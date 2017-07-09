One of my clients has 5 kids, all of them are on the autistic spectrum but with quite different needs.



Her daughter, aged 12 also suffers with various types of anxiety and hasn't really attended any school since being excluded after a meltdown a few years ago. They basically refused to have her back as they couldn't deal with her and there was no provision elsewhere.



Her new high school last September refused to allow her to wear leggings for her uniform and hasn't attended since.



They eventually sent someone to discuss her options in July and offered accompanied study but again she had a meltdown once she got to the school so they finally accepted it's not for her.



She feels the 4 at high school have been badly let down by the system and are pretty much on the scrapheap and feels all she's done is fight to get the support they need to eventually become functioning adults.



It's like everything else in the country, take money away from the support which results in more support being needed. It's such a backwards and expensive way of doing things 🤷





