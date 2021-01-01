« previous next »
Offline Ah Fuck Christmas

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3840 on: Today at 02:17:28 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:44:00 pm
"Changed his mind"? What do you mean changed his mind? Is that allowed?

To do so would be nuts...
Logged


Offline FlashingBlade

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3841 on: Today at 02:21:48 pm »
Saw a Dutch interview with him before the Palace game, he admitted previously in his career he wasn't as focused as he should have been..in games too..but he loves his new role and gets so much joy out of breaking up an attack or a good tackle which he wouldn't have done before. His focus going into games is so much stronger now than before and that is now his 'normal' game.
Logged

Online Kalito

  
  
  
  
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3842 on: Today at 02:52:01 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 01:41:06 pm


It really is ... it's becoming very sad and quite frankly embarrassing.
Logged






Online Kalito

  
  
  
  
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3843 on: Today at 02:58:42 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 02:21:48 pm
Saw a Dutch interview with him before the Palace game, he admitted previously in his career he wasn't as focused as he should have been..in games too..but he loves his new role and gets so much joy out of breaking up an attack or a good tackle which he wouldn't have done before. His focus going into games is so much stronger now than before and that is now his 'normal' game.
It's vital that he remains in the number 6 position as he cannot afford to switch off when we're without the ball. Having Virg behind him is a significant factor in remaining focused I'm sure.

Put him in as a 8/10 and that's where he can sometimes lose concentration and drift in and out of games IMO ...
Logged






Online SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3844 on: Today at 03:17:21 pm »
Quote from: Santiago on Today at 12:46:40 pm
Sounds like thats put the discussion to bed "I see myself as a 6"
as if.  :)

stay tuned, mate.  I expect we'll see posters saying "Ryan doesn't really understand what a 6 actually does".*


* exception for newterp  :)
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3845 on: Today at 03:37:24 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:02:40 pm
Right I get it. So Klopp saw Henderson as a midfield player and played him there. Then on a whim he changed his mind and decided that he was in fact a centre back and played him there. Then he had another change of mind and decided fuck it Henderson is a midfield player after all.

The fact that we were short at centreback at the time had nothing to do with it. Same with Milner at left-back, Fabinho at centreback and the best of all Joe Gomez. I mean he is a real head-scratcher. Both Klopp and Slot have changed their mind over Gomez by the minute.

The reality is that versatile players often get played in other positions when you are short because guess what they are versatile.

I just happen to think that Gravenberch's attributes are better suited higher up the pitch. Grav is brilliant and one of the first names on the teamsheet but I just think there is way more to come.

Crazy notion - some players can have their position changed because of an injury or squad deficiency, whilst others can have their position changed through coach preference. Not every example will have the same reasoning.

Was Mane signed as a right-sided forward? Was Firmino signed as a false 9? Was Wijnaldum actually better as an AM because other coaches had played him there? Ox as a right-sided forward? Shaqiri? I mean fucking hell, Henderson and Milner both started their careers as wide players - should they never have been moved?

I get that you think Gravenberch would be better higher up the pitch. I get it because you've made 962 posts telling us. We all get it. We will all forever get it.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:41:15 pm by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Logged


Online Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3846 on: Today at 03:41:57 pm »
I've got to say - controversial I know - but I think Gravenberch's making a better fist at 6 than Hendo did at centre back.

Of course one day in the future Gravenberch may end up playing at 8. Which will prove once and for ever that Zubimendi should have been bought and played at 6 this season. And that it was a catastrophic failure for FSG to land him.
Logged


Online Eeyore

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3847 on: Today at 04:02:06 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:37:24 pm
Crazy notion - some players can have their positioned changed because of an injury or squad deficiency, whilst others can have their position changed through coach preference. Not every example will have the same reasoning.

Was Mane signed as a right-sided forward? Was Firmino signed as a false 9? Was Wijnaldum actually better as an AM because other coaches had played him there? Ox as a right-sided forward? Shaqiri? I mean fucking hell, Henderson and Milner both started their careers as wide players - should they never have been moved?

You have answered your own question there.

As for the others.

Mane played right across the front three for Southampton but almost exclusively as a Left winger at Salzburg 84 of 87 games at LW. Firmino played almost exclusively as an AM or Second Striker for Hoffenheim. Ox was playing as a wingback of all things. As for Henderson and Milner they came through at an very early age and at a time when you simply didn't play kids in the spine. Why the likes of Gerrard and Murphy started out as wide midfield players for us.

Now spotting attributes in a player who plays in a different position in a different system. Then bringing him in to play in a different position in a different system for you is one thing. lets face it if you didn't then you would only be able to sign players for teams who played in the same way as you do.

