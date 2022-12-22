« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jordan Henderson*  (Read 2686 times)

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,408
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #120 on: Today at 06:03:32 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:49:53 pm
There was rumours that the Saudis will offer a boatload of money next summer for pre season friendlies, I hope we've not lined up one of them.  :-X

Mate, they (Saudis) would probably pay for fans to go over there for the optics.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,739
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #121 on: Today at 06:11:15 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:29:35 pm
I've had to google it, but basically it means they think you are lower than dirt.

He'd better not throw his boots into the crowd after a match
Yep, it's an insult. The soles of the feet or shoes are the lowest part of the body and seen as unclean/dirty. I remember when Saddam Hussein was removed, his statues were toppled and locals rubbed their shoes or soles of their feet on the statues in a show of contempt.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:15:29 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,722
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #122 on: Today at 06:11:38 pm »


Oh Jordan, you massive bellend.
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,529
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #123 on: Today at 06:20:30 pm »
Sadly, it wouldn't be beyond him to start up a propaganda piece to entice Salah over there. Wouldn't put it beyond Gerrard either. Bonus payments from their blood thirsty paymasters of course.

At this stage, the only individual I trust in world football is Klopp. The last stand of common decency in the sport.
Logged

Online Felch Aid

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,460
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #124 on: Today at 06:21:53 pm »
I have read his autobiography and his constant need for reassurance and being relevant is still there.

I wont belittle his achievements with the club but he was also in the right place at the right time with the right manager and recruitment.

Not feeling wanted is a petulant excuse. Maybe Sunderland will give him what he truly desires when he's finished counting his blood money.

Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,401
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #125 on: Today at 06:22:57 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:11:15 pm
Yep, it's an insult. The soles of the feet or shoes are the lowest part of the body and seen as unclean/dirty. I remember when Saddam Hussein was removed, his statues were toppled and locals rubbed their shoes or soles of their feet on the statues in a show of contempt.

who can forget the show thrown at George Bush

« Last Edit: Today at 06:25:01 pm by Kenny's Jacket »
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,739
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #126 on: Today at 06:36:32 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:22:57 pm
who can forget the show thrown at George Bush


I was trying to remember who had a shoe thrown at them as an insult. That was it. Thanks for reminding me.  :thumbup
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Online semit5

  • obsessed with faeces
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,642
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #127 on: Today at 06:37:09 pm »
Im annoyed with all of them that have gone there not just Henderson, but I fully get why people are hurt by him the most. These guys have spent the last few years fighting against sportswashing organisations, only to jump in their bed the minute they get the chance. Its only a matter of time before they get bored in their empty mansions, too hot to go out in the day and the women in their families are barely allowed out by themselves; they will be back home in no time. They already had all the money they could ever spend, their reputations are now down the toilet
Logged

Offline liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,159
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #128 on: Today at 06:39:57 pm »
I dont think Id want Hendo on the quiz team, hard to to think of a more sure fire way to destroy what was left of his legacy and guarantee more abuse and ridicule. Badly advised, naive and ultimately idiotic, with added hypocrisy thrown in.
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Offline alvaro

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,158
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #129 on: Today at 06:41:46 pm »
Fucking hell, that interview is awful. Not only  the sportwashing  accusations are not properly answered but he brings in Klopp into the debate as well.
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,687
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #130 on: Today at 06:47:16 pm »
One of the things that makes me laugh most about this interview (if you can laugh at it, you know what I mean) is the fact he purposely picked Adam Crafton to do the interview. I can imagine him being all smug like it's the cleverest move in the world to give his interview to a member of the LGBTQ community and prove what an ally he is.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • Mooo Mooo Mo-Fu'r!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,808
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #131 on: Today at 06:50:28 pm »
For me, his interview was a bit like washing your favourite greasy pants. You know nothing is going to happen, but you still hang on to the little hope somewhere that tells you the grease will fade away.

We have made strides with the pride movement and there is still a long way to go. Henderson, being the person he says he is, can only campaign for these rights once he is out of there, which I dont see happening for the next 3 or 4 years.

