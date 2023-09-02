Hello all, this is the selection thread for the final movie draft (for real).
Rules are as follows:
- All movies picked in the previous drafts are banned and the banned list is below.
- You must select at least 1 film from each of the following decades: Pre-1970's, 1970's 1980's, 1990's, 2000's, 2010s-present day
- You must select at least 1 film from each of following genres:
Cat 1. Action/War/Western/Adventure
Cat 2. Thriller/Crime/Mystery
Cat 3. Drama/Romance
Cat 4. Comedy
Cat 5. Sci-Fi/Fantasy/Horror
Cat 6. Wildcard - Foreign film
Cat 7. Wildcard (pick anything)
I don't want to make this too restrictive so as long as the decade and genre categories are filled, that's good enough. So for example, your wildcard can be for your 1980's film and then you don't need to pick another film from the 1980's.
- We'll start on Monday from 9.00am but obviously you can make your picks in the meantime if it's you're go. 2 hours between picks but if it starts to drag, we'll pick up the pace.
List of banned films:
Spoiler
12 Angry Men
12 Monkeys
1917
2001: A Space Odyssey
28 Days Later
8½
A Very Long Engagement
All About My Mother
Apollo 13
A Bittersweet Life
A Bridge Too Far
A Clockwork Orange
A Few Good Men
A Fish Called Wanda
A Ghost Story
A Hard Days Night
A Life Less Ordinary
A Matter Of Life And Death
A Nightmare on Elm Street
A Quiet Place
A Scanner Darkly
A Shot In The Dark
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Abbot and Costello Meet Frankenstein
After Hours
Airplane!
Akira
Aladdin
Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa
Alice in Wonderland
Alien
Aliens
All About My Mother
All Quiet on the Western Front
All That Jazz
All the President's Men
Amadeus
Amélie
American History X
American Hustle
American Psycho
An American Werewolf in London
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Angel Heart
Animal Farm
Animal House
Annie Hall
Apocalypse Now
Apocalypto
Armageddon
Army of Darkness
Arrival
Assassination
Audition
Avatar
Avengers Endgame
Avengers: Infinity War
Awakenings
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part III
Bad Day at Black Rock
Bad Santa
Bambi
Bande à part
Barry Lyndon
Barton Fink
Batman Begins
Battle Royale
Beetlejuice
Before Midnight
Before Sunrise
Before Sunset
Being John Malkovich
Big
Big Hero 6
Big Trouble In Little China,
Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey
Black Orpheus
Blade Runner
Blade Runner 2049
Blazing Saddles
Blood Simple
Bloodsport
Blow Out
Blue Collar
Blue Velvet
Bone Tomahawk
Boogie Nights
Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
Boyz n the Hood
Bram Stokers Dracula
Braveheart
Brawl in cell block 99
Brazil
Breathless
Bridge on the River Kwai
Brief Encounter
Brining up Baby
Bugsy Malone
Bullitt
Burning
Butch Cassidy & The Sundance Kid
Caddyshack
Can't Buy Me Love
Cape Fear
Captain America: The Winter Soldier
Carrie
Casablanca
Casino Royale
Cast Away
Catch Me If You Can
Charade
Child's Play
Children of Men
Chinatown
Chungking Express
Cinderella
Cinema Paradiso
Citizen Kane
City of God
Clerks
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Cloverfield
Clue
Cocoon
Collateral
Come and See
Coming to America
Commando
Con Air
Coneheads
Constantine
Cool Hand Luke
Creature from the Black Lagoon
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Cul-de-sac
Dances with Wolves
Dazed and Confused
Dead Man's Shoes
Dead Poets Society
Deadpool 2
Deliverance
Die Hard
Dirty Dancing
Dirty Harry
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
District 9
Django Unchained
Do the Right Thing
Dog Day Afternoon
Dogville
Dont Look Now
Donnie Brasco
Donnie Darko
Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde
Dr. Strangelove
Dracula (1931)
Dredd
Drive
Drop Dead Fred
Druk
Drunken Master
Duck Soup
Duel
Dune (2021)
E.T.
