PL: Liverpool 3 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2' og 22 Salah 55

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2' og 22 Salah 55
Reply #360 on: Today at 12:25:05 am
Boss.  MacAllister and Szoboszlai are incredible signings.  Made up for Gomez as well.  Really think he could be important this season covering the whole backline.  Please stay fit.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2' og 22 Salah 55
Reply #361 on: Today at 12:32:22 am
Quote from: QC on Yesterday at 04:03:03 pm
BEIN trying to spin Salahs celebration as muted and therefore agitating for a move

The guy on German Sky did the same thing. Then again, he also talked about the Anfield Road end extention and that the hope is it's done in October, but we all know how building projects work and those kinds of deadlines are missed all the time as if this was just a "normal" delay in the building work.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2' og 22 Salah 55
Reply #362 on: Today at 12:32:32 am
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:15:01 am
No - me too!

Yerrrrsss. Mum, Im not mad.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2' og 22 Salah 55
Reply #363 on: Today at 12:38:34 am

Ill be the first to admit I thought Joel and Joe werent going to be reliable after last year but having a midfield in front of them with legs has made all the difference. Well need Virg and Ibou to start most games but Joel and Joe have shown already that they can cover more than adequately. Having a fit and confident Joe would be like a new signing.

10 pts from those 4 games is outstanding. Now lets come back fit and healthy from the international break and maintain this level. Wolves and West Ham next then Spurs away. Not easy but all winnable.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2' og 22 Salah 55
Reply #364 on: Today at 01:11:36 am
Tactically we were excellent today - Villa's approach was suicidal on the level of Roma in the 5-2 game a few years ago, but we planned for it and then exploited it ruthlessly, time and time again. On another day, it could have been 6 or 7. Think everyone showed up very well today - I found Diaz frustrating at times but he's always a threat and carries the ball exceptionally well. We used the subs intelligently as well - the game tapered off to a bit of a (pleasant) borefest after them, but that's probably just what the doctor ordered after the chaos of the Newcastle game, and it's good to use the squad. The Trent tweak of him coming inside and Matip going out almost to RB was interesting - don't know if it was a tactic just for this game and Villa's suicidal high line as Trent's long passes were destroying them, but it really limited Villa's threat down that side and their ability to exploit us in the channels.

Not sure if it was on this thread or another but someone made the point about us stockpiling talent in the midfield and attacking positions (which is generally where your subs are going to win you a game) and being able to use 5 substitutions to our advantage and I hadn't really thought about it before but it's spot on. I think our defensive depth leaves a lot to be desired but there aren't many (any?) clubs who can bring on the attacking quality we can from the bench - you could arguably replace the entire midfield and 2/3rds of the attack at 60 mins in every game with a negligible drop-off in quality which I can't remember really ever being the case for us (unless it was because they were all shite - see Hodgson days). Be interesting to see how much of an impact that might make over the course of the season, especially with games running into 100+ mins now. If nothing else, it should keep our players incredibly fresh.

Good to keep a clean sheet but I don't know how much to read into it - I thought Villa were incredibly poor. They basically sat off and let us pass the ball around at will, and I think one of our bigger weaknesses this season so far has been our passing and maintaining possession when under pressure, which Villa bizarrely didn't even try to apply today. That said, the technical level of our midfield is now several levels above where it's been previously under Klopp so hopefully this is just a case of the players getting used to each other and/or slight tweaks in our positioning.

Great tally of points from a potentially tricky start, so let's just hope everyone comes back from the internationals fit and ready!

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2' og 22 Salah 55
Reply #365 on: Today at 02:59:01 am
Villa was out pressed to submission and they made the fatal error of failing to put pressure on Alexander Arnold - he tore them apart again and again with his long passes.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2' og 22 Salah 55
Reply #366 on: Today at 04:00:03 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:59:58 pm
Signed shirt by his fave.  :D


Awesome day for him
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2' og 22 Salah 55
Reply #367 on: Today at 04:19:06 am
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 01:11:36 am
Not sure if it was on this thread or another but someone made the point about us stockpiling talent in the midfield and attacking positions (which is generally where your subs are going to win you a game) and being able to use 5 substitutions to our advantage and I hadn't really thought about it before but it's spot on. I think our defensive depth leaves a lot to be desired but there aren't many (any?) clubs who can bring on the attacking quality we can from the bench - you could arguably replace the entire midfield and 2/3rds of the attack at 60 mins in every game with a negligible drop-off in quality which I can't remember really ever being the case for us (unless it was because they were all shite - see Hodgson days). Be interesting to see how much of an impact that might make over the course of the season, especially with games running into 100+ mins now. If nothing else, it should keep our players incredibly fresh.

