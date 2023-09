The parents used to take me and the brothers walking on the prom a lot when we were kids. Still do, I suppose. The time I remember most was a rare Easter Sunday that wasn't being spent at our caravan for some reason. Only dad took us, mum stayed home to make a roast. Dad happened to have got a fancy little pedometer in the days before that he wanted to try out and he decided 5km would do it. We hit our target at Brunswick Dock and that's when dad realised he hadn't turned us around at the halfway point. 10km total. Needless to say we were not sitting at the dinner table when planned for.