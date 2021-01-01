« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 97 98 99 100 101 [102]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch  (Read 335399 times)

Offline rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4040 on: Yesterday at 10:30:49 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:29:03 pm
Is individual ability that's used to find pockets of space more physical than technical?

The dichotomy is false. If your physical condition drops, so do your technical abilities, since they depend on your physical condition.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,969
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4041 on: Yesterday at 10:32:49 pm »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Yesterday at 10:30:49 pm
The dichotomy is false. If your physical condition drops, so do your technical abilities, since they depend on your physical condition.
It's a simple question mate ;)
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,781
  • JFT 97
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4042 on: Yesterday at 10:32:55 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:29:03 pm
Is individual ability that's used to find pockets of space more physical than technical?

It's not finding the space that is the issue it is having the sharpness to then beat your man. Grav was just a yard off it tonight and his tricks and feints were not coming off.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,181
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4043 on: Yesterday at 10:35:08 pm »
Needs a rest but clearly has to play on Saturday. Hopefully, he will be better than tonight on Saturday.

Hes been excellent but I would buy a quality 6 in Jan to be able to give him some competition and rest time if required.

Rest in midweek. Play Morton or Endo instead.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,969
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4044 on: Yesterday at 10:35:11 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:32:55 pm
It's not finding the space that is the issue it is having the sharpness to then beat your man. Grav was just a yard off it tonight and his tricks and feints were not coming off.
That's the question I asked. It's a yes or no answer.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,858
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4045 on: Yesterday at 10:45:00 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:32:49 pm
It's a simple question mate ;)

he's given you the correct answer
Logged

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,308
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4046 on: Yesterday at 10:46:58 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 10:35:08 pm
Needs a rest but clearly has to play on Saturday. Hopefully, he will be better than tonight on Saturday.

I fear that he, more than any other player, is going to be in Everton's crosshairs on Saturday. The instructions from the get-go will be for Doucoure and Gueye to hack him to bits.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,969
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4047 on: Yesterday at 10:48:24 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:45:00 pm
he's given you the correct answer
A yes or no question doesn't require any explanation so no ;)
Logged

Offline rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4048 on: Yesterday at 10:50:41 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:48:24 pm
A yes or no question doesn't require any explanation so no ;)
It does if it's the wrong question!  :P
Logged

Offline Mozology

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,147
  • FSG, spend some fucking money, miserable bastards
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4049 on: Yesterday at 10:50:48 pm »
Be fucked off if he's even on the bench for Girona. Keep him at home.

He needs a rest after the Everton game
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,823
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4050 on: Yesterday at 10:54:16 pm »
Quote from: Mozology on Yesterday at 10:50:48 pm
Be fucked off if he's even on the bench for Girona. Keep him at home.

He needs a rest after the Everton game

Shouldn't be playing either really but with Mac suspended he could play both.

If Endo isn't trusted we have to buy in Jan.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,969
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4051 on: Yesterday at 10:54:30 pm »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Yesterday at 10:50:41 pm
It does if it's the wrong question!  :P
:)

Where are those internet points? Lol. Agree to disagree mate.
Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,181
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4052 on: Yesterday at 11:11:12 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:54:16 pm
Shouldn't be playing either really but with Mac suspended he could play both.

If Endo isn't trusted we have to buy in Jan.

Clearly he isnt or he would have come on tonight.

Morton will be ahead of Endo soon.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,582
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4053 on: Yesterday at 11:19:04 pm »
Every single player on the team had lead in their boots when it came to the first touch!
Logged

Offline PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 699
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4054 on: Yesterday at 11:20:05 pm »
He's tired for sure but I think systematically our midfielders are not passing as well as they are expected to (for the supposedly Slotball). We're still struggling a bit to play out from the back and build through the middle that's why our no 9 doesn't get many touches. So when Grav can't bail us out by his usual dropping of the shoulder we are devoid of idea to build up. I know everyone's tired of Al beating that drum over and over again but we do need a Zubimendi type no 6 in the long term.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,966
  • The first five yards........
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4055 on: Yesterday at 11:37:44 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:26:50 pm
We don't really play out in the traditional sense. That involves creating passing angles and players comfortable at receiving the ball and finding their team mates. In a lot of games we have struggled in the first half to play out and rely far you often on Grav using his individual ability to beat his man.

The game constantly changes, probably faster now than it has ever done before because of the easy availability of metrics and video analysis of every major match in the world. Therefore there is no "traditional sense". What worked two seasons ago, perhaps even one season ago, no longer works.

The key thing is to be on the cutting edge of the game. But this only works if you have the best players. Jurgen left us with best players. Arne Slot appears to be on the cutting edge. It's a nice combination and we will hope to capitalise this season. How long Slot will be on the cutting edge, who knows? I think part of Jurgen's exhaustion was his sense that he could no longer summon the effort to truly throw himself into the next evolution of the sport. Slot is fresh and hopefully will remain fresh for some time - always innovating, anticipating new trends, sometimes creating them.

