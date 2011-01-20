« previous next »
Yesterday at 11:16:13 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 11:07:37 pm
But did anyone ever say he was great? He was a member of a very water carrier midfield that let more talented players show their skills.

Once Thiago came on the scene it became apparent what a skilful midfielder looked like. Just a pity hes not available on a regular basis.
Most fans didnt, but to say that he was being carried by better players was not tolerable before, even if there is truth in it, in hindsight.
Yesterday at 11:41:23 pm
Funny how Jordan sought to be some kind of club legend in the mould of Steven Gerrard and now he's managed to mould himself into a sort of Steven Gerrard when that mould is a money grabbing former legend. As players we will always remember them, especially Gerrard, but the link with the fans has gone (at least the one's in this thread)
Yesterday at 11:55:12 pm
Laughs in Szoboszlai
Today at 12:01:39 am
I don't believe Henderson was carried by other players. Others are free to disagree with me.

However, maybe he should have had words with the manager who signed him before making his decision. I've a feeling Dalglish would have chewed him out the same way he did with Torres.
Today at 12:26:04 am
Is there any way I can block out this thread?
Today at 12:39:00 am
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:26:04 am
Is there any way I can block out this thread?
You see your finger hanging over the topic, you will yourself to look at any other thread, you move your finger there, you press quickly before you change your mind.
Just stay out of the transfer thread, the sportswashing thread and anything to do with steven gerrard or sunderland
Today at 12:40:27 am
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:26:04 am
Is there any way I can block out this thread?

Impossible, I've not been reading it all afternoon  ;D
Today at 02:44:38 am
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:09:36 pm
Its great work by The Athletic. He probably thinks its a PR piece for him, but theyve basically just outed him as an absolute c*nt.

Who is advising him to do an interview like this? The best, the only thing to do after his move was to keep his mouth shut. For a long time. And people would move on. Has Henderson himself pushed for this, or his camp? His new overlords? All seem plausible. I think Jordan probably does care about his image and he's dim enough to do a piece like this.
Today at 03:31:22 am
I would happily swap him for Dempsey now. Hard to imagine a more ill-advised interview.
Today at 05:16:49 am
Well I think its fair to say that interview was ill advised on Hendersons part and he wouldve just been better off keeping his mouth shut and fading into obscurity. With no football coming up Ive spent some time over the last 24 hours thinking about this whole situation and how its left me feeling a bit sad and dreading the inevitable.

Obviously there are much bigger issues at play here but looking at it from a purely LFC fan perspective I cant help but feel a twinge of sadness.

Im long last the point worshipping footballers and thinking that the vast majority care about anything other than who will pay them the most obscene amount of money to kick a ball around and in the most part are completely detached from reality.

But seeing so many players making decisions that go against everything that this club and City are built on does hurt a little.

Its already at 6 ex players that have agreed to go there and Im just dreading when they inevitably come calling for Salah, VVD, Ali, Robbo and Origi who you would think will be prime candidates for the Saudis to try and poach over the next couple of seasons.
Today at 06:05:18 am
I was ok with him taking the money. But, to try and justify his own conscience in the media is just stupid. Accepting it was for the money was fine. You could at least be considered a mercenary and be done with it. Now, he looks like an immature person justifying the unjustifiable.
Today at 06:05:51 am
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 03:33:46 pm
Heres one hendo if you didnt feel welcome here, how about you went and helped your boyhood club get back in the premier league. Think theres 700,000 reasons why he went to Saudi instead the gobshite. The fact hes trying to blame klopp and the club for this is fucking hilarious.

Sunderland fans don't seem too happy with him over this interview either.
Today at 06:12:16 am
That statement, saying the workers in Qatar he spoke to were in good conditions. How can you appear so thick. They are not going to parade the slaves in front of you to let them speak their mind.
There are corroborated stories of workers living in ghastly conditions, having their passports confiscated and working 15hours per day in inhuman heat.
There is not a lot one can do about it at an individual level even if you are a celebrity like Jordan. Take the money and do good with it elsewhere, but to justify it on any other grounds apart from being a mercenary is just a reflection of the wit of modern footballers.
