Jordan Henderson*

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #240
Quote from: Party Phil on Yesterday at 10:09:18 pm
I am really disappointed with all of our former players who have bent the knee for Saudi coin. But, trying to give him the benefit of the doubt after that interview, I do wonder if Jordan is just a bit thick. Like maybe he is just so isolated from the real world and simply not smart enough to understand  the situation and why his actions have upset people so he ends up digging a deeper hole trying to explain himself.

That's what I said in the other thread, he comes across as just thick and easily influenced. He wore a rainbow armband because someone asked him too and told him it was a good thing to do. He went to Saudi Arabia vecause someone asked him to and told him ifs a good thing to do. He doesn't really think about the implications of either of those decisions.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #241
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:12:19 am
I can't get onboard with diminishing Henderson's contribution to our club and team in his time here. He was good for us.

Of course, we all have our own subjective opinions on players, but I think he gave his all whilst here at Anfield. I can't knock his contribution to our club and its success.



Fair enough. But I object to Kenny's word "revisionism". I don't have to revise anything! (Nor do a few others). Always thought Hendo was our weak link on the pitch. Not my kind of midfielder at all.

Great skipper though and a great spokesman for the club. That's the legacy he's trashed.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #242
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:29:58 pm
Will his actions cause his entire LFC career to be critiqued with a harsher eye? Almost certainly.

I think this is a really good point. I'd generally bought into the idea of him being a 'good captain' in that he was different to Gerrard, not an inspirational leader but a calmer presence that allowed others to shine. I'd really bought into the narrative of him overcoming stuff too - from transfer listed to allow us to buy clint fucking dempsey; to a captain lifting the big one. Was some journey.

Now I couldn't give a fuck about any of that. He wasn't fit to lace Gerrard's boots as a player, or as a leader to be honest. Being subbed off in the champs league final when you're a goal down sums him up better than any of his half decent performances did. When the chips are down, you don't want Jordan Brian Henderson fighting for you.