One of things that appears to be changing this season, maybe to the point of it being a paradigm shift, is the way the best teams build from the back. The "traditional" way (if there ever was such a static thing) is no longer working - partly because of the unexpected shift from even so-called weak teams (like Ipswich Town, day one) to a high press. The concept of a no. 6 in oceans of space, 'lazily' dictating a team's tempo is no longer so easy to enact. I think Slot has grasped this. His solution involves greater flexibility and less stereotypical play. It means more patience on the ball from the centre backs - sometimes to the point that they are actually immobile over the ball for three or four seconds at a time (unheard of in the world game 18 months ago!). It involves a squarer and more compact back 4 when we have the ball at the back, with neither full back offering much of an angle to the centre backs as they patiently try to build. Why? Slot doesn't believe in using the flanks until the first line of the opposition attack has been penetrated. It entails more use of the long ball as the centre backs or goalie decide that the least risky way of advancing the ball is to abandon the idea of breaking the high press altogether.

What does the mean for Gravenberch. Its means a fairly radical re-interpretation of the no. 6 role. Gravenberch has clearly been told by his coach that there is no point in him getting on the ball unless at least one opposition attacker has already been isolated. The Liverpool centre backs do not split very much and there is - quite deliberately - no gap between them for Gravenberch to fall back into and receive the ball. More than that Gravenberch has been told that he cannot expect to get on the ball via a pass from Trent (or Robbo) unless they are standing behind him - a not very promising angle for the no. 6. This is a major development.  It means Liverpool are more secure defensively during the build but it also cuts off a "traditional" and fruitful source of supply for the no. 6.

Gravenberch is doing a great job in this cutting edge role. He may be replaced eventually - maybe even by Zubimendi!. But whoever comes in will surely not be asked to revert to a "traditional" no. 6 role. That's over now. Liverpool are playing a new game and it is working magnificently. Also there is surely plenty of life in it yet to expect further refinements and  improvements. The same demands will be put on 'Zubimendi' - or whichever no 6 you pine for - as are currently placed on Gravenberch.

Personally, I'd stick with Gravenberch for a while longer yet.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,781
  • JFT 97
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4056 on: Today at 12:13:36 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:37:44 pm
The game constantly changes, probably faster now than it has ever done before because of the easy availability of metrics and video analysis of every major match in the world. Therefore there is no "traditional sense". What worked two seasons ago, perhaps even one season ago, no longer works.

The key thing is to be on the cutting edge of the game. But this only works if you have the best players. Jurgen left us with best players. Arne Slot appears to be on the cutting edge. It's a nice combination and we will hope to capitalise this season. How long Slot will be on the cutting edge, who knows? I think part of Jurgen's exhaustion was his sense that he could no longer summon the effort to truly throw himself into the next evolution of the sport. Slot is fresh and hopefully will remain fresh for some time - always innovating, anticipating new trends, sometimes creating them.

One of things that appears to be changing this season, maybe to the point of it being a paradigm shift, is the way the best teams build from the back. The "traditional" way (if there ever was such a static thing) is no longer working - partly because of the unexpected shift from even so-called weak teams (like Ipswich Town, day one) to a high press. The concept of a no. 6 in oceans of space, 'lazily' dictating a team's tempo is no longer so easy to enact. I think Slot has grasped this. His solution involves greater flexibility and less stereotypical play. It means more patience on the ball from the centre backs - sometimes to the point that they are actually immobile over the ball for three or four seconds at a time (unheard of in the world game 18 months ago!). It involves a squarer and more compact back 4 when we have the ball at the back, with neither full back offering much of an angle to the centre backs as they patiently try to build. Why? Slot doesn't believe in using the flanks until the first line of the opposition attack has been penetrated. It entails more use of the long ball as the centre backs or goalie decide that the least risky way of advancing the ball is to abandon the idea of breaking the high press altogether.

What does the mean for Gravenberch. Its means a fairly radical re-interpretation of the no. 6 role. Gravenberch has clearly been told by his coach that there is no point in him getting on the ball unless at least one opposition attacker has already been isolated. The Liverpool centre backs do not split very much and there is - quite deliberately - no gap between them for Gravenberch to fall back into and receive the ball. More than that Gravenberch has been told that he cannot expect to get on the ball via a pass from Trent (or Robbo) unless they are standing behind him - a not very promising angle for the no. 6. This is a major development.  It means Liverpool are more secure defensively during the build but it also cuts off a "traditional" and fruitful source of supply for the no. 6.

Gravenberch is doing a great job in this cutting edge role. He may be replaced eventually - maybe even by Zubimendi!. But whoever comes in will surely not be asked to revert to a "traditional" no. 6 role. That's over now. Liverpool are playing a new game and it is working magnificently. Also there is surely plenty of life in it yet to expect further refinements and  improvements. The same demands will be put on 'Zubimendi' - or whichever no 6 you pine for - as are currently placed on Gravenberch.