That hasn't happened with Gravenberch, firstly Slot didn't sign him and secondly, he fully intended to play Zubimendi as the deepest midfield player. Quite clearly he is playing as the deepest midfield player because of a squad deficiency.

So do you think Gravenberch's best position is as the deepest midfield player and do you think he will play there long term. I don't I think he will end up as the middle player of the midfield player.
Logged


Online spider-neil

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3848 on: Today at 04:05:35 pm »
I think Gravenberchs best position is the 6 and at 22 he can learn the subtle nuances that set apart the very best. Fabinho came here at 24 and spent 6 months on our bench learning our system. Imagine Gravenberch with a further 2 years of coaching from Slot in the position.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3849 on: Today at 04:50:12 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:02:06 pm
You have answered your own question there.

I didn't ask a question within that sentence.

Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:02:06 pm

Mane played right across the front three for Southampton but almost exclusively as a Left winger at Salzburg 84 of 87 games at LW. Firmino played almost exclusively as an AM or Second Striker for Hoffenheim. Ox was playing as a wingback of all things. As for Henderson and Milner they came through at an very early age and at a time when you simply didn't play kids in the spine. Why the likes of Gerrard and Murphy started out as wide midfield players for us.


So different situations for all of them then before they found their best position.

Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:02:06 pm
Now spotting attributes in a player who plays in a different position in a different system. Then bringing him in to play in a different position in a different system for you is one thing. lets face it if you didn't then you would only be able to sign players for teams who played in the same way as you do.

That hasn't happened with Gravenberch, firstly Slot didn't sign him and secondly, he fully intended to play Zubimendi as the deepest midfield player. Quite clearly he is playing as the deepest midfield player because of a squad deficiency.

The fact that Slot didn't sign Gravenberch just makes it even more likely that he will have spotted 'attributes in a player who plays in a different position in a different system'. This isn't Klopp needing to change someone's position after working with them for years.

Just because you constantly say "quite clearly" doesn't mean that it is quite clear. Here's a potential timeline for you:

- Slot is employed by Liverpool and thinks he'll use Gravenberch as an 8, as well as back-up 6 (hence the quote you love to use).
- Slot looks to sign a 6 thinking he doesn't currently have one of first team calibre (hence the pursuit of Zubimendi).
- Slot, after failing to bring in Zubimendi and after seeing Gravenberch in training and in friendlies, realises that he has a suitable 6 already at the Club, and one that is better than any Zubimendi alternative.   

Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:02:06 pm

So do you think Gravenberch's best position is as the deepest midfield player and do you think he will play there long term.

Yes. Any you know why? Because he has played far, far better for us as a 6 than as an 8.

Now he might play as an 8 again in the future and continue to smash it. That would be great and I'd be delighted, mostly because I have an open mind. I wouldn't dedicate hours and hours to RAWK to talk about how he's actually better as a 6 and that the coach is nuts for playing him further forward. I wouldn't argue that he's still playing as a 6 even though it's quite clear that he's not. I wouldn't blame it all on our inability to sign an alternative 8. I'd just be happy.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:56:20 pm by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Logged


Online Eeyore

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3850 on: Today at 05:17:54 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:50:12 pm
I didn't ask a question within that sentence.

So different situations for all of them then before they found their best position.

The fact that Slot didn't sign Gravenberch just makes it even more likely that he will have spotted 'attributes in a player who plays in a different position in a different system'. This isn't Klopp needing to change someone's position after working with them for years.

Just because you constantly say "quite clearly" doesn't mean that it is quite clear. Here's a potential timeline for you:

- Slot is employed by Liverpool and thinks he'll use Gravenberch as an 8, as well as back-up 6 (hence the quote you love to use).
- Slot looks to sign a 6 thinking he doesn't currently have one of first team calibre (hence the pursuit of Zubimendi).
- Slot, after failing to bring in Zubimendi and after seeing Gravenberch in training and in friendlies, realises that he has a suitable 6 already at the Club, and one that is better than any Zubimendi alternative.   

Yes. Any you know why? Because he has played far, far better for us as a 6 than as an 8.

Now he might play as an 8 again in the future and continue to smash it. That would be great and I'd be delighted, mostly because I have an open mind. I wouldn't dedicate hours and hours to RAWK to talk about how he's actually better as a 6 and that the coach is nuts for playing him further forward. I wouldn't argue that he's still playing as a 6 even though it's quite clear that he's not. I wouldn't blame it all on our inability to sign an alternative 8. I'd just be happy.

Love the way you edited your post to give yourself an out when Grav ends up playing higher up the pitch. :lmao.
Logged


Offline SerbianScouser

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3851 on: Today at 05:25:23 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 04:05:35 pm
I think Gravenberchs best position is the 6 and at 22 he can learn the subtle nuances that set apart the very best. Fabinho came here at 24 and spent 6 months on our bench learning our system. Imagine Gravenberch with a further 2 years of coaching from Slot in the position.
It's a very good point.

