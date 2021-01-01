« previous next »
PL: Liverpool 3 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2' og 22 Salah 55

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2' og 22 Salah 55
Reply #320 on: Today at 08:18:59 pm
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2' og 22 Salah 55
Reply #321 on: Today at 08:24:27 pm
Quote from: Racer on Today at 07:14:23 pm
Bloody love this, absolutely tremendous. My son is recovering (thankfully in remission) from a cancerous brain tumour and I know first hand what these moments mean to these young people. This lad will talk about and cherish this memory for years. Well done to all those involved who make these things happen.


Beautiful moment ❤️  best of luck to your son
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2' og 22 Salah 55
Reply #322 on: Today at 08:37:44 pm
Quote from: Red Giant on Today at 07:25:47 pm
I really like Ian Wright but he just had a shocker...
Said another apology from Howard Webb towards Aston Villa is coming, after Liverpool's first goal. Apparently Salah is blocking the keeper's view, as if any keeper was saving that!

If Martinez thought there was an issue with the goal hes someone who damn well sure isnt going to keep quiet about it, and yet he doesnt even vaguely try to appeal.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2' og 22 Salah 55
Reply #323 on: Today at 09:00:23 pm
A smashing blouse of an afternoon. Szobozlai is the gem. New look reds look exciting.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2' og 22 Salah 55
Reply #324 on: Today at 09:04:14 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 08:37:44 pm
If Martinez thought there was an issue with the goal hes someone who damn well sure isnt going to keep quiet about it, and yet he doesnt even vaguely try to appeal.
Great point. That fucker would have been sprinting to the ref or lino, screaming for offside if he had noticed Mo.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2' og 22 Salah 55
Reply #325 on: Today at 09:11:42 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:56:49 pm
https://twitter.com/LiverpoolDSA/status/1698341977220112431



That is brilliant, such emotion and passion for the club. Love it and hope he had a cracking day out.

Got my own little cry for the day in too watching that 😢
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2' og 22 Salah 55
Reply #326 on: Today at 09:15:23 pm
Best I've seen us play in ages, that. Thought we absolutely bossed it from start to finish.

Yet the fella stood next to me seemed to only pipe up with negative comments. Why would you come to the match to be commenting "Jones you lazy prick" or "Robertson you're fucking shit"? I think some fans think we should go through games without a single threat or mistake. When did this start? It's relatively new I think. Villa aren't a bad side. They're going to carve out a chance or two for themselves - that's literally the whole point of the game.

Also, holding my hands up here. Thought Gakpo would be the one today rather than Nunez because of how compact Villa can be in defence. What a joke I am. Nunez caused them no end of worries. Great to have these completely different but quality options in attack. It's going to make it much harder for teams to figure out a way to stop us this season.

Anyway. Mad to think that Dominik Szoboszlai is actually the best player in the world and no-ones actually realised it yet except us. Wild.

Up the fucking Reds.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2' og 22 Salah 55
Reply #327 on: Today at 09:19:45 pm
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 09:15:23 pm
Best I've seen us play in ages, that. Thought we absolutely bossed it from start to finish.

Yet the fella stood next to me seemed to only pipe up with negative comments. Why would you come to the match to be commenting "Jones you lazy prick" or "Robertson you're fucking shit"? I think some fans think we should go through games without a single threat or mistake. When did this start? It's relatively new I think. Villa aren't a bad side. They're going to carve out a chance or two for themselves - that's literally the whole point of the game.

Also, holding my hands up here. Thought Gakpo would be the one today rather than Nunez because of how compact Villa can be in defence. What a joke I am. Nunez caused them no end of worries. Great to have these completely different but quality options in attack. It's going to make it much harder for teams to figure out a way to stop us this season.

Anyway. Mad to think that Dominik Szoboszlai is actually the best player in the world and no-ones actually realised it yet except us. Wild.

Up the fucking Reds.

I heard someone shouting Everton, Everton. I still dont know if that was real.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2' og 22 Salah 55
Reply #328 on: Today at 09:25:58 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 09:19:45 pm
I heard someone shouting Everton, Everton. I still dont know if that was real.

 :o :o
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2' og 22 Salah 55
Reply #329 on: Today at 09:27:19 pm
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2' og 22 Salah 55
Reply #330 on: Today at 09:35:48 pm
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 09:15:23 pm
Yet the fella stood next to me seemed to only pipe up with negative comments. Why would you come to the match to be commenting "Jones you lazy prick" or "Robertson you're fucking shit"? I think some fans think we should go through games without a single threat or mistake. When did this start? It's relatively new I think. Villa aren't a bad side. They're going to carve out a chance or two for themselves - that's literally the whole point of the game.

Were you by any chance in the lower Kenny, Rhi? Theres a bloke whos always sat below me that Ive exchanged words with a few times. Fella is in his 50s but throws tantrums at the slightest mistake and is constantly booing and calling all our players shite. Against Bournemouth, when we were 2 up and a man down, he was acting rabid at our lack of attacking intent, instead of being able to see that retaining the ball and being conservative was a deliberate choice to not risk the lead wed built. He was even worse today, directing some bizarre and consistent abuse at the linesman.

