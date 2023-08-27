« on: Today at 01:03:14 pm »
Liverpool v Aston Villa, Anfield. Sun 3 Sep 2pm
Referee: Simon Hooper.
Assistants: Adrian Holmes, Simon Long.
Fourth official: Tony Harrington.
VAR: Darren England.
Assistant VAR: Timothy Wood.
LIVERPOOL
We've made a really positive start to the season, although if you hang out in the transfer forum much you could definitely be forgiven for thinking things have never been worse.
A couple of things that have stood out for me. We've coped brilliantly with adversity in the last two games in particular. Being reduced to 10 men in both games. In both games we were decisive and responded in exactly the right way. Immediately scoring a third goal against Bournemouth, and gradually, resolutely getting ourselves back into the game against Newcastle to be in a position to still win the game with Darwin's magic double. At times last season it felt like we weren't able to lift ourselves or fightback as we had before, now we look stronger mentally again.
The other change for me is the impact our subs are having. Last season it often felt to me that our subs had limited positive impact, but this time around I think we've looked more dangerous after making changes. In the Chelsea game towards the end we were re-energised by our subs and started to create chances. In the Newcastle game two of the subs were involved in the winner and one of them scored both our goals.
When you also consider we have a completely new midfield, who have already shown flashes of brilliance and will only get much better as a unit, I feel we've made an excellent start.
And, if you're not enjoying it because of you know, "transfers", I think you're probably doing it wrong.
It's probably a bit early in the week to know who'll definitely be available or otherwise, but I didn't see Konate, Diaz or Thiago in today's (Wednesday's) training photos. Strangely no Gravenberch, Doucoure or Andre either. Perhaps I missed them but if not, hopefully Diaz is just a knock or something else and he'll be fine for Sunday.
ASTON VILLA
After losing 5-1 on the opening weekend to Newcastle, they have recovered with big scoring wins over Premier League heavyweights Everton (4-0) and Burnley (3-1), not to mention a 5-0 thumping of Hibernian in the Europa Conference League.
Their goals have come from a few different players, Moussa Diaby a new signing has scored a couple as has right back Matty Cash, but Olly Watkins is not among them yet. Hopefully we can keep it that way, as he does seem to like a goal against us.
They're dealing with some big injuries. They lost Mings for the season after about 30 mins of the first game, Coutinho came off injured against Everton and they lost Buendia, again possibly for the season, before a ball had been kicked, so I think they'll largely be happy with their start. It's actually possible that losing Mings may prove a blessing in disguise (in the most unfortunate circumstances) if new defender Pau Torres is worth the 30m+ they've just spent on him.
I was about to write Emery has got a decent record against us, but then thought I should probably check that, as aside from the UEFA Cup Final with Seville I couldn't think when else he'd beaten us. That's because he hasn't. In 9 games he has that 1 win, 2 draws and 6 defeats. Not sure why I thought otherwise, but thought I'd add it here anyway, to see if it's just me or others thought similarly.
SUMMARY
I think Aston Villa pose a stiffer test than our last opponent at Anfield, they can score and are well set up by Emery. However the one time they have faced a top side this season they lost 5-1, they have got their confidence back after that but we are by far the biggest test they've faced so far. If Konate remains out the centre of our defence will be Gomez and Matip, with Van Dijk beginning his suspension. I imagine the midfield 3 may well stay the same. Up front Salah, Diaz if fit and Nunez - it's time for Nunez.