After being used as an 8 last season now he knows for sure what his permanent position is which means he has fully committed to the role. He can focus on learning and improving any areas within this role he needs to improve - football Gods are witnesses he ain't got much to improve - just using the experience to further perfect his positioning and obviously you can always be more dominant in duels.

It's absolute genius piece of vision from Slot to see where Ryan can flourish the most individually and as a part of the team.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3852 on: Today at 05:33:49 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:17:54 pm
Love the way you edited your post to give yourself an out when Grav ends up playing higher up the pitch. :lmao.


You obviously didn't see the post pre-edit if you think that's what happened, but hey.. whatever allows you to ignore all the other points!
« Last Edit: Today at 05:35:42 pm by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Logged


Online Eeyore

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3853 on: Today at 05:34:56 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 05:25:23 pm
It's a very good point.

After being used as an 8 last season now he knows for sure what his permanent position is which means he has fully committed to the role. He can focus on learning and improving any areas within this role he needs to improve - football Gods are witnesses he ain't got much to improve - just using the experience to further perfect his positioning and obviously you can always be more dominant in duels.

It's absolute genius piece of vision from Slot to see where Ryan can flourish the most individually and as a part of the team.

"I see myself as a number six because I played there and have to focus especially on this position this season. But so far, I am happy with it. Its going well. Last season I played more than the season before and that was my aim, and this season it was the aim to play and become a starting XI player. Im just happy Im on the pitch again and [can] show my quality."
Logged


Online newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3854 on: Today at 05:35:51 pm »
HELP!
Logged

Online Eeyore

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3855 on: Today at 05:50:23 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:33:49 pm


You obviously didn't see the post pre-edit if you think that's what happened, but hey.. whatever allows you to ignore all the other points!

I did you went from unequivocally stating you saw Gravenberch's best position as the deepest midfield player. To then giving yourself more outs than a politician.

I am quite happy to address your points. If Slot had decided that after the friendlies he had a suitable 6 and that Grav was better than all alternatives to Zubi. Then why pre-Ipswich did he say before that he wasn't sure if Grav could play as our 6 and why did he say after the game that we were still looking to bring players in.?
Logged


Online Kalito

  
  
  
  
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3856 on: Today at 06:01:24 pm »
 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged






Offline Ah Fuck Christmas

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3857 on: Today at 06:02:09 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:17:21 pm
as if.  :)

stay tuned, mate.  I expect we'll see posters saying "Ryan doesn't really understand what a 6 actually does".*


* exception for newterp  :)

"I see myself as a 6, but that's clearly nuts..."
Logged


Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3858 on: Today at 06:04:15 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:50:23 pm
I did you went from unequivocally stating you saw Gravenberch's best position as the deepest midfield player. To then giving yourself more outs than a politician.

I am quite happy to address your points. If Slot had decided that after the friendlies he had a suitable 6 and that Grav was better than all alternatives to Zubi. Then why pre-Ipswich did he say before that he wasn't sure if Grav could play as our 6 and why did he say after the game that we were still looking to bring players in.?

Genuinely pathetic. It's that absurd to you that someone could be open minded about a situation that you call them a politician. Says so much about you and gives us a great insight into your mind. You could potentially learn a thing or two about having a willingness to have your opinion changed.

Slot may have said that because the transfer window was still open, and if Gravenberch didn't work out as the 6 in competitive games he could change it up. Quite a logical approach. Also let's not forget that Gravenberch apparently didn't play as a 6 against Ipswich.

And we also signed Chiesa after the Ipswich game.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:09:29 pm by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Logged


Online farawayred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3859 on: Today at 06:10:47 pm »
Quote from: Ah Fuck Christmas on Today at 01:15:53 pm
;D

Revelation...
I like you new user name! ;D The mods are having a good season...
Logged


Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3860 on: Today at 06:21:19 pm »
Quote
Ryan Gravenberch's dad on his son receiving a standing ovation at Anfield when he was substituted in the win over Brentford in August.


"I just broke down because I thought: 'They're doing this for my boy.' That was the moment where I thought: 'This is it.'"

 [via @espnNL]
Logged

Offline Ghost of christmas RAWK

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3861 on: Today at 06:38:20 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:10:47 pm
I like you new user name! ;D The mods are having a good season...
You can get one too, if you ask for it. It's beginning to look a Slot-like Christmas

[vomit]
Logged



Offline capt k

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3862 on: Today at 07:37:59 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:17:54 pm
Love the way you edited your post to give yourself an out when Grav ends up playing higher up the pitch. :lmao.
Al, ive spent years on here, keeping my mouth shut for the most part, but reading the last few pages on this thread alone, the line i quoted you on, sums you up... your not really interested in a debate/discussion over football, its all about oneupmanship the "i told you i was right". its like the nagging wife who never shuts up.

