Author Topic: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch  (Read 319117 times)

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3800 on: Yesterday at 07:30:53 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:29:58 pm
Gravenberch is a wonderful player as I have said the closest thing I have seen to a Yaya Toure regen.

He should be one of the first names on the team sheet. I am suggesting that we are lacking creativity from midfield this season. I am suggesting that for me Gravenberch is our most creative midfield player by some distance. The more we give him the freedom to get on the ball higher up the pitch the better we look. He can cut teams up with his passing and also with the ball at his feet.

57% possession is bad for two reasons. Firstly Slot wants to pass teams to death and have more control.

Secondly, an inability to progress the ball from front to back means that we end up going long and losing the ball. Then we end up having to press high up the pitch with the 10 joining the front three in a four-man press. We don't push up as a back four which means the midfield has to do an incredible amount of running, especially a lot of high-intensity sprints.

A higher percentage of possession would mean less running and less wear and tear on the midfield. Against Southampton, Szobozslai ended up barely able to run.
Gracias👍
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3801 on: Yesterday at 07:31:50 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 07:28:18 pm
I am not sure about this. Some of the resident experts are 100% certain that Ryan will never be a No.6 ...

Two questions Peter does our midfield balance look right?

Do you honestly think playing as a single 6 is Gravenberch's best position?
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3802 on: Yesterday at 07:38:29 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:31:50 pm
Two questions Peter does our midfield balance look right?

Do you honestly think playing as a single 6 is Gravenberch's best position?

Your question is pointless. We don't play with a single 6.

And yes, I really like how our midfield is developing. Mac Allister (25), Gravenberch (22), Szoboszlai (24) and Jones (23) are already top class players, and none of them is yet in his prime ...
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3803 on: Yesterday at 07:38:37 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 07:11:15 pm
Does anyone know if Slot had a phone call with him about this? RAWK best put some pennies in the server meter if so.

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3804 on: Yesterday at 07:40:05 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:38:37 pm
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3805 on: Yesterday at 07:47:22 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:18:28 pm
Yep. To be honest, I don't know too much about tactics etc but I didn't think last season we'd see this player this year. And playing as a 6 as well. Not sure what our longer term plan is with him but it's exciting to think that he's only 22.

However little you know about tactics Hazell, I know far less! But this has the wonderful effect of not ever losing the childlike joy I still have when we score, win etc. I cant believe just how skilful todays players are. I am thrilled by the sheer joy of watching the game. Even more so as I reach my later years. Football is a joy to me, when lots around me isnt.

And in the immortal words of The Cramps - I dont know about Art, but I know what I like!
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3806 on: Yesterday at 07:48:51 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:38:37 pm
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3807 on: Yesterday at 07:52:16 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 07:38:29 pm
Your question is pointless. We don't play with a single 6.

So sometimes it is a 4-2-3-1; sometimes it is a 4-1-4-1; sometimes we do build up with three. So theres a lot of freedom when we have the ball.

Slot clearly thinks we play with a single 6 at times.

Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 07:38:29 pm
And yes, I really like how our midfield is developing. Mac Allister (25), Gravenberch (22), Szoboszlai (24) and Jones (23) are already top class players, and none of them is yet in his prime ...

That wasn't the question. I agree they are all good players but do you think having 4 players who are naturally 8's or 10's and no natural 6 is a good balance?

In the summer you were telling us how good the midfield would be with a Regista like Zubimendi in there.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3808 on: Yesterday at 08:02:25 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:52:16 pm
So sometimes it is a 4-2-3-1; sometimes it is a 4-1-4-1; sometimes we do build up with three. So theres a lot of freedom when we have the ball.

Slot clearly thinks we play with a single 6 at times.

That wasn't the question. I agree they are all good players but do you think having 4 players who are naturally 8's or 10's and no natural 6 is a good balance?

In the summer you were telling us how good the midfield would be with a Regista like Zubimendi in there.

Al, just shut up and watch some football. It's a CL night ...



Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3809 on: Yesterday at 08:20:41 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 08:02:25 pm
Al, just shut up and watch some football. It's a CL night ...





