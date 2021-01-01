Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - SELECTION THREAD
Author
Topic: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - SELECTION THREAD
Sheer Magnetism
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 5,480
Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - SELECTION THREAD
«
Reply #40 on:
Today
at 10:09:39 am
La La Land (2016) - Comedy
Logged
John_P
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,649
Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - SELECTION THREAD
«
Reply #41 on:
Today
at 12:35:16 pm
Category 5 - sci-fi
1990s
Dark City (1998)
Logged
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"
Titi Camara
Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
RAWK Staff
Legacy Fan
Posts: 18,995
Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - SELECTION THREAD
«
Reply #42 on:
Today
at 12:39:52 pm
Cat 7. Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me (1992)
Logged
telekon
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,672
Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - SELECTION THREAD
«
Reply #43 on:
Today
at 01:10:15 pm
Whisper of the Heart
Cat: 3
Decade: 90's
Probably my fave Ghibli when all is said and done. So pure and so heartfelt.
the fact that he read most of the books in the library so that she'll notice him someday, oh my heart.
Logged
NICHOLLS
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,067
Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - SELECTION THREAD
«
Reply #44 on:
Today
at 02:10:42 pm
The Third Man
Cat 2. Thriller/Crime/Mystery
Pre-1970's
Stunning cinematography, top performances and atmospheric/edge of your seat suspense make this an unmissable mystery thriller.
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 02:16:59 pm by NICHOLLS
»
Logged
Samie
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 61,928
Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - SELECTION THREAD
«
Reply #45 on:
Today
at 03:40:01 pm
Sci-Fi/70's- Slaughterhouse-Five
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 03:59:49 pm by Titi Camara
»
Logged
Lastrador
Legacy Fan
Posts: 5,746
Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - SELECTION THREAD
«
Reply #46 on:
Today
at 04:26:58 pm
A New Leaf
(1971) - Elaine May
Comedy
70s
Logged
Lastrador
Legacy Fan
Posts: 5,746
Not Italian
Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - SELECTION THREAD
«
Reply #47 on:
Today
at 04:30:50 pm
The Leopard
(1963) - Luchino Visconti
Drama
60s
Logged
Draex
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 10,196
Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - SELECTION THREAD
«
Reply #48 on:
Today
at 04:38:48 pm
The Sting - Cat.3 Drama - 1970s
Logged
red mongoose
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 10,383
Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - SELECTION THREAD
«
Reply #49 on:
Today
at 04:45:04 pm
Shoot the Piano Player
(Cat 2. Thriller/Crime/Mystery, Pre-1970s)
New World
(Cat. 3 Drama/Romance, 2010s-present day)
Logged
Draex
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 10,196
Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - SELECTION THREAD
«
Reply #50 on:
Today
at 04:46:59 pm
V for Vendetta - Cat 5. Sci Fi - 2000s
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 05:00:25 pm by Draex
»
Logged
NICHOLLS
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,067
Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - SELECTION THREAD
«
Reply #51 on:
Today
at 05:19:50 pm
Imagine watching this in the 2000s as a teenager...
Y tu mamá también
Cat 6. Wildcard - Foreign film
2000's
Logged
telekon
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,672
I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - SELECTION THREAD
«
Reply #52 on:
Today
at 07:32:59 pm
Into the Wild
Cat: 1
Decade: 00's
It wasn't taken. Triple checked.
Logged
John_P
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,649
Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - SELECTION THREAD
«
Reply #53 on:
Today
at 10:01:51 pm
Cat 1. Action/War/Western/Adventure
1970s
Kelly's Heroes (1970)
Logged
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"
Lastrador
Legacy Fan
Posts: 5,746
Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - SELECTION THREAD
«
Reply #54 on:
Today
at 10:21:05 pm
Melancholia
(2011) - Lars von Trier
Sci-Fi
2010s to Modern Day
Logged
