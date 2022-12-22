Im annoyed with all of them that have gone there not just Henderson, but I fully get why people are hurt by him the most. These guys have spent the last few years fighting against sportswashing organisations, only to jump in their bed the minute they get the chance. Its only a matter of time before they get bored in their empty mansions, too hot to go out in the day and the women in their families are barely allowed out by themselves; they will be back home in no time. They already had all the money they could ever spend, their reputations are now down the toilet



Regarding the bit in bold, I do wonder if the moral breakdown of both football and wider society is playing a big part in what's going on. Players have seen the sport itself sell it's soul. They've seen cheats and scumbags prosper. Not only that, they've seen sportswashing vehicles, like you know who, lauded and praised.They've seen the government of this country helping Saudi to get a foothold at Newcastle. Basically, every fucker has his pig-shaped snout in the trough. They've all watched as footballs self-appointed Che Guevara encouraged rioting, breaking and entering, assault and violence all in the name of ousting a billionaire family whom have already bankrolled their club to obscene levels. Why? Because he, and so many of their fans, want their own murdering sportswasher to lavish even bigger obscene sums on them until they finally stumble on a winning team again.Man United. The self-proclaimed 'biggest club in the world'. Yet Che and his merry band of sportswash chasers want their club sold down the river to murdering despots. They're begging to be turned into a political vehicle for a nation state.I wonder if many just look around now and see that the game and society has turned into a Thatcherite Sodom and Gomorrah. A free-for-all where it's a case of me, me, me and fill your boots because everyone else is.They've seen government not give a shit. They've seen football itself welcome its own eventual downfall. They've probably seen how society is totally screwed. Maybe they've just thought, to hell with it, I want my place at the trough while it's still full of dollars. The fact the dollars are swimming in other people's blood and misery is irrelevant.To be honest, the only person in the game I trust these days is Jurgën Klopp.