:lmao :lmao

Just answer the question.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3810 on: Yesterday at 08:49:21 pm »
Eeyore, kind request please, contact the Club and request speak to the coaching staff and take up all your issues that you have with the tactics etc ... as nobody on here gives a flying fuck.  :)
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3811 on: Yesterday at 09:02:57 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 08:49:21 pm
Eeyore, kind request please, contact the Club and request speak to the coaching staff and take up all your issues that you have with the tactics etc ... as nobody on here gives a flying fuck.  :)

"Liverpool Football Club, how can I help you?"

"I want to speak to Arne Slot"

"Ohhh-kayyy (TM), that's an unusual request..."

"The guy's nuts"

"...and an impossible one. Thank you for your call"
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3812 on: Yesterday at 09:04:12 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:02:57 pm
"Liverpool Football Club, how can I help you?"

"I want to speak to Arne Slot"

"Ohhh-kayyy (TM), that's an unusual request..."

"The guy's nuts"

"...and an impossible one. Thank you for your call"

I have never called Slot nuts. So please stop lying.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3813 on: Yesterday at 09:29:57 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:04:12 pm
I have never called Slot nuts. So please stop lying.

Please don't make me do this Eeyore.

Quote from: Eeyore on November 23, 2024, 02:04:16 am
If you were going to look at a weakness in Gravnberch's game then it is an inability to drop in and link defence with the higher midfield players. So the idea that Grav should be playing as the deepest midfield player is nuts.

Slot plays Gravenberch as the deepest midfield player. Therefore, according to you, he must be "nuts".
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3814 on: Yesterday at 09:45:01 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:29:57 pm
Please don't make me do this Eeyore.

Slot plays Gravenberch as the deepest midfield player. Therefore, according to you, he must be "nuts".
it is very sad the way you continually take part of a post and use it out of context. It is borderline trolling.

The context was a lengthy post about why Grav for me is better as an 8 rather than the deepest player in midfield. Slot clearly agreed because he told Gravenberch to concentrate on being an 8.

Slot isn't for me playing Gravenberch as the deepest midfield player because he thinks it is his best position. If he did think it was his best position then he wouldn't have targeted Zubimendi.

Given that I don't think Slot sees his best position as a 6 then clearly I am not calling Slot nuts.so do you think the deepest midfield player is Gravenberchs best position and do you think it is where he will end up playing?
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3815 on: Yesterday at 10:12:59 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 06:48:21 pm
Not read the last several thousand posts - but has anyone ever wondered if he's a 6 or an 8 and posted hundreds of posts saying the same shit over and over and over again?

 ;D
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3816 on: Yesterday at 10:26:17 pm »
Al, we all love you, and we will be very supportive of you during this difficult period. But please, let us enjoy the moment. Not all of us are miserable bastards like you ...
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3817 on: Yesterday at 10:38:33 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:26:17 pm
Al, we all love you, and we will be very supportive of you during this difficult period. But please, let us enjoy the moment. Not all of us are miserable bastards like you ...

I will try again Mac.

Do you think Gravenberchs best position is as the deepest midfield player and do you think that is where he will end playing?
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3818 on: Yesterday at 11:00:36 pm »
Quote from: WestieRed on Yesterday at 07:47:22 pm
However little you know about tactics Hazel, I know far less! But this has the wonderful effect of not ever losing the childlike joy I still have when we score, win etc. I cant believe just how skilful todays players are. I am thrilled by the sheer joy of watching the game. Even more so as I reach my later years. Football is a joy to me, when lots around me isnt.

And in the immortal words of The Cramps - I dont know about Art, but I know what I like!

Nicely put. I'm definitely the same, I try not and enjoy the good moments and move on from the bad. And Gravenberch has been the big surprise, especially excelling in a position that he wasn't playing in under Klopp. Am definitely enjoying watching him this season.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3819 on: Yesterday at 11:54:19 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:38:33 pm
I will try again Mac.

Do you think Gravenberchs best position is as the deepest midfield player and do you think that is where he will end playing?
I'm not who you asked the question to, but yeah I do. Could he end up changing positions at some point? Yeah, he could be a centre back some time in the future for all we know. What do we know right now? He's one of the best 6's on earth.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3820 on: Today at 04:24:56 am »
his not a 6,8 or a 10.

He wears 38 on his back ?
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3821 on: Today at 05:44:06 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 04:24:56 am
his not a 6,8 or a 10.

He wears 38 on his back ?

6 x 8 = 48 - 10 = 38
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3822 on: Today at 05:50:12 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 05:44:06 am
6 x 8 = 48 - 10 = 38

holy shit  :o