Indeed. I did feel like Gravenberch was one midfielder more than we really needed for this season, especially without Champions League, but I initially attributed it to us doing a rare bit of forward planning and getting the extra mid bedded in before Thiago leaves next summer. But you're right that being able to make multiple midfield subs from 60+ minutes allows us to maintain the high intensity levels Klopp demands, which in turn takes the heat off our defence, which hopefully may even mean fewer injuries in the latter to expose the lack of depth there. Obviously next summer will be the defensive rebuild window, but I'm glad we've slightly oversupplied the midfield so we can set-and-forget for a few years.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2' og 22 Salah 55
Reply #368 on: Today at 05:23:47 am
Quote from: End Product on Yesterday at 09:00:23 pm
A smashing blouse of an afternoon.
No need to get shirty
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2' og 22 Salah 55
Reply #369 on: Today at 06:00:12 am
Absolutely coasted here. I think we had it so easy that I suspect it will be a long time before we play another side whose tactics play so nicely into ours. Nunez was superb but he really needs a couple of goals to go in for him, and the confidence might help him unleash his potential. His running and pressing was amazing.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2' og 22 Salah 55
Reply #370 on: Today at 07:17:55 am
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 06:00:12 am
Absolutely coasted here. I think we had it so easy that I suspect it will be a long time before we play another side whose tactics play so nicely into ours. Nunez was superb but he really needs a couple of goals to go in for him, and the confidence might help him unleash his potential. His running and pressing was amazing.

He literally scored 2 goals in his last game!  In this game he hit the post which bounced off a player into the net, had a nice back post header assist to Salah and had another shot hit the crossbar.  I think his confidence is pretty high right now.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2' og 22 Salah 55
Reply #371 on: Today at 07:44:49 am
Quote from: QC on Yesterday at 04:03:03 pm
BEIN trying to spin Salahs celebration as muted and therefore agitating for a move
One of the papers this morning saying his celebration was reassuring rather than a big last goodbye to the Kop production. You takes yer pick with the body language experts. But big Dom reckons he's staying so I'll take that.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2' og 22 Salah 55
Reply #372 on: Today at 08:21:05 am
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 04:34:43 pm
Not sure who the commentator was alongside Jim Beglin on my feed, but the absolute slagging off Darwin was getting was absolutely winding me up. The guy was an absolute menace but apparently no goal = he must be shit.

Back to the old Nunez

4 goal involvements in 4 games.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2' og 22 Salah 55
Reply #373 on: Today at 08:30:50 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:59:58 pm
Signed shirt by his fave.  :D



Brilliant, bet he had a great day.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2' og 22 Salah 55
Reply #374 on: Today at 08:44:10 am
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 12:38:34 am
Ill be the first to admit I thought Joel and Joe werent going to be reliable after last year but having a midfield in front of them with legs has made all the difference. Well need Virg and Ibou to start most games but Joel and Joe have shown already that they can cover more than adequately. Having a fit and confident Joe would be like a new signing.

10 pts from those 4 games is outstanding. Now lets come back fit and healthy from the international break and maintain this level. Wolves and West Ham next then Spurs away. Not easy but all winnable.
'Like a new signing' klaxon  ;D

I think this was my favourite game since we beat Manchester United 7-0. We were so comfortable; got an early goal; and for all Emery is lauded as a tactician, by moving Trent to CB in possession, Trent had more time, was pressed from fewer angles, and we looked far more solid.

Fantastic win.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2' og 22 Salah 55
Reply #375 on: Today at 09:03:57 am
Our best performance since the 21/22 season.
I know we beat Man Utd 7-0 but i thought this was a better performance.
So many outstanding performers
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2' og 22 Salah 55
Reply #376 on: Today at 09:21:10 am
Quote from: Rush 82 on Yesterday at 03:56:42 pm
Controlled.

That's exactly what the last 30 minutes looked like, the boring controlling, totally dominant play of 3 seasons ago. I want to see more of this, get a couple of goals up and then slowly strangle all life out of the game. Wonderful performance overall.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2' og 22 Salah 55
Reply #377 on: Today at 09:24:12 am
Quote from: ThePoolMan on Today at 02:59:01 am
Villa was out pressed to submission and they made the fatal error of failing to put pressure on Alexander Arnold - he tore them apart again and again with his long passes.

Yet the defenders aren't getting absolutely destroyed by the pundits, it's being asked why Trent was left so much space. Funny that, as last season all we got was Alexander Arnold is terrible and all sorts, as midfielders constantly had time and space against us to pick passes over his head.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2' og 22 Salah 55
Reply #378 on: Today at 09:56:51 am
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 04:19:27 pm
Remember after Kyiv, when our side went up a level and started to add new string to their bow so there were different avenues to winning games? Teams turning up to attack us? Great, we'll be deadly on the counter. Sit deep? Ok we'll play all game in your half and counter press our way to chances. Turn up trying to bully us in the middle physically? Our midfield will start aggressive, better you, then once that's been asserted and we've dispirited them, we up the tempo and play more football.

