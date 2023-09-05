« previous next »
New Writers, Scribes & Commentators

New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
September 5, 2023, 01:22:27 pm
Afternoon All,

RAWK is currently auditioning for new writing talents, the roles we are currently looking to fill:

RAWK Writers - Editorial pieces that will be promoted on the sites landing page and socials, scope to pursue your own articles and contribute in the regular scribe rotations.

RAWK Scribes - Pre-Match write ups, post-match round tables, potentially a return of the Spyin' Kop, collaborative pieces, scope to pursue your own articles.

RAWK Commentators - Join the match day commentary team.

If any of these roles appeal to you either PM me directly or respond in this thread with your preference/s.

Cheers
Last Edit: October 6, 2023, 01:43:29 pm
Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
December 22, 2023, 11:55:58 am
A few cup games on the horizon...

EFL League Cup

10/01/2024 - 20:00 - Fulham (h) - TBC

24/01/2024 - 20:00 - Fulham (a) - TBC

FA Cup

07/01/2024 - 16:30 - Arsenal (a) - TBC

Is anyone keen to get involved in some pre-match write ups?
Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
December 22, 2023, 12:02:58 pm
Quote from: Titi Camara on December 22, 2023, 11:55:58 am
A few cup games on the horizon...

EFL League Cup

10/01/2024 - 20:00 - Fulham (h) - TBC

24/01/2024 - 20:00 - Fulham (a) - TBC

FA Cup

07/01/2024 - 16:30 - Arsenal (a) - TBC

Is anyone keen to get involved in some pre-match write ups?

I'll take the Arsenal game if it's going.
Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
December 22, 2023, 08:06:42 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on December 22, 2023, 12:02:58 pm
I'll take the Arsenal game if it's going.
All yours buddy :wave
Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
January 2, 2024, 11:11:16 pm
Would anyone like to pick up the semi final games against Fulham please?
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
January 3, 2024, 07:09:52 am
I will do home leg Duvva
RogerTheRed:

Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
January 3, 2024, 11:59:29 am
Brilliant. Thanks Roger

We have Someone for both legs now. Thank you
Last Edit: January 3, 2024, 04:48:02 pm by duvva 💅
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
January 13, 2024, 01:08:42 pm
Would anyone like to write the preview for next Sundays game at Bournemouth please?

Ideally needs to be ready to go by Thursday
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
January 15, 2024, 10:45:47 am
Bump
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
Yesterday at 09:09:52 am
Last call or youll have to put up with one of mine!
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
Yesterday at 01:10:50 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 09:09:52 am
Last call or youll have to put up with one of mine!

I can take it if it's still available!!
Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
Yesterday at 02:52:57 pm
Quote from: K-Lo on Yesterday at 01:10:50 pm
I can take it if it's still available!!
Thanks, Ive just messaged you
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
Today at 07:17:45 am
Are there any others you need an op for Duvva?
RogerTheRed:

Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
Today at 03:16:43 pm
Quote from: RogerTheRed on Today at 07:17:45 am
Are there any others you need an op for Duvva?
The next available will be the FA Cup 4th round game v Norwich/Bristol Rovers or Brentford away in the league?
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
Today at 04:25:44 pm
Used to live in Norwich so happy to do that if they get through?
Come On You Mighty Scouse Reds!!

Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
Today at 09:47:03 pm
Over to you then Roger
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
Today at 09:51:26 pm
Quote from: RogerTheRed on Today at 04:25:44 pm
Used to live in Norwich so happy to do that if they get through?

Pssst.Just dont mention Suarez.

Mind you Im sure the result of the last game before the standing Kop will get more than one mention from the pundits.
