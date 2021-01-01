Best I've seen us play in ages, that. Thought we absolutely bossed it from start to finish.



Yet the fella stood next to me seemed to only pipe up with negative comments. Why would you come to the match to be commenting "Jones you lazy prick" or "Robertson you're fucking shit"? I think some fans think we should go through games without a single threat or mistake. When did this start? It's relatively new I think. Villa aren't a bad side. They're going to carve out a chance or two for themselves - that's literally the whole point of the game.



Also, holding my hands up here. Thought Gakpo would be the one today rather than Nunez because of how compact Villa can be in defence. What a joke I am. Nunez caused them no end of worries. Great to have these completely different but quality options in attack. It's going to make it much harder for teams to figure out a way to stop us this season.



Anyway. Mad to think that Dominik Szoboszlai is actually the best player in the world and no-ones actually realised it yet except us. Wild.



Up the fucking Reds.