Well I think its fair to say that interview was ill advised on Hendersons part and he wouldve just been better off keeping his mouth shut and fading into obscurity. With no football coming up Ive spent some time over the last 24 hours thinking about this whole situation and how its left me feeling a bit sad and dreading the inevitable.



Obviously there are much bigger issues at play here but looking at it from a purely LFC fan perspective I cant help but feel a twinge of sadness.



Im long last the point worshipping footballers and thinking that the vast majority care about anything other than who will pay them the most obscene amount of money to kick a ball around and in the most part are completely detached from reality.



But seeing so many players making decisions that go against everything that this club and City are built on does hurt a little.



Its already at 6 ex players that have agreed to go there and Im just dreading when they inevitably come calling for Salah, VVD, Ali, Robbo and Origi who you would think will be prime candidates for the Saudis to try and poach over the next couple of seasons.