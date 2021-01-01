We don't really play out in the traditional sense. That involves creating passing angles and players comfortable at receiving the ball and finding their team mates. In a lot of games we have struggled in the first half to play out and rely far you often on Grav using his individual ability to beat his man.



The game constantly changes, probably faster now than it has ever done before because of the easy availability of metrics and video analysis of every major match in the world. Therefore there is no "traditional sense". What worked two seasons ago, perhaps even one season ago, no longer works.The key thing is to be on the cutting edge of the game. But this only works if you have the best players. Jurgen left us with best players. Arne Slot appears to be on the cutting edge. It's a nice combination and we will hope to capitalise this season. How long Slot will be on the cutting edge, who knows? I think part of Jurgen's exhaustion was his sense that he could no longer summon the effort to truly throw himself into the next evolution of the sport. Slot is fresh and hopefully will remain fresh for some time - always innovating, anticipating new trends, sometimes creating them.One of things that appears to be changing this season, maybe to the point of it being a paradigm shift, is the way the best teams build from the back. The "traditional" way (if there ever was such a static thing) is no longer working - partly because of the unexpected shift from even so-called weak teams (like Ipswich Town, day one) to a high press. The concept of a no. 6 in oceans of space, 'lazily' dictating a team's tempo is no longer so easy to enact. I think Slot has grasped this. His solution involves greater flexibility and less stereotypical play. It means more patience on the ball from the centre backs - sometimes to the point that they are actually immobile over the ball for three or four seconds at a time (unheard of in the world game 18 months ago!). It involves a squarer and more compact back 4 when we have the ball at the back, with neither full back offering much of an angle to the centre backs as they patiently try to build. Why? Slot doesn't believe in using the flanks until the first line of the opposition attack has been penetrated. It entails more use of the long ball as the centre backs or goalie decide that the least risky way of advancing the ball is to abandon the idea of breaking the high press altogether.What does the mean for Gravenberch. Its means a fairly radical re-interpretation of the no. 6 role. Gravenberch has clearly been told by his coach that there is no point in him getting on the ball unless at least one opposition attacker has already been isolated. The Liverpool centre backs do not split very much and there is - quite deliberately - no gap between them for Gravenberch to fall back into and receive the ball. More than that Gravenberch has been told that he cannot expect to get on the ball via a pass from Trent (or Robbo) unless they are standing- a not very promising angle for the no. 6. This is a major development. It means Liverpool are more secure defensively during the build but it also cuts off a "traditional" and fruitful source of supply for the no. 6.Gravenberch is doing a great job in this cutting edge role. He may be replaced eventually - maybe even by Zubimendi!. But whoever comes in will surely not be asked to revert to a "traditional" no. 6 role. That's over now. Liverpool are playing a new game and it is working magnificently. Also there is surely plenty of life in it yet to expect further refinements and improvements. The same demands will be put on 'Zubimendi' - or whichever no 6 you pine for - as are currently placed on Gravenberch.Personally, I'd stick with Gravenberch for a while longer yet.