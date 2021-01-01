« previous next »
"Changed his mind"? What do you mean changed his mind? Is that allowed?

To do so would be nuts...
Saw a Dutch interview with him before the Palace game, he admitted previously in his career he wasn't as focused as he should have been..in games too..but he loves his new role and gets so much joy out of breaking up an attack or a good tackle which he wouldn't have done before. His focus going into games is so much stronger now than before and that is now his 'normal' game.
It really is ... it's becoming very sad and quite frankly embarrassing.
Saw a Dutch interview with him before the Palace game, he admitted previously in his career he wasn't as focused as he should have been..in games too..but he loves his new role and gets so much joy out of breaking up an attack or a good tackle which he wouldn't have done before. His focus going into games is so much stronger now than before and that is now his 'normal' game.
It's vital that he remains in the number 6 position as he cannot afford to switch off when we're without the ball. Having Virg behind him is a significant factor in remaining focused I'm sure.

Put him in as a 8/10 and that's where he can sometimes lose concentration and drift in and out of games IMO ...
Sounds like thats put the discussion to bed "I see myself as a 6"
as if.  :)

stay tuned, mate.  I expect we'll see posters saying "Ryan doesn't really understand what a 6 actually does".*


* exception for newterp  :)
Right I get it. So Klopp saw Henderson as a midfield player and played him there. Then on a whim he changed his mind and decided that he was in fact a centre back and played him there. Then he had another change of mind and decided fuck it Henderson is a midfield player after all.

The fact that we were short at centreback at the time had nothing to do with it. Same with Milner at left-back, Fabinho at centreback and the best of all Joe Gomez. I mean he is a real head-scratcher. Both Klopp and Slot have changed their mind over Gomez by the minute.

The reality is that versatile players often get played in other positions when you are short because guess what they are versatile.

I just happen to think that Gravenberch's attributes are better suited higher up the pitch. Grav is brilliant and one of the first names on the teamsheet but I just think there is way more to come.

Crazy notion - some players can have their position changed because of an injury or squad deficiency, whilst others can have their position changed through coach preference. Not every example will have the same reasoning.

Was Mane signed as a right-sided forward? Was Firmino signed as a false 9? Was Wijnaldum actually better as an AM because other coaches had played him there? Ox as a right-sided forward? Shaqiri? I mean fucking hell, Henderson and Milner both started their careers as wide players - should they never have been moved?

I get that you think Gravenberch would be better higher up the pitch. I get it because you've made 962 posts telling us. We all get it. We will all forever get it.
I've got to say - controversial I know - but I think Gravenberch's making a better fist at 6 than Hendo did at centre back.

Of course one day in the future Gravenberch may end up playing at 8. Which will prove once and for ever that Zubimendi should have been bought and played at 6 this season. And that it was a catastrophic failure for FSG to land him.
Crazy notion - some players can have their positioned changed because of an injury or squad deficiency, whilst others can have their position changed through coach preference. Not every example will have the same reasoning.

Was Mane signed as a right-sided forward? Was Firmino signed as a false 9? Was Wijnaldum actually better as an AM because other coaches had played him there? Ox as a right-sided forward? Shaqiri? I mean fucking hell, Henderson and Milner both started their careers as wide players - should they never have been moved?

You have answered your own question there.

As for the others.

Mane played right across the front three for Southampton but almost exclusively as a Left winger at Salzburg 84 of 87 games at LW. Firmino played almost exclusively as an AM or Second Striker for Hoffenheim. Ox was playing as a wingback of all things. As for Henderson and Milner they came through at an very early age and at a time when you simply didn't play kids in the spine. Why the likes of Gerrard and Murphy started out as wide midfield players for us.

Now spotting attributes in a player who plays in a different position in a different system. Then bringing him in to play in a different position in a different system for you is one thing. lets face it if you didn't then you would only be able to sign players for teams who played in the same way as you do.

That hasn't happened with Gravenberch, firstly Slot didn't sign him and secondly, he fully intended to play Zubimendi as the deepest midfield player. Quite clearly he is playing as the deepest midfield player because of a squad deficiency.

So do you think Gravenberch's best position is as the deepest midfield player and do you think he will play there long term. I don't I think he will end up as the middle player of the midfield player.
I think Gravenberchs best position is the 6 and at 22 he can learn the subtle nuances that set apart the very best. Fabinho came here at 24 and spent 6 months on our bench learning our system. Imagine Gravenberch with a further 2 years of coaching from Slot in the position.
You have answered your own question there.

I didn't ask a question within that sentence.

Mane played right across the front three for Southampton but almost exclusively as a Left winger at Salzburg 84 of 87 games at LW. Firmino played almost exclusively as an AM or Second Striker for Hoffenheim. Ox was playing as a wingback of all things. As for Henderson and Milner they came through at an very early age and at a time when you simply didn't play kids in the spine. Why the likes of Gerrard and Murphy started out as wide midfield players for us.


So different situations for all of them then before they found their best position.

Now spotting attributes in a player who plays in a different position in a different system. Then bringing him in to play in a different position in a different system for you is one thing. lets face it if you didn't then you would only be able to sign players for teams who played in the same way as you do.

That hasn't happened with Gravenberch, firstly Slot didn't sign him and secondly, he fully intended to play Zubimendi as the deepest midfield player. Quite clearly he is playing as the deepest midfield player because of a squad deficiency.

The fact that Slot didn't sign Gravenberch just makes it even more likely that he will have spotted 'attributes in a player who plays in a different position in a different system'. This isn't Klopp needing to change someone's position after working with them for years.

Just because you constantly say "quite clearly" doesn't mean that it is quite clear. Here's a potential timeline for you:

- Slot is employed by Liverpool and thinks he'll use Gravenberch as an 8, as well as back-up 6 (hence the quote you love to use).
- Slot looks to sign a 6 thinking he doesn't currently have one of first team calibre (hence the pursuit of Zubimendi).
- Slot, after failing to bring in Zubimendi and after seeing Gravenberch in training and in friendlies, realises that he has a suitable 6 already at the Club, and one that is better than any Zubimendi alternative.   

So do you think Gravenberch's best position is as the deepest midfield player and do you think he will play there long term.

Yes. Any you know why? Because he has played far, far better for us as a 6 than as an 8.

Now he might play as an 8 again in the future and continue to smash it. That would be great and I'd be delighted, mostly because I have an open mind.
