull this shit before Jürgen arrived, we would have at the very least another two champions leagues and a couple of league titles.

He always was a bang average player, I have no memory of him giving 100% in a game. I can't believe he lasted as long as he did.

Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 07:32:25 pm
I've never liked this guy. Always thought he was a very average player who had a few good moments and was made to look good by the players around him, but obviously never said it on here as I'd get pelters.

Always hated the fact that he was our captain for years and got to do all the trophy lifts when it should've been VVD, Alisson or Salah.

Nothing can be proven either way but, I do wonder if these posters felt this way in 2018- 2020, I very  much doubt it.

Im surprised a manager of Klopps ilk couldn't see what a shit player and captain he was.

If we had fucked him off, like and when we did with Joe Allen look at all the other trophies we would have won.

Quote from: Sharado on Today at 11:05:22 am
I think this is a really good point. I'd generally bought into the idea of him being a 'good captain' in that he was different to Gerrard, not an inspirational leader but a calmer presence that allowed others to shine. I'd really bought into the narrative of him overcoming stuff too - from transfer listed to allow us to buy clint fucking dempsey; to a captain lifting the big one. Was some journey.

Now I couldn't give a fuck about any of that. He wasn't fit to lace Gerrard's boots as a player, or as a leader to be honest. Being subbed off in the champs league final when you're a goal down sums him up better than any of his half decent performances did. When the chips are down, you don't want Jordan Brian Henderson fighting for you.

These are fair comments, but the obvious counter point is that Henderson enjoyed five good years as part of Klopp's LFC, so clearly he saw something in the player; a man who could make a contribution.

That being said, now we have some new, young, hungry and skilled midfielders, we will have many fans wishing we had jettisoned Henderson a lot sooner. The team seems lighter, as if it's been freed of some baggage. While I think it's harsh to suggest that Henderson was always holding up a berth in the first team, we probably could have slotted someone else in during our title winning season and not broken step.

The team seems far more dangerous and lively now. I think the new boys, even now, being still relatively raw, put the best Henderson had to offer us into stark contrast. They make him look very limited by comparison.

EDIT: to clarify - if you replace a technically limited player who was clearly past his best with a player who is clearly better and only going to improve, then naturally the replaced player may end up being perceived as being worse than what he was, even at his peak. It will throw a jaded eye over his entire career.

Henderson was good for us at a specific time, but we've moved on. Now we need something else; something new, dynamic and different.
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 10:40:24 am
I don't believe a word of it. There is no way Jurgen or anyone at the club were looking to sell him this summer. If we were, that conversation would've happened at the end of the season and he would've been told that he could look for another club if he wanted.

The fact remains that he got upset that Jurgen wanted to give his starting place to younger, fitter (and better) players and his ego couldn't handle it. His agent got a massive offer from Saudi so they engineered a situation where he could force a move there.

Don't forget that the fee was miniscule yet we weren't in a position to turn it down completely as we knew he wanted out.

He has lost all credibility and anything he says now should be taken with a large pinch of salt.

That's the way I see it too. All that lip service about lgbtq was to promote his brand. If he had really strong beliefs he won't have gone on principle. Could have joined Messi in USA
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 11:47:20 am
That's the way I see it too. All that lip service about lgbtq was to promote his brand. If he had really strong beliefs he won't have gone on principle. Could have joined Messi in USA

a but simplistic - Joe Lycett has performed in Middle East and no other teams offered him a contact
Don't even waste the effort on his comments regarding why he left us. He's proven that anything that comes out of his mouth is worthless.
He's not a leader, he's not a legend. The man is a fraud. He didn't wake up one morning and decide to champion the rights of LGTBQ+, it's clear as day now the man is only motivated by money. If he was serious about that cause, or any cause that his agent/family/friends dragged him to, he wouldn't wake up one morning and say 'fuck those people' and throw them under the bus. How much has the multi-multi-millionare donated to these causes since he did a runner?

He didn't get his game because of his footballing ability. The only reason jordan henderson got on the pitch is because he's nothing more than a glorified cheerleader who shouts and wave his arms in the air while watching the opposition run right past him. When it came to finals the man bottled it and disappeared. Look at the ratings he got in them. Can anyone remember him even playing in a final? He couldn't even do the basics that he was asked to do. Zero leadership and zero ability.

If a small number of people are upset by people laying into henderson, nobody gives a fuck. The only reason people didn't lay into the c*nt before is that it would have led to crying, hysteria and permanent bans. Believe it or not there are people out there that despised the rat long before he jumped ship.