I get having a vent, I get being annoyed at players, we all do get frustrated, but this consistent fury and moaning is tiring. Why even bother going to the game to be like that, youre paying to be made furious.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2' og 22 Salah 55
Reply #331 on: Today at 09:35:56 pm
Oh yeah- Macca - take a bow son! Did the routine work so well.. quietly, confidently, under the radar.



Not to be a downer, but we must remember that Villa had midweek football though. They looked like a team who played a game a few days ago at times.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2' og 22 Salah 55
Reply #332 on: Today at 09:40:39 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 09:19:45 pm
I heard someone shouting Everton, Everton. I still dont know if that was real.
Yeah, i heard that. Bizarre
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2' og 22 Salah 55
Reply #333 on: Today at 09:42:33 pm
Quote from: rojo para la vida on Today at 07:00:56 pm
Woah, woah, woah,
We've got the best midfield in the world,
Dom Szoboso, Curtis Joneso and Alexis Mac Allistoooh.
I'll get my coat.

Not sure the last line works.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2' og 22 Salah 55
Reply #334 on: Today at 09:44:21 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 09:35:56 pm
Oh yeah- Macca - take a bow son! Did the routine work so well.. quietly, confidently, under the radar.



Not to be a downer, but we must remember that Villa had midweek football though. They looked like a team who played a game a few days ago at times.

They were 5-0 up from the first leg. Didn't see what team they put out, but I'd imagine they rested most who played today, and those that did play would have been in cruise control.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2' og 22 Salah 55
Reply #335 on: Today at 09:44:26 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 09:40:39 pm
Yeah, i heard that. Bizarre

Thank fuck. Thought I may have imagined it.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2' og 22 Salah 55
Reply #336 on: Today at 09:47:48 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:35:48 pm
Were you by any chance in the lower Kenny, Rhi? Theres a bloke whos always sat below me that Ive exchanged words with a few times. Fella is in his 50s but throws tantrums at the slightest mistake and is constantly booing and calling all our players shite. Against Bournemouth, when we were 2 up and a man down, he was acting rabid at our lack of attacking intent, instead of being able to see that retaining the ball and being conservative was a deliberate choice to not risk the lead wed built. He was even worse today, directing some bizarre and consistent abuse at the linesman.

I get having a vent, I get being annoyed at players, we all do get frustrated, but this consistent fury and moaning is tiring. Why even bother going to the game to be like that, youre paying to be made furious.

Oh God. No, I was Kop 107 today. There are a few of these old blokes around the ground though, aren't there? Can't you move your ST seats next season? ;D

The bloke next to me (also a bloke in his 50s ;D) arrived late and left early and only piped up with negative stuff. Honestly, why would you bother? I am totally with you on it. Makes no sense to pay money to be angry. Especially on a day like today when we were just in control of it all and you really had to be imaginative to find something to be angry about. Mad. I also think that the whole point of going to the match is to support the team. I know maybe it's old fashioned or whatever, but I really do think that our job is to support. Fine to have a bitch and a moan on Twitter or whatever, but when you're in that stadium, get behind them.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2' og 22 Salah 55
Reply #337 on: Today at 09:48:31 pm
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 09:15:23 pm

Best I've seen us play in ages, that. Thought we absolutely bossed it from start to finish.

Anyway. Mad to think that Dominik Szoboszlai is actually the best player in the world and no-ones actually realised it yet except us. Wild.

Up the fucking Reds.

Love this. I'm also truly stunned by this guy. He's very very smart on top of the mad talent size engine pace shot etc etc, but the best part is the more is needed the more he delivers. 10 men? hold my beer. Chelsea home opener super hype grudge match? Hold my beer. Pressure turns him into a diamond. The more you apply the better he gets. and he's loving it as he does it. Super in training loves a little laugh keeps it upbeat. Saves the day at one point today looked over at whoever misplaced the pass, just gave a small little nod that said it all "Gotcher back brother get me back someday". Total class. 22 working with klopp and thrilled about it.

I am extremely jealous you can watch him live must be a joy to see.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2' og 22 Salah 55
Reply #338 on: Today at 09:51:27 pm
Thanks all I will make sure I pass on Rawks love to him.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2' og 22 Salah 55
Reply #339 on: Today at 10:04:44 pm
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2' og 22 Salah 55
Reply #340 on: Today at 10:06:47 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:35:43 pm

Weve not controlled a game like that since the 21-22 season.

The amount of control was really impressive when you consider Mac Allister and Szoboszlai only joined in the summer. The early goal probably helped, but we haven't looked that composed and assured in quite some time.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2' og 22 Salah 55
Reply #341 on: Today at 10:08:58 pm
Ah, Brilliant game today, watching a fully functioning midfield, going up early, and, for me the best part of all was retaining possession patiently, in the right moments to relieve all pressure.. One of the most relaxed games ive seen in quite awhile!



Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:56:49 pm
https://twitter.com/LiverpoolDSA/status/1698341977220112431

Fantastic stuff, those feelings are what life is for, good man...

