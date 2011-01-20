Well I think its fair to say that interview was ill advised on Hendersons part and he wouldve just been better off keeping his mouth shut and fading into obscurity. With no football coming up Ive spent some time over the last 24 hours thinking about this whole situation and how its left me feeling a bit sad and dreading the inevitable.
Obviously there are much bigger issues at play here but looking at it from a purely LFC fan perspective I cant help but feel a twinge of sadness.
Im long last the point worshipping footballers and thinking that the vast majority care about anything other than who will pay them the most obscene amount of money to kick a ball around and in the most part are completely detached from reality.
But seeing so many players making decisions that go against everything that this club and City are built on does hurt a little.
Its already at 6 ex players that have agreed to go there and Im just dreading when they inevitably come calling for Salah, VVD, Ali, Robbo and Origi who you would think will be prime candidates for the Saudis to try and poach over the next couple of seasons.