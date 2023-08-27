« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 1 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2'  (Read 632 times)

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,301
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
PL: Liverpool 1 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2'
« on: Today at 01:03:14 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on August 30, 2023, 07:09:44 pm

Liverpool v Aston Villa, Anfield. Sun 3 Sep 2pm
Referee: Simon Hooper.
Assistants: Adrian Holmes, Simon Long.
Fourth official: Tony Harrington.
VAR: Darren England.
Assistant VAR: Timothy Wood.

LIVERPOOL
We've made a really positive start to the season, although if you hang out in the transfer forum much you could definitely be forgiven for thinking things have never been worse.

A couple of things that have stood out for me. We've coped brilliantly with adversity in the last two games in particular. Being reduced to 10 men in both games. In both games we were decisive and responded in exactly the right way. Immediately scoring a third goal against Bournemouth, and gradually, resolutely getting ourselves back into the game against Newcastle to be in a position to still win the game with Darwin's magic double. At times last season it felt like we weren't able to lift ourselves or fightback as we had before, now we look stronger mentally again.

The other change for me is the impact our subs are having. Last season it often felt to me that our subs had limited positive impact, but this time around I think we've looked more dangerous after making changes. In the Chelsea game towards the end we were re-energised by our subs and started to create chances. In the Newcastle game two of the subs were involved in the winner and one of them scored both our goals.

When you also consider we have a completely new midfield, who have already shown flashes of brilliance and will only get much better as a unit, I feel we've made an excellent start.

And, if you're not enjoying it because of you know, "transfers", I think you're probably doing it wrong.

It's probably a bit early in the week to know who'll definitely be available or otherwise, but I didn't see Konate, Diaz or Thiago in today's (Wednesday's) training photos. Strangely no Gravenberch, Doucoure or Andre either. Perhaps I missed them but if not, hopefully Diaz is just a knock or something else and he'll be fine for Sunday.

ASTON VILLA

After losing 5-1 on the opening weekend to Newcastle, they have recovered with big scoring wins over Premier League heavyweights Everton (4-0) and Burnley (3-1), not to mention a 5-0 thumping of Hibernian in the Europa Conference League.
Their goals have come from a few different players, Moussa Diaby a new signing has scored a couple as has right back Matty Cash, but Olly Watkins is not among them yet. Hopefully we can keep it that way, as he does seem to like a goal against us.

They're dealing with some big injuries. They lost Mings for the season after about 30 mins of the first game, Coutinho came off injured against Everton and they lost Buendia, again possibly for the season, before a ball had been kicked, so I think they'll largely be happy with their start. It's actually possible that losing Mings may prove a blessing in disguise (in the most unfortunate circumstances) if new defender Pau Torres is worth the 30m+ they've just spent on him.

I was about to write Emery has got a decent record against us, but then thought I should probably check that, as aside from the UEFA Cup Final with Seville I couldn't think when else he'd beaten us. That's because he hasn't. In 9 games he has that 1 win, 2 draws and 6 defeats. Not sure why I thought otherwise, but thought I'd add it here anyway, to see if it's just me or others thought similarly.

SUMMARY

I think Aston Villa pose a stiffer test than our last opponent at Anfield, they can score and are well set up by Emery. However the one time they have faced a top side this season they lost 5-1, they have got their confidence back after that but we are by far the biggest test they've faced so far. If Konate remains out the centre of our defence will be Gomez and Matip, with Van Dijk beginning his suspension. I imagine the midfield 3 may well stay the same. Up front Salah, Diaz if fit and Nunez - it's time for Nunez.



« Last Edit: Today at 02:19:41 pm by Rush 82 »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,301
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Villa
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:18:02 pm »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,301
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Villa
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:18:43 pm »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,070
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Villa
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:58:55 pm »
The players are out and were almost ready to go
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,070
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Villa
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:01:07 pm »
0 Villa kick off playing towards the Kop
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,070
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Villa
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:02:23 pm »
1 Looks like Mac Allister is the DM
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,070
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Villa
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:03:46 pm »
2 Salah nearly catches Torres out in there area. We win a corner
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,070
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Villa
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:04:20 pm »
2 GOAL SZOBOSZLAI great strike - ball went through everyone from the corner came to Dom on the edge of the box, first time hit with his left 
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,352
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Villa
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:06:25 pm »
Bloody good goal that! How often don't those go flying into row z


Excellent control
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,616
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2'
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:07:18 pm »
Great to see Dom get a goal early on, his confidence will increase.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,070
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Villa
« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:07:28 pm »
5 The press is definitely back, Villa getting no time on the ball. Martinez just cleared aimlessly into the Kenny
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,070
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2'
« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:12:00 pm »
9 not a great deal happening, some excellent pressing from Jones and Nunez. Villa struggling but they do finally muster an attack which ends up with a cross to no one and a throw to them
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,070
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2'
« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:12:51 pm »
11 Villa have finally woken up and after a couple of crosses they have a throw by the corner flag. Long throw cleared
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,070
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2'
« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:14:43 pm »
13 Robertson won the ball, passed to Diaz but his ball was a little strong for Nunez
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,070
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2'
« Reply #14 on: Today at 02:16:11 pm »
14 Diaz found some space on the left from a good long ball, but Salah and Diaz are eventually crowded out on the edge of the box
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,070
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2'
« Reply #15 on: Today at 02:17:15 pm »
15 another great ball from Trent to Diaz. Twisted and turned but couldnt find a gap in the area. We have a corner
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,070
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2'
« Reply #16 on: Today at 02:17:55 pm »
16 Corner comes to nothing. Diego Carlos down for them.
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,070
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2'
« Reply #17 on: Today at 02:19:43 pm »
18 Carlos to be replaced by Bailey for them
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,070
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2'
« Reply #18 on: Today at 02:21:17 pm »
19 we win the ball after some excellent pressing again. Szoboszlai is fouled
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,352
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2'
« Reply #19 on: Today at 02:21:37 pm »
Whoop whoop
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,070
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2'
« Reply #20 on: Today at 02:22:19 pm »
22 2-0 Great through ball from Trent to Mo. Mo tapped it into Nunez who smashed it against the post and the rebound hits Marty Cash OG - over to Jill
« Last Edit: Today at 02:24:53 pm by duvva 💅 »
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,352
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2'
« Reply #21 on: Today at 02:24:54 pm »
What a pass from Trent to Mo to get that started.

The chaos maker has them in a flat spin - they can't handle his running
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,616
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs Villa 0 Szoboszlai 2'
« Reply #22 on: Today at 02:25:20 pm »
22 We go on another attack, but a stupid decision goes against us and Villa get a free kick.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 