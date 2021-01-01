You have answered your own question there.





Mane played right across the front three for Southampton but almost exclusively as a Left winger at Salzburg 84 of 87 games at LW. Firmino played almost exclusively as an AM or Second Striker for Hoffenheim. Ox was playing as a wingback of all things. As for Henderson and Milner they came through at an very early age and at a time when you simply didn't play kids in the spine. Why the likes of Gerrard and Murphy started out as wide midfield players for us.





Now spotting attributes in a player who plays in a different position in a different system. Then bringing him in to play in a different position in a different system for you is one thing. lets face it if you didn't then you would only be able to sign players for teams who played in the same way as you do.



That hasn't happened with Gravenberch, firstly Slot didn't sign him and secondly, he fully intended to play Zubimendi as the deepest midfield player. Quite clearly he is playing as the deepest midfield player because of a squad deficiency.





So do you think Gravenberch's best position is as the deepest midfield player and do you think he will play there long term.



I didn't ask a question within that sentence.So different situations for all of them then before they found their best position.The fact that Slot didn't sign Gravenberch just makes it even more likely that he will have spotted 'attributes in a player who plays in a different position in a different system'. This isn't Klopp needing to change someone's position after working with them for years.Just because you constantly say "quite clearly" doesn't mean that it is quite clear. Here's a potential timeline for you:- Slot is employed by Liverpool and thinks he'll use Gravenberch as an 8, as well as back-up 6 (hence the quote you love to use).- Slot looks to sign a 6 thinking he doesn't currently have one of first team calibre (hence the pursuit of Zubimendi).- Slot, after failing to bring in Zubimendi and after seeing Gravenberch in training and in friendlies, realises that he has a suitable 6 already at the Club, and one that is better than any Zubimendi alternative.Yes. Any you know why? Because he has played far, far better for us as a 6 than as an 8.Now he might play as an 8 again in the future and continue to smash it. That would be great and I'd be delighted, mostly because I have an open mind. I wouldn't dedicate hours and hours to RAWK to talk about how he's actually better as a 6 and that the coach is nuts for playing him further forward. I wouldn't argue that he's still playing as a 6 even though it's quite clear that he's not. I wouldn't blame it all on our inability to sign an alternative 8. I'd just be happy.