Well this was a performance from our next team announcing that they've got a new way of winning in the toolbox. You want to threaten us on the counter, try to spoil the game and benefit from a hot day lowering the intensity? Fine we'll dominate the ball and won't give it back - then just when you think you're containing us and you can catch your breath, we'll turn up the intensity and throttle you. This performance was close to the template of how to play it.

It wasn't just the brilliant technique of our midfield, or the all round performance with and without the ball of MacAllister - who looks like he knows how and when to perform any and all outfield duties/roles on the pitch - that was on show. There was an intelligence and nous too. We knew to keep playing the same game plan, approaching it like a tight 0-0 even after our early goal. We knew when to slow the game down and keep it unemotional and orderly (including having the patience to maintain it, even when the crowd lulled a little unhelpfully at times first half). Knew when to save Trent's energy and keep him in the right back area, once he and others had applied the damage. Knew when to leave Robbo off corners so he could stay back for counters and we could maintain an uneventful clean sheet.

There are caveats about Villa for sure, that might contribute to the one-sidedness - we played them at a good time for us with their injuries (plus in-game injury) - but I don't think the result changes even at full strength. This was a hell of a performance, and it was a statement from the team (for themselves) that we are on a different plane now in terms of technique and ball playing ability after our midfield overhaul - and that we can use this to win in new ways. A neutral may not have loved the game from 30-45 minutes, but I was almost ecstatic (it wasn't perfect, that's not possible, but we did so well to execute the game plan of giving them no hope)
 
On the one hand, this has me thirsting for the next game! But equally, this is a great time for a break [if only international football didn't exist] and an opportunity to reflect on a frankly brilliant 10 points from 12 start, made all the more impressive in the context of various challenges in and out of games (plus upheaval of dramatic overhaul of our midfield). This felt like a big day for this new side (as did Newcastle, in an entirely different way). Won't be long before they add some more significant milestones toward returning to the highest levels we've been at.

loved this. its only villa but its this kind of games that we dropped points last season ending where we are now in europa league. not sure which one i enjoyed more. the last minute chaos vs newcastle or the absolute control over the game once we were goal up. Shows the mentality of the new boys of winning through different methods.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2' og 22 Salah 55
Reply #379 on: Today at 09:59:04 am
Thought Villa were poorer than expected, but that was the most accomplished performance of the season from us. Dominated almost all the game, setting the tempo of play, ramping it up when opportune.

Really liking what I'm seeing.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2' og 22 Salah 55
Reply #380 on: Today at 10:08:29 am
Nunez starts and our best performance so far this season ;)

Our midfield looks so exciting with Alexis & Dom.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2' og 22 Salah 55
Reply #381 on: Today at 10:11:26 am
Watched  the highlights earlier. Looked completely dominant. Once Dom hits a ball it stays hit!Sweet strike.
Nunez was awesome, shame he didnt get a goal.
After Nunez hit the bar, it looked like a penalty for handball by Villa defender? Wasnt mentioned on MOTD.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2' og 22 Salah 55
Reply #382 on: Today at 10:20:55 am
Didn't see the game, great to hear that we played well!

Really excited to see how the seaon pans out.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2' og 22 Salah 55
Reply #383 on: Today at 10:25:08 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:59:58 pm
Signed shirt by his fave.  :D


Love it. A day to remember forever.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2' og 22 Salah 55
Reply #384 on: Today at 10:28:15 am
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 08:44:10 am
'Like a new signing' klaxon  ;D

I think this was my favourite game since we beat Manchester United 7-0. We were so comfortable; got an early goal; and for all Emery is lauded as a tactician, by moving Trent to CB in possession, Trent had more time, was pressed from fewer angles, and we looked far more solid.

Fantastic win.

And when we beat Manchester United 7-0 they didnt have the the Jurassic pairing of Slaheadosaurus and Johnny Evans at centre back.

It could have easily reached double digits in that case.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2' og 22 Salah 55
Reply #385 on: Today at 10:40:30 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:08:29 am
Nunez starts and our best performance so far this season ;)

Our midfield looks so exciting with Alexis & Dom.
Yep, Darwin , Dom and Alexis were excellent also thought Joe and Joel were reall good again.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2' og 22 Salah 55
Reply #386 on: Today at 10:41:55 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:11:26 am
After Nunez hit the bar, it looked like a penalty for handball by Villa defender? Wasnt mentioned on MOTD.

Our players called for it but that was it, no replays, no announced VAR check.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2' og 22 Salah 55
Reply #387 on: Today at 10:53:24 am
Anyone else loving how much we seem to be flying under the radar at the moment? Every man and his dog was lining up to declare Aston Villa as victors in waiting as their exciting attacking line up came up against our ramshackle, chaotic defence.

