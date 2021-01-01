« previous next »
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #3760 on: Today at 04:07:54 pm
An extremely boring interview with the lad on the official site. He keeps going on about how he's a No. 6.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #3761 on: Today at 04:23:03 pm
 :D
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #3762 on: Today at 04:24:57 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:07:54 pm
An extremely boring interview with the lad on the official site. He keeps going on about how he's a No. 6.

Really I read it as the main thing is starting games.



When you come to Liverpool you always want to be a first XI, starting player, he told Men in Blazers.

That was my aim this season. When he told me he sees me like a No.6, Ive played there in that position before, so I knew what I had to do and what I had to improve. Im happy I get the minutes now.

Ive played the position before and of course you have to adapt a little bit to the position, but I think it goes really well. I still keep improving and want to do better. I think its going really well, but I can also do better.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #3763 on: Today at 04:37:02 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:07:54 pm
An extremely boring interview with the lad on the official site. He keeps going on about how he's a No. 6.
He must be nuts.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #3764 on: Today at 04:49:54 pm
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 04:37:02 pm
He must be nuts.

We need to direct him to RAWK where he will be corrected time and time and time again.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #3765 on: Today at 05:11:52 pm
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 04:49:54 pm
We need to direct him to RAWK where he will be corrected time and time and time again.

Except no one called Slot nuts. Just another invention by Yorkie.

After the Euros Slot called me and said he wanted to give me a chance  then he said, "I want you to focus on the No 8 but I also want to see you in the No 6",' Gravenberch recalls.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #3766 on: Today at 05:16:42 pm
Dammit - people are taking notice:

https://www.espn.com/soccer/story/_/id/42600773/how-ryan-gravenberch-became-liverpool-answer-jude-bellingham

Quote
"Jurgen Klopp was very important to Ryan and also to us," Gravenberch Sr. tells ESPN. "Obviously, he didn't really get a chance at Bayern Munich and that was very, very hard for him. Then Jurgen FaceTimed him, with me alongside him, and he was such a positive guy. When the deal was done and he came to Liverpool, he kept all of his promises. A lot of people said Ryan didn't play a lot last season but I don't think that's true.

"He played a lot considering it was his first season in the Premier League and he was such a young player. Jurgen kept his end of the bargain. He would put his arm around Ryan when he needed it, which is important for a young player who doesn't have a lot of confidence."

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #3767 on: Today at 05:19:20 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:11:52 pm
Except no one called Slot nuts. Just another invention by Yorkie.

After the Euros Slot called me and said he wanted to give me a chance  then he said, "I want you to focus on the No 8 but I also want to see you in the No 6",' Gravenberch recalls.

It's just to good to know that Slot's able to change his opinion. One of the most important human traits, not to be completely narrow-minded and unable to change your views regardless of what happens. 

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #3768 on: Today at 05:22:40 pm
Great quotes, what nearly everyone has said.

When you come to Liverpool you always want to be a first XI, starting player, he told Men in Blazers.

That was my aim this season. When he told me he sees me like a No.6, Ive played there in that position before, so I knew what I had to do and what I had to improve. Im happy I get the minutes now.

Ive played the position before and of course you have to adapt a little bit to the position, but I think it goes really well. I still keep improving and want to do better. I think its going really well, but I can also do better.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #3769 on: Today at 05:23:03 pm
hope we don't run him into the ground, lots of minutes in those legs already.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #3770 on: Today at 05:31:19 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 05:23:03 pm
hope we don't run him into the ground, lots of minutes in those legs already.
This season, But the last 3 seasons were quite low.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #3771 on: Today at 05:38:31 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:22:40 pm
Great quotes, what nearly everyone has said.

When you come to Liverpool you always want to be a first XI, starting player, he told Men in Blazers.

That was my aim this season. When he told me he sees me like a No.6, Ive played there in that position before, so I knew what I had to do and what I had to improve. Im happy I get the minutes now.

Ive played the position before and of course you have to adapt a little bit to the position, but I think it goes really well. I still keep improving and want to do better. I think its going really well, but I can also do better.

Christ, he's gone full pistachio!
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #3772 on: Today at 05:47:33 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:38:31 pm
Christ, he's gone full pistachio!

No, just you inventing things as usual.

After the Euros Slot called me and said he wanted to give me a chance  then he said, "I want you to focus on the No 8 but I also want to see you in the No 6",' Gravenberch recalls.

Slot wanted to play Gravenberch as an 8.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #3773 on: Today at 05:49:28 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:19:20 pm
It's just to good to know that Slot's able to change his opinion. One of the most important human traits, not to be completely narrow-minded and unable to change your views regardless of what happens. 



What evidence do you have that Slot has changed his mind about Gravenberch's best position?
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #3774 on: Today at 05:50:48 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:49:28 pm
What evidence do you have that Slot has changed his mind about Gravenberch's best position?

His team selections.

What evidence do you have that he hasn't changed his mind?
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #3775 on: Today at 05:51:20 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 05:23:03 pm
hope we don't run him into the ground, lots of minutes in those legs already.
It's not lots of minutes, it's standard amount of minutes for players in top clubs. Top players usually play majority of games in two biggest competitions.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #3776 on: Today at 05:56:09 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:50:48 pm
His team selections.

What evidence do you have that he hasn't changed his mind?

What other options does he have at 6?

Did Klopp see Milner's best position as a left-back when he played him there?

Did Klopp see Henderson as 6 when he played him there?

Did Klopp see Fabinho and Henderson's best positions as centrebacks when he played them there?

Or is it just a case that when you are short in a position you compromise and play a player out of his normal position because he is the best option?