I dont think the problem is him leaving. Its about him going to Saudi, a country with quite a reputation regarding pride movement, and for him to say he is still the same person as he was here, certainly wouldnt have gone well with some people over there. And certainly didnt go well with people here, who were rightly pissed off about his departure.

He wouldve done better if he had just sat there and said nothing. But to do what he did and say what he said, he does come across as a bit thick - with a tinge of a badly advised PR team.

Just my opinion.
Logged

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,434
  • @tharris113
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #132 on: Today at 07:00:51 pm »
Not doing himself any favours, we're better off without him.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,739
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #133 on: Today at 07:08:39 pm »
Quote from: semit5 on Today at 06:37:09 pm
Im annoyed with all of them that have gone there not just Henderson, but I fully get why people are hurt by him the most. These guys have spent the last few years fighting against sportswashing organisations, only to jump in their bed the minute they get the chance. Its only a matter of time before they get bored in their empty mansions, too hot to go out in the day and the women in their families are barely allowed out by themselves; they will be back home in no time. They already had all the money they could ever spend, their reputations are now down the toilet
Regarding the bit in bold, I do wonder if the moral breakdown of both football and wider society is playing a big part in what's going on. Players have seen the sport itself sell it's soul. They've seen cheats and scumbags prosper. Not only that, they've seen sportswashing vehicles, like you know who, lauded and praised.

They've seen the government of this country helping Saudi to get a foothold at Newcastle. Basically, every fucker has his pig-shaped snout in the trough. They've all watched as footballs self-appointed Che Guevara encouraged rioting, breaking and entering, assault and violence all in the name of ousting a billionaire family whom have already bankrolled their club to obscene levels. Why? Because he, and so many of their fans, want their own murdering sportswasher to lavish even bigger obscene sums on them until they finally stumble on a winning team again.

Man United. The self-proclaimed 'biggest club in the world'. Yet Che and his merry band of sportswash chasers want their club sold down the river to murdering despots. They're begging to be turned into a political vehicle for a nation state.

I wonder if many just look around now and see that the game and society has turned into a Thatcherite Sodom and Gomorrah. A free-for-all where it's a case of me, me, me and fill your boots because everyone else is.

They've seen government not give a shit. They've seen football itself welcome its own eventual downfall. They've probably seen how society is totally screwed. Maybe they've just thought, to hell with it, I want my place at the trough while it's still full of dollars. The fact the dollars are swimming in other people's blood and misery is irrelevant.

To be honest, the only person in the game I trust these days is Jurgën Klopp.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:11:43 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Offline Kansti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,527
  • Stargazer
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #134 on: Today at 07:09:01 pm »
Think the reason why many are fuming is because they spent eons defending his footballing ability and putting him up on the pedestal by saying shit like hes a decent human being and the best captain ever, how hes a better captain than Gerrard and all that nonsense. He conned pretty much the entire fanbase lmao. I feel vindictive knowing that I have always shat on him being a waste of space in our team. Rode on so many backs for the glory over the last several years. A supposed piano carrier, but the team ended up carrying him. Fuck off Jordan
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,689
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #135 on: Today at 07:10:54 pm »
Quote from: Kansti on Today at 07:09:01 pm
Think the reason why many are fuming is because they spent eons defending his footballing ability and putting him up on the pedestal by saying shit like hes a decent human being and the best captain ever, how hes a better captain than Gerrard and all that nonsense. He conned pretty much the entire fanbase lmao. I feel vindictive knowing that I have always shat on him being a waste of space in our team. Rode on so many backs for the glory over the last several years. A supposed piano carrier, but the team ended up carrying him. Fuck off Jordan

I don't even know where to start with this post.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,439
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #136 on: Today at 07:11:59 pm »
Quote from: Kansti on Today at 07:09:01 pm
Think the reason why many are fuming is because they spent eons defending his footballing ability and putting him up on the pedestal by saying shit like hes a decent human being and the best captain ever, how hes a better captain than Gerrard and all that nonsense. He conned pretty much the entire fanbase lmao. I feel vindictive knowing that I have always shat on him being a waste of space in our team. Rode on so many backs for the glory over the last several years. A supposed piano carrier, but the team ended up carrying him. Fuck off Jordan