Hopefully they all keep underestimating us. Our new midfield is extremely talented, our attack is possibly the most talented in world football and our back up defenders showed they have plenty to offer too. Let's not get carried away but it's been a really encouraging start to the season and I love the look of Klopp's next generation.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2' og 22 Salah 55
Reply #388 on: Today at 11:00:02 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 10:53:24 am
Anyone else loving how much we seem to be flying under the radar at the moment? Every man and his dog was lining up to declare Aston Villa as victors in waiting as their exciting attacking line up came up against our ramshackle, chaotic defence.

So far, yes. Partly as hangover from last season, partly due to the perception of 'fucking up the transfer window' with Caiceido and Lavia and partly because of being down to 10 men in two games. It just seems on the surface that we're brittle, which is the narrative supported by most pundits. But it won't last long. If we continue this run of form in our next three games, especially if we beat West Ham and Spurs - it will change immediately. Not one team aside from City, who have the easiest start ever, look even remotely as dangerous as we do. If we keep pace until the end of October - the narrative will change.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2' og 22 Salah 55
« Reply #389 on: Today at 11:01:36 am »
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2' og 22 Salah 55
Reply #390 on: Today at 11:02:01 am
Im a believer you play well you keep the place in the first 11 and both Gomez and Matip  played very well
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2' og 22 Salah 55
Reply #391 on: Today at 11:02:43 am
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 10:41:55 am
Our players called for it but that was it, no replays, no announced VAR check.
Looked like a clear penalty to me.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2' og 22 Salah 55
Reply #392 on: Today at 11:09:53 am
Quote from: elbow on Today at 11:01:36 am
That is absolutely fantastic!

It really is.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2' og 22 Salah 55
Reply #393 on: Today at 11:15:12 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:08:29 am
Nunez starts and our best performance so far this season ;)

Our midfield looks so exciting with Alexis & Dom.

After that dominant performance yesterday I'd forgotten (momentarily) that we'd recently signed another exciting midfielder who's yet to kick a ball for us yet.

Happy days
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2' og 22 Salah 55
Reply #394 on: Today at 11:15:18 am
Quote from: elbow on Today at 11:01:36 am
That is absolutely fantastic!
That song obviously means even more to that little fella than it does to the rest of us - welling up here.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2' og 22 Salah 55
Reply #395 on: Today at 11:22:39 am
Still drooling over that sweet Szoboszlai strike.
Torres used to strike them like that.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2' og 22 Salah 55
Reply #396 on: Today at 11:23:46 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:59:58 pm
Signed shirt by his fave.  :D


Aww... the lad's going to have those memories for the rest of his life.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2' og 22 Salah 55
Reply #397 on: Today at 11:29:24 am
Quote from: rocco on Today at 11:02:01 am
Im a believer you play well you keep the place in the first 11 and both Gomez and Matip  played very well
Matip always has that remarkable quality of not needing to build match fitness or sharpness.
Out for months... slots right back in - with no real dip in performance. There was one moment yesterday when like vintage Matip, he stepped out, pressed and dispossessed a Villa player on the right side of midfield and took a few strides forward- almost thought we were in for another gazelle-like slalom run, but then he laid it off for one of the forwards.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2' og 22 Salah 55
Reply #398 on: Today at 11:32:07 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:11:26 am
Watched  the highlights earlier. Looked completely dominant. Once Dom hits a ball it stays hit!Sweet strike.
Nunez was awesome, shame he didnt get a goal.
After Nunez hit the bar, it looked like a penalty for handball by Villa defender? Wasnt mentioned on MOTD.
Yep- little backlift, connected well with the ball.. knew exactly where he wanted it and it almost looked like it floated in. At the time, I thought there was a deflection, but no one got a foot to it.

Quote from: Avens on Today at 10:53:24 am
Anyone else loving how much we seem to be flying under the radar at the moment? Every man and his dog was lining up to declare Aston Villa as victors in waiting as their exciting attacking line up came up against our ramshackle, chaotic defence.

Hopefully they all keep underestimating us. Our new midfield is extremely talented, our attack is possibly the most talented in world football and our back up defenders showed they have plenty to offer too. Let's not get carried away but it's been a really encouraging start to the season and I love the look of Klopp's next generation.
Spurs and Arsenal can have the spotlight if you ask me(and United ;D )
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2' og 22 Salah 55
Reply #399 on: Today at 11:42:36 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:08:29 am
Nunez starts and our best performance so far this season ;)

Our midfield looks so exciting with Alexis & Dom.
Don't forget Jonesy.
When he came on against Chelsea and Newcastle(along with Elliot), we started getting more of the ball and could start stringing passes together.
I used to underestimate him, but his impact on our midfield cannot be taken for granted.
