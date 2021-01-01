« previous next »
To me it's the equivalent of Marcus Rashford deciding to become a Tory MP -  any footballer who did the same would be hated but when you put yourself forward as a moral person and then join something that is the opposite of that, you deserve all the ire and righteous indignation that follows.

Henderson is the worst of the bunch, the rest it hurts but at least they never attempted to make capital out of being a good person.
The i, I love sarcasm


So we are to believe that he wanted to grow the game across the world but chose to stay in England until a vast financial offer came from Saudi Arabia at the age of 33? Well wasnt that an absolute stroke of good fortune.


No. No, no, no. And this is where it gets serious, Jordan. You get to make your own choices (and be criticised for them). You get to take the money or grow the game or whatever. But you do not get to equate the two options you are now presenting as equals.


Henderson sells himself as some inside man, a sleeper agent for forcing socio-political change  thats just garbage


his latest tweet  The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the hospitality of the hosts, the enthusiasm of the fans, the exciting league and the irreplaceable sense of victory  was all from the heart. Makes you feel all warm inside.


Im not sure if Henderson is down the rabbit hole or just nonsensically blind to assessing the strength of evidence.


The most angering element of this interview is that Henderson presents the order of events as him choosing to move and then suddenly an unexpected torrent of criticism hits him like a wave.
Quote from: Dave D on Today at 02:03:34 pm
It's a pity this fraud didn't pull this shit before Jürgen arrived, we would have at the very least another two champions leagues and a couple of league titles.

He always was a bang average player, I have no memory of him giving 100% in a game. I can't believe he lasted as long as he did.

Thats as a big a pile of shite than Jordans interview.
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:31:10 pm

I always said that there would be a problem within the equalities agenda when religion and sexuality clashed, which one wins depends upon the status of religion within any society. In England, religion now has it's place whereas it sat at the top table for centuries. In many countries it still occupies the top table so equality cannot exist when those who have a belief in inequality are determining how society operates.
With all due respect, that's irrelevant. Henderson made himself a public ally of LGBTQ+ human rights. He hasn't suddenly found religion after moving to Saudi and is persuaded of its primacy. He's simply found a fat pay cheque.
Quote from: damomad on Today at 02:15:25 pm
He was ok to offend those same people while wearing the armband for Liverpool. Plenty of people in the UK with the same religious views as those in Saudi. Respect has nothing to do with it, it's just pure greed.

Of course greed underpins everything in this case. But even more shaming is - in his own words - the "respect" he feels it is necessary to pay a powerful and bigoted vested interest.
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:49:02 pm
Thats as a big a pile of shite than Jordans interview.

The 100% comment for sure, but I get what the poster is saying regarding Henderson's technical ability. However, his energy during his prime years probably made up for it with the way Klopp designed that system to maximize player's strengths.
Quote from: Trotterwatch on Today at 02:36:46 pm
To me it's the equivalent of Marcus Rashford deciding to become a Tory MP -  any footballer who did the same would be hated but when you put yourself forward as a moral person and then join something that is the opposite of that, you deserve all the ire and righteous indignation that follows.

Henderson is the worst of the bunch, the rest it hurts but at least they never attempted to make capital out of being a good person.

The Rashford comparison is fair enough, but worst of thre worst, no where near.

Give me Hendo the hypocrite over Nantes' Mostafa Mohamed or Toulouse' Zakaria Aboukhla any day
Another thing, as an aside to the interview, but the other day, before he joined up with the England squad, he tweeted:

المملكة العربية السعودية، كرم الاستضافة، وحماس الجماهير، الدوري الممتع وإحساس الفوز الذي لا يعوض.

🟢🔴 القادم أفضل

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Great win, looking forward to meeting up with the lads now

https://twitter.com/JHenderson/status/1698100348802433421?s=20

Im sure many would have looked at that and though, well his people are just tweeting out the same message in English and Arabic. But nope, the Arabic message actually reads:

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the hospitality of the hosts, the enthusiasm of the fans, the exciting league and the irreplaceable sense of victory.

Next is better. 🟢🔴

There he is, Jordan Henderson, happily using his social media to sportswash!
Got to give Crafton and Ornstein credit here. They made him comfortable enough to accept and engage in the interview, and they gave him questions which very gently pushed back on his narrative and with that managed to get him to give some more off the cuff reactions (in which he's absolutely nailed himself as a bit simple as well as equal parts arrogant and naive that his previous PR successes would easily be repeated this time).

They've produced great 'content' with this - when a smarter player less insecurely obsessed with their 'brand' would have known to keep their gob shut (or be honest, without spinning a made up yarn)

Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:04:57 pm
Another thing, as an aside to the interview, but the other day, before he joined up with the England squad, he tweeted:

المملكة العربية السعودية، كرم الاستضافة، وحماس الجماهير، الدوري الممتع وإحساس الفوز الذي لا يعوض.

 القادم أفضل

 Great win, looking forward to meeting up with the lads now

https://twitter.com/JHenderson/status/1698100348802433421?s=20

I’m sure many would have looked at that and though, well his ‘people’ are just tweeting out the same message in English and Arabic. But nope, the Arabic message actually reads:

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the hospitality of the hosts, the enthusiasm of the fans, the exciting league and the irreplaceable sense of victory.

Next is better.

There he is, Jordan Henderson, happily using his social media to sportswash!
Hahahha that's amazing. He's such a joker, entirely deserving of all the ridicule he's invited on himself. Can add "very comfortable liar", to all the other descriptions of him going round
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 03:06:24 pm

They've produced great 'content' with this - when a smarter player less insecurely obsessed with their 'brand' would have known to keep their gob shut (or be honest, without spinning a made up yarn)
Hahahha that's amazing. He's such a joker, entirely deserving of all the ridicule he's invited on himself. Can add "very comfortable liar", to all the other descriptions of him going round

100%. It was also a masterstroke to just put the article out as a transcript. His own words, his own stupid feckless words, damn him more than any editing might be able to.
What gets me as well is trying to throw Klopp under the bus. I think it serves Klopp well because he's derided for being too loyal to players if anything.

Klopp went to bat for him massively when he was being a prick, via the media, over a new contract which he didn't need (2 years to run).

The extension to that contract hadn't even started and he wanted out the minute he was offered a bigger deal. And the club are supposed to beg him to stay at 33, when he's just had a really shit season (but saved his best performances and main motivation for the World Cup in the middle of it).

Klopp getting him that contract he demanded was rumoured to have led to a big disagreement with Edwards who thought it was foolish. Klopp was right not to fall into the trap second time.
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 03:01:16 pm
The Rashford comparison is fair enough, but worst of thre worst, no where near.

Give me Hendo the hypocrite over Nantes' Mostafa Mohamed or Toulouse' Zakaria Aboukhla any day

Was referring to worst of 'our bunch' but I appreciate there are shades of twattery to this whole thing.
Jordan nailed his colours to the mast. He knelt for equality, he wore rainbow adornments and he said all of the right things.
He can't then ply his trade in Saudi Arabia and not expect to get flak and be correctly called a hypocrite.
It makes me wonder how sincere any of them are, because most want to air their virtue to the public, yet they all seem to have a price.
The only person I can say with 100% certainty, would never take the Saudi shilling is Klopp.
