Lockdown really had an effect on my youngest, all he wants to do and has done most of the summer, is sit in his bedroom. We took them for long walks during lockdown, well longer than the 1 hour limit, we'd walk 5 or 6 miles in the meadows, but the rest of the time he stayed in his room. He's got a huge circle of friends, they play online all the time, but he just does not want to go out. He's asked today can he give up school, can you fuck, you're only just coming up to 13. He wants to be home schooled, not a chance I could do that.