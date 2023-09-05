« previous next »
New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
« on: September 5, 2023, 01:22:27 pm »
Afternoon All,

RAWK is currently auditioning for new writing talents, the roles we are currently looking to fill:

RAWK Writers - Editorial pieces that will be promoted on the sites landing page and socials, scope to pursue your own articles and contribute in the regular scribe rotations.

RAWK Scribes - Pre-Match write ups, post-match round tables, potentially a return of the Spyin' Kop, collaborative pieces, scope to pursue your own articles.

RAWK Commentators - Join the match day commentary team.

If any of these roles appeal to you either PM me directly or respond in this thread with your preference/s.

Cheers
Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
« Reply #1 on: December 22, 2023, 11:55:58 am »
A few cup games on the horizon...

EFL League Cup

10/01/2024 - 20:00 - Fulham (h) - TBC

24/01/2024 - 20:00 - Fulham (a) - TBC

[---------------------------------]
[---------------------------------]

FA Cup

07/01/2024 - 16:30 - Arsenal (a) - TBC

Is anyone keen to get involved in some pre-match write ups?
Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
« Reply #2 on: December 22, 2023, 12:02:58 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on December 22, 2023, 11:55:58 am
A few cup games on the horizon...

EFL League Cup

10/01/2024 - 20:00 - Fulham (h) - TBC

24/01/2024 - 20:00 - Fulham (a) - TBC

[---------------------------------]
[---------------------------------]

FA Cup

07/01/2024 - 16:30 - Arsenal (a) - TBC

Is anyone keen to get involved in some pre-match write ups?

I'll take the Arsenal game if it's going.
Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
« Reply #3 on: December 22, 2023, 08:06:42 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on December 22, 2023, 12:02:58 pm
I'll take the Arsenal game if it's going.
All yours buddy :wave
Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
« Reply #4 on: January 2, 2024, 11:11:16 pm »
Would anyone like to pick up the semi final games against Fulham please?
Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
« Reply #5 on: January 3, 2024, 07:09:52 am »
I will do home leg Duvva
Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
« Reply #6 on: January 3, 2024, 11:59:29 am »
Brilliant. Thanks Roger

We have Someone for both legs now. Thank you
Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
« Reply #7 on: January 13, 2024, 01:08:42 pm »
Would anyone like to write the preview for next Sundays game at Bournemouth please?

Ideally needs to be ready to go by Thursday
Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
« Reply #8 on: January 15, 2024, 10:45:47 am »
Bump
Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
« Reply #9 on: January 16, 2024, 09:09:52 am »
Last call or youll have to put up with one of mine!
Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
« Reply #10 on: January 16, 2024, 01:10:50 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on January 16, 2024, 09:09:52 am
Last call or youll have to put up with one of mine!

I can take it if it's still available!!
Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
« Reply #11 on: January 16, 2024, 02:52:57 pm »
Quote from: K-Lo on January 16, 2024, 01:10:50 pm
I can take it if it's still available!!
Thanks, Ive just messaged you
Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
« Reply #12 on: January 17, 2024, 07:17:45 am »
Are there any others you need an op for Duvva?
Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
« Reply #13 on: January 17, 2024, 03:16:43 pm »
Quote from: RogerTheRed on January 17, 2024, 07:17:45 am
Are there any others you need an op for Duvva?
The next available will be the FA Cup 4th round game v Norwich/Bristol Rovers or Brentford away in the league?
Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
« Reply #14 on: January 17, 2024, 04:25:44 pm »
Used to live in Norwich so happy to do that if they get through?
Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
« Reply #15 on: January 17, 2024, 09:47:03 pm »
Over to you then Roger
Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
« Reply #16 on: January 17, 2024, 09:51:26 pm »
Quote from: RogerTheRed on January 17, 2024, 04:25:44 pm
Used to live in Norwich so happy to do that if they get through?

Pssst.Just dont mention Suarez.

Mind you Im sure the result of the last game before the standing Kop will get more than one mention from the pundits.
Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
« Reply #17 on: January 17, 2024, 09:53:40 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on January 17, 2024, 03:16:43 pm
The next available will be the FA Cup 4th round game v Norwich/Bristol Rovers or Brentford away in the league?

Happy to do Brentford away. But if someone else wants to do it Im equally happy not to!
Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
« Reply #18 on: January 17, 2024, 09:58:47 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 17, 2024, 09:53:40 pm
Happy to do Brentford away. But if someone else wants to do it Im equally happy not to!
Cheers Nick. All yours
Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 09:28:03 am »
Two big Europa League games coming up.

Does anyone fancy writing a preview for either?

Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
« Reply #20 on: Today at 08:35:19 am »
Bump
Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
« Reply #21 on: Today at 08:53:10 am »
Cant do this week. Will gladly pick up the return game at Anfield.  👋
Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
« Reply #22 on: Today at 09:23:27 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:53:10 am
Cant do this week. Will gladly pick up the return game at Anfield.  👋
Thanks Zlen

Anyone for the first leg? Otherwise itll be me

#incentive
Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
« Reply #23 on: Today at 09:58:18 am »
I could probably knock up a 3,000 word love letter to Paddy Berger (with pics) if people would be turned on interested in that kind of thing?
Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
« Reply #24 on: Today at 12:42:33 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:58:18 am
I could probably knock up a 3,000 word love letter to Paddy Berger (with pics) if people would be turned on interested in that kind of thing?
Im hard just at the thought. Seriously though that would be great Nick if you wouldnt mind.
Please post wherever its ready