Logged


Online New Years Dra

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3863 on: Today at 07:43:07 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 06:38:20 pm
You can get one too, if you ask for it. It's beginning to look a Slot-like Christmas

[vomit]

;D you're loving it..
Logged

Online Eeyore

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3864 on: Today at 07:49:07 pm »
Quote from: capt k on Today at 07:37:59 pm
Al, ive spent years on here, keeping my mouth shut for the most part, but reading the last few pages on this thread alone, the line i quoted you on, sums you up... your not really interested in a debate/discussion over football, its all about oneupmanship the "i told you i was right". its like the nagging wife who never shuts up.



It isn't about oneupmanship.

It is about certain posters being unwilling to give a definitive opinion but constantly going in two-footed on someone who is prepared to post an opinion. I have posted that for me Grav is wasted as the deepest midfield player and will undoubtedly end up playing higher up the pitch.

I know fully well that if that proves to be incorrect I will get pelters. What is funny is posters completely avoiding answering the question or in the case of LCH giving an unequivocal answer and then editing it to give himself an out.

I have given my opinion and will leave it at that.
Logged


Online fallenhd

  
  
  
  
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3865 on: Today at 07:51:28 pm »
It's good I guess that he sees himself as a 6. The problem is he isn't playing as a 6 YET. He still plays as an 8 in the 6 role which causes most of the MF problems we've had all season. TBF, we're playing with 3 x 8s in actuality. But he has been decent this season and hopefully he can get both the positional discipline and incisive passing we need
it that 6/DLP role as the season progresses especially if we don't sign someone in January.
Logged

Online fallenhd

  
  
  
  
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3866 on: Today at 08:48:23 pm »
Camavinga that 45 mins is an example of what is required at 6 in our system. Positional discipline at incisive passing to break the press.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,311
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3867 on: Today at 08:57:38 pm »
Shut up...Gravy has been good too,.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,473
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3868 on: Today at 09:57:03 pm »
Next!
Logged

Online New Years Dra

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,411
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3869 on: Today at 09:58:17 pm »
Got better and better, such a class footballer.
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,378
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3870 on: Today at 10:26:16 pm »
Quote from: fallenhd on Today at 08:48:23 pm
Camavinga that 45 mins is an example of what is required at 6 in our system. Positional discipline at incisive passing to break the press.

Dude

Grav has played every minute of every game so far this year and has been in the running for motm in all of them. In my opinion he was a little tired today and played at about 85%, and was still excellent against a stacked athletic side. He played well but didint haave all the "jump" in his legs he usually does.  I would say he probably needs a rest pretty soon, i was hoping that endo would have played against southampton, but i would also say that if he keeps on this trajectory he could easily become the best 6 in the world . Hes been playing at a very high level including lots of positional discipline and lots of incisive press breaking passing.

Guy plays a game with tired legs against a major force of a midfield after that showing so far, does very, very well notwithstanding,  and you want him at the meat packers right away because a couple of times he didn't win the ball when he was already on the floor having strode forward to break up an advance. "no positional discipline" you cry.

my flabber is fully ghasted.
 
« Last Edit: Today at 10:28:16 pm by Bobinhood »
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,473
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3871 on: Today at 10:38:21 pm »
I wonder if Slot will be brave and rest him for either Newcastle away or Everton away. Both games you desperately want him to play but wed be running him into the ground.
Logged

Online Mozology

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,144
  • FSG, spend some fucking money, miserable bastards
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3872 on: Today at 10:51:04 pm »
Quote from: fallenhd on Today at 07:51:28 pm
It's good I guess that he sees himself as a 6. The problem is he isn't playing as a 6 YET. He still plays as an 8 in the 6 role which causes most of the MF problems we've had all season. TBF, we're playing with 3 x 8s in actuality. But he has been decent this season and hopefully he can get both the positional discipline and incisive passing we need
it that 6/DLP role as the season progresses especially if we don't sign someone in January.

Is this a piss take?
Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,341
  • ...All the best
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3873 on: Today at 10:53:55 pm »
Not one single bad game this season.

Not one single time where he was dispossessed and it led to a shot on target (that I remember).

Truly sensational season from Ryan so far.
Logged

Online Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,665
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3874 on: Today at 10:56:26 pm »
Quote from: Mozology on Today at 10:51:04 pm
Is this a piss take?
Als sleeper account ;)
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Red Eyed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,595
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3875 on: Today at 10:59:00 pm »
He pulls off so many of those turns every game, must have eyes in the back of his head.
Logged
"Just try, if we can do it, wonderful and if not, then fail in the most beautiful way"
