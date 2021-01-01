« previous next »
PL: Liverpool 3 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2' og 22 Salah 55

Boss.  MacAllister and Szoboszlai are incredible signings.  Made up for Gomez as well.  Really think he could be important this season covering the whole backline.  Please stay fit.
Quote from: QC on Yesterday at 04:03:03 pm
BEIN trying to spin Salahs celebration as muted and therefore agitating for a move

The guy on German Sky did the same thing. Then again, he also talked about the Anfield Road end extention and that the hope is it's done in October, but we all know how building projects work and those kinds of deadlines are missed all the time as if this was just a "normal" delay in the building work.
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:15:01 am
No - me too!

Yerrrrsss. Mum, Im not mad.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Ill be the first to admit I thought Joel and Joe werent going to be reliable after last year but having a midfield in front of them with legs has made all the difference. Well need Virg and Ibou to start most games but Joel and Joe have shown already that they can cover more than adequately. Having a fit and confident Joe would be like a new signing.

10 pts from those 4 games is outstanding. Now lets come back fit and healthy from the international break and maintain this level. Wolves and West Ham next then Spurs away. Not easy but all winnable.
Tactically we were excellent today - Villa's approach was suicidal on the level of Roma in the 5-2 game a few years ago, but we planned for it and then exploited it ruthlessly, time and time again. On another day, it could have been 6 or 7. Think everyone showed up very well today - I found Diaz frustrating at times but he's always a threat and carries the ball exceptionally well. We used the subs intelligently as well - the game tapered off to a bit of a (pleasant) borefest after them, but that's probably just what the doctor ordered after the chaos of the Newcastle game, and it's good to use the squad. The Trent tweak of him coming inside and Matip going out almost to RB was interesting - don't know if it was a tactic just for this game and Villa's suicidal high line as Trent's long passes were destroying them, but it really limited Villa's threat down that side and their ability to exploit us in the channels.

Not sure if it was on this thread or another but someone made the point about us stockpiling talent in the midfield and attacking positions (which is generally where your subs are going to win you a game) and being able to use 5 substitutions to our advantage and I hadn't really thought about it before but it's spot on. I think our defensive depth leaves a lot to be desired but there aren't many (any?) clubs who can bring on the attacking quality we can from the bench - you could arguably replace the entire midfield and 2/3rds of the attack at 60 mins in every game with a negligible drop-off in quality which I can't remember really ever being the case for us (unless it was because they were all shite - see Hodgson days). Be interesting to see how much of an impact that might make over the course of the season, especially with games running into 100+ mins now. If nothing else, it should keep our players incredibly fresh.

Good to keep a clean sheet but I don't know how much to read into it - I thought Villa were incredibly poor. They basically sat off and let us pass the ball around at will, and I think one of our bigger weaknesses this season so far has been our passing and maintaining possession when under pressure, which Villa bizarrely didn't even try to apply today. That said, the technical level of our midfield is now several levels above where it's been previously under Klopp so hopefully this is just a case of the players getting used to each other and/or slight tweaks in our positioning.

Great tally of points from a potentially tricky start, so let's just hope everyone comes back from the internationals fit and ready!

Villa was out pressed to submission and they made the fatal error of failing to put pressure on Alexander Arnold - he tore them apart again and again with his long passes.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:59:58 pm
Signed shirt by his fave.  :D


Awesome day for him