Ed Wood
Edge of Tomorrow
Edward Scissorhands
Elf
Enchanted
Enemy of the State
Enter the Dragon
Eraserhead
Escape from New York
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Evil Dead 2
Ex-Machina
eXistenZ
Face/Off
Fallen Angels
Falling Down
Fantasia
Fantastic Mr. Fox
Fargo
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Fiddler on The Roof
Field of Dreams
Fight Club
Finding Nemo
First Love
Fist of Fury
Fixed Bayonets!
Flash Gordon
For a Few Dollars More
Four Lions
Free Willy
Fright Night
From Dusk Till Dawn
From Russia with Love
Frost/Nixon
Fucking Amal
Full Metal Jacket
Galaxy Quest
Game of Death
Gangs of New York
Gattaca
Get Out
Ghost Dog: The Way of The Samurai
Ghost in the Shell
Ghostbusters
Gladiator
Glory
GoldenEye
Goldfinger
Gone With The Wind
Good Morning Vietnam
Good Will Hunting
Goodfellas
Gosford Park
Grand Budapest Hotel
Grave of the Fireflies
Gravity
Gremlins
Groundhog Day
Guardians of the Galaxy
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2
Harakiri
Hard Boiled
Harold and Maude
Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone
Hateful Eight
Heat
Heathers
Hell or High Water
Her
Hero
Hereditary
High and Low
High Noon
Highlander
Himalaya
Himizu
Hiroshima Mon Amour
His Girl Friday
Home Alone
Hot Fuzz
Hotel Rwanda
Hound of the Baskervilles
House
House of Flying Daggers
How to Train your Dragon
Howl's Moving Castle
Human Traffic
Hunt for the Wilderpeople
I Saw the Devil
Ikiru
In Bruges
In The Loop
In the Mood for Love
Incendies
Inception
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Infernal Affairs
Inglorious Basterds
Innerspace
Inside Out
Interstellar
Interview with the Vampire
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
Ip Man
Iron Man
Irreversible
It Follows
It's a Wonderful Life
Jackie Brown
Jason and the Argonauts
Jaws
JFK
John Wick
Jojo Rabbit
Joke
Jules et Jim
Jumanji
Jurassic Park
Kick Ass
Kiki's Delivery Service
Kill Bill
Kind Hearts and Coronets
King Kong (1933)
Kingdom of Heaven
Knives Out
Kung Fu Hustle
L.A. Confidential
La Dolce Vita
La Grande Illusion
La Haine
Labyrinth
Last Action Hero
Late Spring
Laura
Lawrence of Arabia
Layer Cake
Le Samouraï
Leaving Las Vegas
Lego Batman Movie
Leon: The Professional
Let the Right One In
Lethal Weapon
Life of Brian
Life of Pi
Little Miss Sunshine
Little Shop of Horrors
Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels
Logan
Lost Highway
Lost in Translation
Love Exposure
M
M*A*S*H
Mad Max
Mad Max 2 (The Road Warrior)
Mad Max: Fury Road
Maleficent
Man Bites Dog
Man on Fire
Man on the Moon
Manchester by the Sea
Mandy
Manhunter
Mars Attacks!
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World
Meet me in St Louis
Memento
Memories of Murder
Metropolis
Michael Clayton
Midnight Cowboy
Midnight Express
Midnight Run
Miller's Crossing
Minority Report
Miracle on 34th Street
Mirror
Mission: Impossible- Fallout
Mississippi Burning
Modern Times
Moneyball
Monsters, Inc.
Monty Python and the Holy Grail
Moon
Moonlight
Moonrise Kingdom
Mother India
Mrs. Doubtfire
Mulholland Drive
My Cousin Vinny
My Darling Clementine
My Fair Lady
My Neighbour Totoro
My Night at Mauds
My Own Private Idaho
Nashville
Natural Born Killers
Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind
Near Dark
Network
Night of the Hunter
Night of the Living Dead
Night on Earth
Nightcrawler
Ninja Scroll
No Country For Old Men
North by Northwest
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
Office Space
Oldboy
Oliver!
