Jordan Henderson*

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #80 on: Today at 04:26:41 pm
I can understand the frustration. I can under$tand the angr. I get it. All I can $ay around th£t is that Im $orry that thy fel lik that. My intntion wa$ nv£r, v£r to hurt any💰n. My intnt💸on ha$ a💸w💰y$ b£n 💰o h£💰p ca💰💸  £$💸💰 💸££$ 💵💵💵.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #81 on: Today at 04:29:07 pm
Read the whole thing now and he is so fucking full of shit. As if the Saudis are going to change the law because he is assisting in the sportwashing. There will be Muslim players in the PL who have been brought up to believe homosexuality is wrong, will we change to fit them, will we fuck, so why does dickhead think the Saudis will go from executions to homosexuality being legal just because he privately holds those beliefs? I say privately, because he sure as hell won't be stating them beliefs in public.

Saudi Arabia probably is a lovely country and the people probably are wonderful and friendly, but the regime fucking well is not. Tweet a criticism of the regime and see what happens knobhead
Fuck the Tories

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #82 on: Today at 04:29:12 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 04:26:31 pm
Southgate is just as bad defending the Saudis.

Yes. He has power too. "Go there and I won't pick you for England". A position that is defensible on pure footballing grounds alone.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #83 on: Today at 04:34:42 pm
Going to really enjoy us winning things and watching Virgil or Trent lift a trophy and him watching on while noone cares about the league he purportedly wishes to grow.

Pissed all over his 'legacy' and shames every single second he spent representing this great club.

Fuck him
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #84 on: Today at 04:35:26 pm
He comes across as very thick there. Somehow made it look even worse, even if you thought him leaving wasnt that big a deal (me). Looks like an absolute tit.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #85 on: Today at 04:35:52 pm
Keeps talking

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #86 on: Today at 04:37:33 pm
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #87 on: Today at 04:41:42 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 04:35:52 pm
Keeps talking



Looking forward to someone suggesting it's FSG PR  ;D
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #88 on: Today at 04:42:31 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:13:56 pm
What gets me as well is trying to throw Klopp under the bus. I think it serves Klopp well because he's derided for being too loyal to players if anything.

Klopp went to bat for him massively when he was being a prick, via the media, over a new contract which he didn't need (2 years to run).

The extension to that contract hadn't even started and he wanted out the minute he was offered a bigger deal. And the club are supposed to beg him to stay at 33, when he's just had a really shit season (but saved his best performances and main motivation for the World Cup in the middle of it).

Klopp getting him that contract he demanded was rumoured to have led to a big disagreement with Edwards who thought it was foolish. Klopp was right not to fall into the trap second time.

he was always getting that contract extension, it was just taking too long for his liking, so he went running to the press. Klopp just wanted it sorted, as it was turning into a distraction it didnt need to be, he didnt sit there in the room negotiating it. 

But yeah, his arrogance is something, I get many players are arrogant, but his belief that he should be a starting 11 player for this team isnt just confidence or bravado, its madness, and seems to point at someone who just doesnt get it.  And didnt realise he was a part of the problem last year.