:lmao
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,009
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #137 on: Today at 07:12:42 pm »
Quote from: Kansti on Today at 07:09:01 pm
Think the reason why many are fuming is because they spent eons defending his footballing ability and putting him up on the pedestal by saying shit like hes a decent human being and the best captain ever, how hes a better captain than Gerrard and all that nonsense. He conned pretty much the entire fanbase lmao. I feel vindictive knowing that I have always shat on him being a waste of space in our team. Rode on so many backs for the glory over the last several years. A supposed piano carrier, but the team ended up carrying him. Fuck off Jordan

This might not go how you expect it to...

Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,401
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #138 on: Today at 07:14:12 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:10:54 pm
I don't even know where to start with this post.

I know what you mean. Its the 2nd such post today.

Its an insult to Klopp.
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,215
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #139 on: Today at 07:14:50 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:59:32 pm
I wouldn't be surprised if the club said yes to it, at least initially. They might back down if there's pressure from fans.

The club have already accepted being part of the sport washing project by selling players to murderous regime clubs. We have little moral authority left and can easily see FSG having us playing a pre season in Saudi.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,689
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #140 on: Today at 07:15:30 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:14:12 pm
I know what you mean. Its the 2nd such post today.

Its an insult to Klopp.

Not just that either, but also conveniently he seems to forget that Gerrard as well is over in Saudi.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,130
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #141 on: Today at 07:15:35 pm »
Ive said before how disappointing this was to me, probably more so than any of the others who sold their souls. I do have some sympathy though if we believe that no one made any effort to convince him he was wanted or should stay. With everything hes done for the club and given in terms of leadership and commitment, that is quite sad.

However that is very much tempered as he still had the choice, albeit if he was told he wasnt going to be involved as much it made leaving easier.

Just not to there, theres no excuse for that. He could have found other interested parties if he felt unwanted. They may not have paid as much but hed have been ok money wise.

So ultimately still not buying it Jordan, even if it is disappointing to me that he was left feeling that way by the club
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,215
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #142 on: Today at 07:16:19 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:22:57 pm
who can forget the show thrown at George Bush



Decent reactions in fairness to him.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,907
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #143 on: Today at 07:19:25 pm »
No one told me I should stay....

He was the captain of the team and had 2 years on his contract.

Why, exactly, is someone supposed to say "Please stay"?
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,401
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #144 on: Today at 07:19:28 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:15:30 pm
Not just that either, but also conveniently he seems to forget that Gerrard as well is over in Saudi.


 :lmao

Oh yeah

I Forgot Stevie G-had was over there.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,310
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #145 on: Today at 07:20:34 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 05:21:11 pm
Is whats been published today the full thing? I was listening to the athletic mini pod and said hes spoke about Salah and I want to know what shite hes been told to say.

There is this additional interview that was published later this afternoon, by David Ornstein & Adam Crafton:-


'Jordan Henderson only has positive things to say about FSGs Liverpool ownership':-

https://theathletic.com/4833902/2023/09/05/jordan-henderson-liverpool-fsg-interview - or in full, here - https://archive.ph/vRO9u


Spoiler
Below is just the part of the article about Salah...


Hendersons former team-mate Mohamed Salah continues to be linked with a move to join him in Saudi Arabia ahead of Thursdays deadline.

Liverpool rejected a verbal offer worth in excess of £100million plus substantial add-ons worth up to £150m from the Saudi Pro League for Salah last week. The approach was made on behalf of Al Ittihad during an amicable call to Liverpool director Mike Gordon on Thursday night but the Premier League side reiterated the 31-year-old is not for sale.

Henderson said that while he had not discussed Salahs future with the Egypt international, he backed him to be a strong addition to the division should a move materialise.