Once Upon a Time in America
Once upon a time in Hollywood
Once Upon a Time in the West
One Cut of the Dead
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
Out of the Past
Paddington 2
Palm Springs
Pans Labyrinth
Papillon
Paprika
Parasite
Paris Texas
Paths of Glory
Perfect Blue
Pierrot Le Fou
Pink Floyd - The Wall
Pinocchio
Plan 9 from Outer Space
Planes Trains and Automobiles
Planet of the Apes
Platoon
Point Break
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
Police Story
Poltergeist
Porco Rosso
Postman Blues
Predator
Pretty in Pink
Primer
Princess Mononoke
Psycho
Pulp Fiction
Pusher
Raging Bull
Raiders of the Lost Ark
Rain Man
Raising Arizona
Rango
Ratatouille
Rear Window
Rebecca
Red Desert
Repo Man
Requiem for a Dream
Reservoir Dogs
Return of the Jedi
Return of the Pink Panther
Rikki-Tikki-Tavi
Ringu
Rio Bravo
Robin Hood
Robocop
Rocky
Rogue One
Rollerball
Roma
Roman Holiday
Rosemary's Baby
Rumble Fish
Run Lola Run
Rush Hour
Rushmore
Saturday Night Fever
Saving Private Ryan
Say Anything
Scarface
Scenes from a Marriage
Schindler's List
School Of Rock
Scott Pilgrim vs the World
Scream
Scrooged
Scum
Se7en
Senna
Seven Samurai
Shaun of the Dead
Shoplifters
Showgirls
Shrek
Shrek 2
Sicario
Sideways
Silent Running
Sin City
Singin' In The Rain
Sorry to Bother You
Snatch
Snow White and The Seven Dwarves
Some Like It Hot
Song of the Sea
Sound of Metal
Spaceballs
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Spies Like Us
Spirited Away
Split
Spotlight
Stagecoach
Stalker
Stand By Me
Star Trek
Star Wars Episode IV
Starship Troopers
Step Brothers
Stolen Kisses
Stop Making Sense
Stripes
Sunset Boulevard
Sunshine
Super Size Me
Superbad
Superman
Superman II
Suspiria
Swamp Thing
Sweet Smell of Success
Swingers
Synecdoche, New York
Take Shelter
Tampopo
Taxi Driver
Team America: World Police
Terminator 2: Judgement Day
The 40 Year Old Virgin
The 400 Blows
The Abyss
The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert
The Apartment
The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford
The Aviator
The Bad News Bears
The Banshees of Inisherin
The Battle of Algiers
The BFG
The Big Boss
The Big Country
The Big Lebowski
The Big Short
The Big Sleep
The Birds
The Blair Witch Project
The Blue Brothers
The Bourne Identity
The Breakfast Club
The Bride of Frankenstein
The Cabin in the Woods
The Chaser
The Color of Money
The Conformist
The Conjuring
The Conversation
The Cook The Thief His Wife and Her Lover
The Cranes Are Flying
The Crow
The Cure
The Dark Crystal
The Dark Knight
The Day of the Jackal
The Day the Earth Stood Still
The Death of Stalin
The Deer Hunter
The Departed
The Descent
The Devil's Backbone
The Devils
The Downfall
The Elephant Man
The Empire Strikes Back
The End of Evangelion
The Exorcist
The Favourite
The Fifth Element
The Fighter
The Fly
The French Connection
The Game
The General
The Girl Who Leapt Through Time
The Godfather
The Godfather Part II
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
The Goonies
The Graduate
The Great Dictator
The Great Escape
The Handmaiden
The Hitcher
The Host
The Hunt (2012)
The Incredibles
The Innocents
The Iron Giant
The Italian Job
The Jungle Book
The Karate Kid
The Killer
The Killing
The King of Comedy
The Ladykillers
The Last of the Mohicans
The Lego Movie
The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou
The Lighthouse
The Lion King
The Little Mermaid
The Lobster
The Long Good Friday
The Long Goodbye
The Longest Day
The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Lost Boys
The Maltese Falcon
The Man From Nowhere
The Man Without a Past
The Manchurian Candidate
The Martian
The Mask
The Masque of the Red Death
The Matrix
The Motorcycle Diaries
The Movie
The Muppet Christmas Carol
The Muppets Movie
The Name of the Rose
The Neverending Story
The Nightmare Before Christmas
The Omen
The Others
The Pianist
The Prestige
The Princess Bride
The Producers
The Quartermass Xperiment
The Raid
The Red Shoes
The Revenant
The Right Stuff
The Rock
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
The Royal Tenenbaums
The Rules of the Game
The Running Man
The Searchers
The Seventh Seal
The Shape of Water
The Shawshank Redemption
The Shining
The Silence of the Lambs
The Social Network
The Sound of Music
The Sword in the Stone
The Taking of Pelham One Two Three
The Terminator
The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
The Thing
The Treasure of the Sierra Madre
The Truman Show
The Untouchables
The Usual Suspects
The Wailing
The Warriors
The Wicker Man
The Wild Bunch
The Witch
The Witch, Part One: The Subversion
The Witches
The Witches of Eastwick
The Wolf of Wall Street
The Wrestler
The Wrong Trousers
There Will be Blood
There's Something About Mary
They Live
Thief
This Is England
This is Spinal Tap
Thor: Ragnarok
Three Colours: Red
Tie Me Up! Time Me Down!
