I think this is a really good point. I'd generally bought into the idea of him being a 'good captain' in that he was different to Gerrard, not an inspirational leader but a calmer presence that allowed others to shine. I'd really bought into the narrative of him overcoming stuff too - from transfer listed to allow us to buy clint fucking dempsey; to a captain lifting the big one. Was some journey.



Now I couldn't give a fuck about any of that. He wasn't fit to lace Gerrard's boots as a player, or as a leader to be honest. Being subbed off in the champs league final when you're a goal down sums him up better than any of his half decent performances did. When the chips are down, you don't want Jordan Brian Henderson fighting for you.



These are fair comments, but the obvious counter point is that Henderson enjoyed five good years as part of Klopp's LFC, so clearly he saw something in the player; a man who could make a contribution.That being said, now we have some new, young, hungry and skilled midfielders, we will have many fans wishing we had jettisoned Henderson a lot sooner. The team seems lighter, as if it's been freed of some baggage. While I think it's harsh to suggest that Henderson was always holding up a berth in the first team, we probably could have slotted someone else in during our title winning season and not broken step.The team seems far more dangerous and lively now. I think the new boys, even now, being still relatively raw, put the best Henderson had to offer us into stark contrast. They make him look very limited by comparison.EDIT: to clarify - if you replace a technically limited player who was clearly past his best with a player who is clearly better and only going to improve, then naturally the replaced player may end up being perceived as being worse than what he was, even at his peak. It will throw a jaded eye over his entire career.Henderson was good for us at a specific time, but we've moved on. Now we need something else; something new, dynamic and different.