He's playing the best football of his life at no. 6, right now. Will he stay there? No idea.



I hate to break it to you but that is what elite young talents do. They get better as they get older. Yaya Toure was playing the best football of his life at Barca as a DM. However, both Toure and Barca improved massively when he was played higher up the pitch. Toure went on to dominate the Premier League higher up the pitch and Barca brought in Busquets.For me the interview above is really interesting. When he talks about the Gravenberch turn and it being instinctive and something he wants to do more. That raises two points if he wants to do the turn more often and dribble then for me he is clearly better suited to being played higher up the pitch where he has more freedom.The other thing is the role of the deepest 6 in the initial build-up phase. As a team you become good at playing out from the back by mastering set routines. You establish patterns of play in which players move to create passing angles which allows you to play through the press. Creating those passing angles involves your defenders finding space. Typically your centrebacks will split, the keeper becomes almost a third central centreback and your fullbacks push out to find space.How can you do those things and have set patterns of play when your deepest midfield player doesn't know when he is going to throw in an instinctive turn?It is fine doing things instinctively higher up the pitch. However, as Quansah showed against Brighton and VVD showed against Southampton then your deepest players doing the unexpected and taking players on with the ball often brings much higher risks than rewards. For me Gravenberch thrives on two things space and the freedom to do the unexpected.