Time Bandits
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
Titanic
To Catch a Thief
Tombstone
Top Gun
Total Recall
Touch of Evil
Toy Story
Toy Story 3
Toy Story 4
Trading Places
Train to Busan
Training Day
Trainspotting
Transformers
Tremors
Tron
Tropic Thunder
True Lies
True Romance
Tucker & Dale Vs Evil
Ugetsu Monogatari
Un Prophète
Uncle Buck
Uncut Gems
Under the Skin
Up
Vertigo
Victoria
Videodrome
Village of the Damned
Wall-E
Warrior
Watchmen
Watership Down
Wayne's World
Weathering with You
Weird Science
West Side Story
What we do in the Shadows
When Harry Met Sally
When the Wind Blows
Where Eagles Dare
Where The Wild Things Are
Whiplash
Who Framed Roger Rabbit?
Wild Strawberries
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory
Withnail & I
Wizard of Oz
Wolf Children
Yellow Submarine
Yojimbo
You Were Never Really Here
Young Frankenstein
Your Name
Zodiac
Selection order:
red mongoose - Castle in the Sky (Cat5. Sci-Fi/Fantasy/Horror, 1980s), The Outlaw Josey Wales (Cat. 1 Action/War/Western/Adventure, 1970s), Bottle Rocket (Cat. 4 Comedy, 1990s),
Draex - Mary Poppins (Cat.4. Comedy - Pre 1970s), Casino (Cat 2. Crime, 1990s), Das Boot (Cat. 6 Foreign Film, 1980s),
NICHOLLS - Call Me by Your Name (Cat 3. Drama/Romance, 2010s), Solaris (Cat 5. Sci-Fi/Fantasy/Horror, 1970s), Life Is Beautiful (Cat 4. Comedy, 1990s),
telekon - Persona (Cat. 6 Wildcard - Foreign film, Pre-1970s), Eyes Wide Shut (Cat. 2 Thriller/Crime/Mystery, 1990s), Céline and Julie Go Boating (Cat. 5 Sci-Fi/Fantasy, 1970s),
Titi Camara - The Thin Red Line (Cat 1. Action/War/Western/Adventure, 1990s), Drugstore Cowboy (Cat 2. Thriller/Crime/Mystery, 1980s), Cache (Cat. 6 Foreign film, 2000s),
John_P - Theater Camp (Cat 4. Comedy, 2010s), The Ghost and Mrs Muir (Cat 3. Drama/Romance, Pre-1970s), Ponyo (Cat. 6 Foreign film, 2000s),
Lastrador - Double Indemnity (Cat 2. Crime, Pre-1970s), Dead Man (Cat 1. Western, 1990s),
Samie - Three Colours: Blue (Cat 3. Drama/Romance, 1990s), Inside Man (Cat 2. Crime, 2000s), Another Round (Cat. 6 Foreign language, 2010s),
classycarra - The Nice Guys (Cat 4. Comedy, 2010s), Funny Games (Cat. 5 Horror, 1990s),
Sheer Magnetism - Black Panther (Cat. 5 Sci-Fi/Fantasy, 2010s), The Last Picture Show (Cat 3. Drama, 1970s),
Hazell - The Philadelphia Story (Cat. 3 Drama/Romance, Pre-1970s), Kill List (Cat 5. Horror, 2010s),
Max_powers - Rashomon (Cat 2. Thirller/Mystery, Pre-1970s), Kes (Cat. 3 Drama, Pre-1970's),
Musketeer Gripweed - Zulu (Cat. 1 War, Pre-1970s), Sleepers (Cat 3. Drama, 1990s),
AndyMuller -