Yet the fella stood next to me seemed to only pipe up with negative comments. Why would you come to the match to be commenting "Jones you lazy prick" or "Robertson you're fucking shit"? I think some fans think we should go through games without a single threat or mistake. When did this start? It's relatively new I think. Villa aren't a bad side. They're going to carve out a chance or two for themselves - that's literally the whole point of the game.
Were you by any chance in the lower Kenny, Rhi? Theres a bloke whos always sat below me that Ive exchanged words with a few times. Fella is in his 50s but throws tantrums at the slightest mistake and is constantly booing and calling all our players shite. Against Bournemouth, when we were 2 up and a man down, he was acting rabid at our lack of attacking intent, instead of being able to see that retaining the ball and being conservative was a deliberate choice to not risk the lead wed built. He was even worse today, directing some bizarre and consistent abuse at the linesman.
I get having a vent, I get being annoyed at players, we all do get frustrated, but this consistent fury and moaning is tiring. Why even bother going to the game to be like that, youre paying to be made furious.