Personally, I'd stick with Gravenberch for a while longer yet.

A few things the centrebacks do split the key difference is that in a Slot system the player that goes in between the centrebacks in the build up is the keeper and not the six. The days of a 6 getting into space and lazily dictating play may have gone but that has evolved into press-resistant 6's who are capable of receiving the ball under intense pressure and finding their fullbacks. The ball is then moved quickly to beat the press. Slot uses his fullbacks in a half and half position. Halfway between being a wing-back and halfway between being inverted.

As for centrebacks being on the ball. They used to have huge passing numbers under Klopp. Our way of resting on the ball was just playing triangles between the two centrebacks and Ali.

The bit I most disagree with you with though is going long. We do it far more often than our rivals. The usual suspects play far less long balls than we do the likes of City and Spurs play 32 per game whilst we are on 49 per game. The teams who play the least long balls are City, Spurs, Southampton, Villa, Arsenal and Brighton. We are in the bottom half in 12th place.

Brighton gave a masterclass of playing out from the back against us at Anfield. They had no problem playing through our high-press as did Leverkusen.

For me, teams rarely play a high press against us now. They drop into a mid-block but then press really aggressively the moment we play the ball into midfield. Tonight was even worse they basically allowed Gomez to be the spare man in possession and then gave him space to run into. Time and time again Gomez would carry the ball out and then they would look to target the space he vacated on the transitions.

For me we need players more comfortable during the build up phase especially Robbo and need to stop relying on Grav taking huge risks trying to beat his man. We need better principles of play and less reliance on individual brilliance. 

The most interesting things for me are that Slot's Feyernood played the least long balls in the Erevidise last season. Plus despite Klopp being labelled as being more direct, we now play a higher percentage of long balls than we did under Klopp. We have lower pass percentage stats and a lower pass completion rate.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:19:00 am by Eeyore »
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4057 on: Today at 12:30:16 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:13:36 am
A few things the centrebacks do split the key difference is that in a Slot system the player that goes in between the centrebacks in the build up is the keeper and not the six. The days of a 6 getting into space and lazily dictating play may have gone but that has evolved into press-resistant 6's who are capable of receiving the ball under intense pressure and finding their fullbacks. The ball is then moved quickly to beat the press. Slot uses his fullbacks in a half and half position. Halfway between being a wing-back and halfway between being inverted.

As for centrebacks being on the ball. They used to have huge passing numbers under Klopp. Our way of resting on the ball was just playing triangles between the two centrebacks and Ali.

The bit I most disagree with you with though is going long. We do it far more often than our rivals. The usual suspects play far less long balls than we do the likes of City and Spurs play 32 per game whilst we are on 49 per game. The teams who play the least long balls are City, Spurs, Southampton, Villa, Arsenal and Brighton. We are in the bottom half in 12th place.

Brighton gave a masterclass of playing out from the back against us at Anfield. They had no problem playing through our high-press as did Leverkusen.

For me, teams rarely play a high press against us now. They drop into a mid-block but then press really aggressively the moment we play the ball into midfield. Tonight was even worse they basically allowed Gomez to be the spare man in possession and then gave him space to run into. Time and time again Gomez would carry the ball out and then they would look to target the space he vacated on the transitions.

For me we need players more comfortable during the build up phase especially Robbo and need to stop relying on Grav taking huge risks trying to beat his man. We need better principles of play and less reliance on individual brilliance. 

The most interesting things for me are that Slot's Feyernood played the least long balls in the Erevidise last season. Plus despite Klopp being labelled as being more direct, we now play a higher percentage of long balls than we did under Klopp. We have lower pass percentage stats and a lower pass completion rate.
For sure. It's not just about the 6.
Logged

Online Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,738
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4058 on: Today at 05:29:45 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:54:30 pm
:)

Where are those internet points? Lol. Agree to disagree mate.
You're becoming a parody
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,521
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4059 on: Today at 06:06:11 am »
Gravenberch just needs to get through Everton away. If we cant rotate in a Endo and Morton against Girona then there is no point having them as they are just making up numbers in the squad.
Logged

Online Avens Calendar

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,212
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4060 on: Today at 06:16:07 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:06:11 am
Gravenberch just needs to get through Everton away. If we cant rotate in a Endo and Morton against Girona then there is no point having them as they are just making up numbers in the squad.

Yeah he gets his rest after Everton. After that the cadence of important games is much more reasonable for a while - apart from the 22nd, 26th, 29th December league run. I'm sure he's in the red right now, and Everton will be nasty, but if he comes through unscathed he'll have the opportunity to recharge.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 97 98 99 100 101 [102]   Go Up
« previous next »
 