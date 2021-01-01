Read the whole thing now and he is so fucking full of shit. As if the Saudis are going to change the law because he is assisting in the sportwashing. There will be Muslim players in the PL who have been brought up to believe homosexuality is wrong, will we change to fit them, will we fuck, so why does dickhead think the Saudis will go from executions to homosexuality being legal just because he privately holds those beliefs? I say privately, because he sure as hell won't be stating them beliefs in public.



Saudi Arabia probably is a lovely country and the people probably are wonderful and friendly, but the regime fucking well is not. Tweet a criticism of the regime and see what happens knobhead