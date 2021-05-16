« previous next »
Ryan Jiro Gravenberch

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #4160 on: Yesterday at 09:35:02 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 09:26:36 pm
Playing at a level this season that's hard to believe, so so good. Makes everything look easy.

The lad was starting for Ajax at 16 in Centre Midfield, it's not that hard to believe. :D
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #4161 on: Yesterday at 09:35:23 pm
Absolutely brilliant today.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #4162 on: Yesterday at 10:04:09 pm
For some reason, I've kept expecting the bubble to burst and for this all to be exposed as a purple patch of form. But every week I'm getting closer and closer to losing that feeling. His level is so brilliant and so versatile. He was totally fantastic today playing as a hybrid of a CB and DM. So good that he almost made up the difference in numbers by himself.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #4163 on: Yesterday at 10:29:11 pm
Absolutely imperious today. He was everywhere on the pitch and is one of the most versatile players I've seen in a long time.

£35m was an absolute steal, and he is only 22 and putting in performances like this week in week out. What a player we have on our hands. We need to give him some rest in the CL and domestic cups as he will be essential for our 2nd half season push.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #4164 on: Yesterday at 10:30:39 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:04:09 pm
For some reason, I've kept expecting the bubble to burst and for this all to be exposed as a purple patch of form. But every week I'm getting closer and closer to losing that feeling. His level is so brilliant and so versatile. He was totally fantastic today playing as a hybrid of a CB and DM. So good that he almost made up the difference in numbers by himself.

Yep, if anything he's getting better as he gets more comfortable in the role. Can really see the progression in his dribbling and willingness to burst through midfield, clearly is a player with that ability but now has the confidence and savvy to do it in the premier league. Slot deserves a huge amount of credit for identifying Gravenberch as the no 6 solution.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #4165 on: Yesterday at 10:34:18 pm
He plays... everywhere.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #4166 on: Yesterday at 11:34:43 pm
How long is left on his contract? Needs a bump even if it's 4/5.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #4167 on: Today at 12:08:55 am
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:34:43 pm
How long is left on his contract? Needs a bump even if it's 4/5.

He is already one of our highest-paid players. His deal runs until 2028.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #4168 on: Today at 12:10:40 am
Absolute Rolls-Royce.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #4169 on: Today at 12:11:54 am
That was such a professional performance as a CB/Mid you would think he is a seasoned veteran.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #4170 on: Today at 12:14:32 am
Outstanding again, not a word out of him going about his business so professionally, turning into my favourite player. WORLD CLASS.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #4171 on: Today at 12:15:55 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:08:55 am
He is already one of our highest-paid players. His deal runs until 2028.
Is he top five? I'd be surprised. Either way I'd extend to 2030 immediately since it will be more expensive to do the same thing in a few years.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #4172 on: Today at 12:19:05 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:35:02 pm
The lad was starting for Ajax at 16 in Centre Midfield, it's not that hard to believe. :D
Uh huh
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #4173 on: Today at 12:56:38 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:08:55 am
He is already one of our highest-paid players. His deal runs until 2028.

Yet he still deserves a bump the way he has been playing.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #4174 on: Today at 01:33:50 am
Quote from: Zizou on Yesterday at 05:08:14 pm
I was entirely underwhelmed when we signed him. My stupidity plainly knows no bounds.

Don't be so hard on yourself...Bayern Munich feels worse...
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #4175 on: Today at 01:38:40 am
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Today at 12:56:38 am
Yet he still deserves a bump the way he has been playing.

For his age, he is probably one of the best-paid players on the planet though.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #4176 on: Today at 01:39:57 am
Does he have a song yet?



Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #4177 on: Today at 02:03:06 am
Quote from: Giono on Today at 01:39:57 am
Does he have a song yet?

And it's 2-4-6-8, our Grav is great
playing every position right through night
3-5-7-9 he can play there just fine
when he's on the pitch we're gonna be alright.


2-4-6-8 Motorway by Tom Robinson Band
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #4178 on: Today at 02:56:54 am
He has that Virgil-like calmness where he seems so unfazed by it all.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #4179 on: Today at 03:11:38 am
The only midfielder I could even think about taking over him is out for the season, he doesnt really have any weaknesses, its quite surreal.