I havent spoken to him about the situation, he added. Obviously I spoke to him briefly over the past week or two in terms of he was asking if I was ok, everything was all right, how Im settling in, the normal sort of stuff. Ive sort of left him with this.

Hell have everybody ringing him and texting him and things like that. So Ive sort of left him to I dont really know exactly whats going on. I just see whats being said in the media in terms of the bids going in and things like that.

Itll be interesting to see what happens because hes an amazing player, an amazing guy and whatever happens, hell have a big impact  whether thats at Liverpool or in the Saudi League, whatever it may be whether thats now, in the future or whenever it may be. Hes a fantastic addition to any team.'
[close]
« Last Edit: Today at 07:22:18 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,363
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #146 on: Today at 07:24:41 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:27:18 pm
This interview wasn't for us though

It was for England fans. That's what he cares about
Aaaah.....that makes sense

Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,401
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #147 on: Today at 07:27:15 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:27:18 pm
This interview wasn't for us though

It was for England fans. That's what he cares about

In an interview he said France v England was the biggest game hes played in.


Logged

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,702
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #148 on: Today at 07:32:25 pm »
I've never liked this guy. Always thought he was a very average player who had a few good moments and was made to look good by the players around him, but obviously never said it on here as I'd get pelters.

Always hated the fact that he was our captain for years and got to do all the trophy lifts when it should've been VVD, Alisson or Salah.
Logged

Online coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,218
  • Ground Control
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #149 on: Today at 07:35:15 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 07:15:35 pm
Ive said before how disappointing this was to me, probably more so than any of the others who sold their souls. I do have some sympathy though if we believe that no one made any effort to convince him he was wanted or should stay. With everything hes done for the club and given in terms of leadership and commitment, that is quite sad.

However that is very much tempered as he still had the choice, albeit if he was told he wasnt going to be involved as much it made leaving easier.

Just not to there, theres no excuse for that. He could have found other interested parties if he felt unwanted. They may not have paid as much but hed have been ok money wise.

So ultimately still not buying it Jordan, even if it is disappointing to me that he was left feeling that way by the club

If one of those people said to me, Now we want you to stay, then we wouldnt be having this conversation.

He's a 33yr old whose legs have gone, bleeding the club out of a salary the very manager he's bemoaning didn't love him enough went to the wall for, so Henderson could get the new contract; you know, the one he just ended early. Was Klopp supposed to guarantee him a starting position? Was he supposed to put his arm around him and tell him how much he meant to the club, at the start of every season? He's 33, he's not a child. Did he not expect to ever start on the bench? I mean, how long did he think he was going to start games for us? The very fucking audacity to put blame at the foot of the club is one of the worst things about this interview.

"I had to go to Saudi Arabia because the club didn't love me enough."




Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,341
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #150 on: Today at 07:43:51 pm »
Respecting their religion and culture?

What about the respect for gay people? Do they deserve 500 lashes and years in prison for being gay? 

When youve shown to be a spokesperson for gay people, and then you turn your back because of their culture?  Well it stinks.  Because being a Muslim doesnt mean you have to be a bigot and condone brutal punishment of gay people. This is their choice.

So, you dont want to upset them because well they pay big money.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,685
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #151 on: Today at 07:45:28 pm »
Weird interview.

He can't be the brightest.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,310
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #152 on: Today at 07:49:30 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:43:51 pm
Respecting their religion and culture?

What about the respect for gay people? Do they deserve 500 lashes and years in prison for being gay? 

When youve shown to be a spokesperson for gay people, and then you turn your back because of their culture?  Well it stinks.  Because being a Muslim doesnt mean you have to be a bigot and condone brutal punishment of gay people. This is their choice.

So, you dont want to upset them because well they pay big money.

All credit to Adam Crafton for remaining calm and composed during the interview - and continuing to probe away in the professional and intelligent manner way he did.


There are a few quality articles from him posted up in the '2022 World Cup in Qatar' thread too: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=305953.0

This of his also stood out - https://theathletic.com/4021651/2022/12/22/gay-lgbt-world-cup-qatar - and in full, here - https://archive.ph/cHrCg
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 