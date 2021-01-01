« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - SELECTION THREAD  (Read 1117 times)

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,480
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #40 on: Today at 10:09:39 am »
La La Land (2016) - Comedy

Logged

Online John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,649
Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #41 on: Today at 12:35:16 pm »
Category 5 - sci-fi

1990s

Dark City (1998)

Logged
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

Offline Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,995
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #42 on: Today at 12:39:52 pm »
Cat 7. Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me (1992)

Logged

Offline telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,672
  • I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #43 on: Today at 01:10:15 pm »
Whisper of the Heart

Cat: 3
Decade: 90's





Probably my fave Ghibli when all is said and done. So pure and so heartfelt.

the fact that he read most of the books in the library so that she'll notice him someday, oh my heart.
Logged
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Offline NICHOLLS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,067
  • Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #44 on: Today at 02:10:42 pm »
The Third Man

Cat 2. Thriller/Crime/Mystery
Pre-1970's




Stunning cinematography, top performances and atmospheric/edge of your seat suspense make this an unmissable mystery thriller.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:16:59 pm by NICHOLLS »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,928
Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #45 on: Today at 03:40:01 pm »
Sci-Fi/70's- Slaughterhouse-Five

« Last Edit: Today at 03:59:49 pm by Titi Camara »
Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,746
  • Not Italian
Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #46 on: Today at 04:26:58 pm »
A New Leaf (1971) - Elaine May

Comedy

70s






Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,746
  • Not Italian
Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #47 on: Today at 04:30:50 pm »
The Leopard (1963) - Luchino Visconti

Drama

60s

Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,196
Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #48 on: Today at 04:38:48 pm »


The Sting - Cat.3 Drama - 1970s
Logged

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,383
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #49 on: Today at 04:45:04 pm »
Shoot the Piano Player
(Cat 2. Thriller/Crime/Mystery, Pre-1970s)




New World
(Cat. 3 Drama/Romance, 2010s-present day)


Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,196
Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #50 on: Today at 04:46:59 pm »


V for Vendetta - Cat 5. Sci Fi - 2000s
« Last Edit: Today at 05:00:25 pm by Draex »
Logged

Offline NICHOLLS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,067
  • Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #51 on: Today at 05:19:50 pm »
Imagine watching this in the 2000s as a teenager...



Y tu mamá también

Cat 6. Wildcard - Foreign film

2000's
Logged

Offline telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,672
  • I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #52 on: Today at 07:32:59 pm »

Into the Wild

Cat: 1
Decade: 00's



It wasn't taken. Triple checked.  ;D
Logged
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Online John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,649
Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #53 on: Today at 10:01:51 pm »
Cat 1. Action/War/Western/Adventure

1970s

Kelly's Heroes (1970)

Logged
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,746
  • Not Italian
Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #54 on: Today at 10:21:05 pm »
Melancholia (2011) - Lars von Trier

Sci-Fi

2010s to Modern Day

Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 