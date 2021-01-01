The i, I love sarcasm





So we are to believe that he wanted to grow the game across the world but chose to stay in England until a vast financial offer came from Saudi Arabia at the age of 33? Well wasnt that an absolute stroke of good fortune.





No. No, no, no. And this is where it gets serious, Jordan. You get to make your own choices (and be criticised for them). You get to take the money or grow the game or whatever. But you do not get to equate the two options you are now presenting as equals.





Henderson sells himself as some inside man, a sleeper agent for forcing socio-political change  thats just garbage





his latest tweet  The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the hospitality of the hosts, the enthusiasm of the fans, the exciting league and the irreplaceable sense of victory  was all from the heart. Makes you feel all warm inside.





Im not sure if Henderson is down the rabbit hole or just nonsensically blind to assessing the strength of evidence.





The most angering element of this interview is that Henderson presents the order of events as him choosing to move and then suddenly an unexpected torrent of criticism hits him like a wave.