We'll be a far better football team without him.
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 11:47:20 am
That's the way I see it too. All that lip service about lgbtq was to promote his brand. If he had really strong beliefs he won't have gone on principle. Could have joined Messi in USA

After all this happened I came to the conclusion it was partly that, but maybe moreso the fact he was liverpool captain and was basically expected to be front and centre and was advised/pushed to do so by LFC. He had to write (well, a LFC PR person has to ghost-write) programme notes every home game, and thats always a platform where all sorts of things get raised and talked about. And the rainbow laces and pride week in football really came to the forefront during his time as captain, it was naturally a thing that hed be asked to talk about by the club, and then it went a step further when he talked about it in interviews and interacted on social media.

The guy has shown with that interview he isnt bright, and hes uttelry tone-deaf to whats going on. I very much doubt hed have been spotlighting LGBTQ and campaigns like Rainbow Laces on his own volition, or because he was genuinly interested.
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:12:19 am
I can't get onboard with diminishing Henderson's contribution to our club and team in his time here. He was good for us.

Of course, we all have our own subjective opinions on players, but I think he gave his all whilst here at Anfield. I can't knock his contribution to our club and its success.
Quote from: Dave D on Today at 12:02:40 pm

He didn't get his game because of his footballing ability. The only reason jordan henderson got on the pitch is because he's nothing more than a glorified cheerleader who shouts and wave his arms in the air while watching the opposition run right past him. When it came to finals the man bottled it and disappeared. Look at the ratings he got in them. Can anyone remember him even playing in a final? He couldn't even do the basics that he was asked to do. Zero leadership and zero ability.

99 points playing with 10 men every week. Some achievement that.
Quote from: Dave D on Today at 12:02:40 pm
He's not a leader, he's not a legend. The man is a fraud. He didn't wake up one morning and decide to champion the rights of LGTBQ+, it's clear as day now the man is only motivated by money. If he was serious about that cause, or any cause that his agent/family/friends dragged him to, he wouldn't wake up one morning and say 'fuck those people' and throw them under the bus. How much has the multi-multi-millionare donated to these causes since he did a runner?

He didn't get his game because of his footballing ability. The only reason jordan henderson got on the pitch is because he's nothing more than a glorified cheerleader who shouts and wave his arms in the air while watching the opposition run right past him. When it came to finals the man bottled it and disappeared. Look at the ratings he got in them. Can anyone remember him even playing in a final? He couldn't even do the basics that he was asked to do. Zero leadership and zero ability.

If a small number of people are upset by people laying into henderson, nobody gives a fuck. The only reason people didn't lay into the c*nt before is that it would have led to crying, hysteria and permanent bans. Believe it or not there are people out there that despised the rat long before he jumped ship.

We'll be a far better football team without him.
Well the last line here is probably correct. The majority of the rest absolute bollocks.

I have no time for Jordan anymore like the rest of us but during his time with us he was more than a glorified cheerleader with zero leadership.

Hate on him all you want now, its starting to seem clear that more than a few have been quietly waiting for their moment to put the boot in. Again, fine now, but rubbishing his time with us is a joke regardless of what you think of his playing ability.
Quote from: Dave D on Today at 12:02:40 pm
He's not a leader, he's not a legend. The man is a fraud. He didn't wake up one morning and decide to champion the rights of LGTBQ+, it's clear as day now the man is only motivated by money. If he was serious about that cause, or any cause that his agent/family/friends dragged him to, he wouldn't wake up one morning and say 'fuck those people' and throw them under the bus. How much has the multi-multi-millionare donated to these causes since he did a runner?

He didn't get his game because of his footballing ability. The only reason jordan henderson got on the pitch is because he's nothing more than a glorified cheerleader who shouts and wave his arms in the air while watching the opposition run right past him. When it came to finals the man bottled it and disappeared. Look at the ratings he got in them. Can anyone remember him even playing in a final? He couldn't even do the basics that he was asked to do. Zero leadership and zero ability.

If a small number of people are upset by people laying into henderson, nobody gives a fuck. The only reason people didn't lay into the c*nt before is that it would have led to crying, hysteria and permanent bans. Believe it or not there are people out there that despised the rat long before he jumped ship.

We'll be a far better football team without him.

must have really irked you seeing those fantastic trophy lifts, when most fans where loving them, on some of the best football nights of their lives :lmao

Utterly bonkers some of this stuff about Henderson (footballing wise). He was a bit marmite with the fans for sure - so now those on the hate side have been let off the lead and then some, but that above is a hilariously mad/bad take.

