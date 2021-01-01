« previous next »
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3720 on: Yesterday at 01:41:59 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 01:35:58 pm
Hahaha that quoted post, he's 100000% not "filling" in like Hendo did at 6 or Milner did at left back. Both none natural positions, Gravenberch is a natural double pivot.

These are also just things that every football club has had to do since the sport was invented, because you're not going to ever have 11 constantly fit players all of a similar ability and all with dedicated, separate positions - let alone 22 to provide the depth that is seemingly wanted.

Imagine the reaction if we had Bernardo Silva playing as an 8, Gundogan playing as a 6, no back up to our centre forward, CBs playing as FBs...

Or Havertz as a 9, Trossard as a 10, CBs again as FBs...

Or how about Tchouameni playing as a CB, Mbappe playing as CF?

And these are clubs that we should apparently be aspiring to be. Miles ahead, they are.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3721 on: Yesterday at 04:08:08 pm »
I think he's rather good as a no.6.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3722 on: Yesterday at 04:08:37 pm »
What a guy, absolutely loves a scrap as well.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3723 on: Yesterday at 04:09:05 pm »
What a ball by Gravenberch to Salah.

Imagine how good he'd be if he weren't playing out of position. ;)

I think Gravenberch is the only player who (IMHO) has shown up in each and every game he has played this season. And Kelleher.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3724 on: Yesterday at 04:09:21 pm »
So soooo good
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3725 on: Yesterday at 04:14:29 pm »
Nuts.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3726 on: Yesterday at 04:19:38 pm »
Was great as normal. Although it felt like he was a little out of position a bit today, allowed them to get wrong side of us. That may have been teammates though.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3727 on: Yesterday at 04:21:54 pm »
Shit my pants a little when he went down holding his ankle. Need to get someone who can cover for him in January cause if he lose him for 4-5 games even, we could be in trouble.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3728 on: Yesterday at 04:35:00 pm »
Brilliant again.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3729 on: Yesterday at 04:36:46 pm »
He has been a revelation.

It is key not to overplay him now though.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3730 on: Yesterday at 04:38:17 pm »
Gracefully bossed the midfield once again
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3731 on: Yesterday at 04:41:47 pm »
It does not speak well to Klopp and Lijnders that he was so underutilised last season. Who knows, he could have made a difference to our title prospects.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3732 on: Yesterday at 04:44:27 pm »
Best player on the pitch.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3733 on: Yesterday at 04:45:08 pm »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Yesterday at 04:41:47 pm
It does not speak well to Klopp and Lijnders that he was so underutilised last season. Who knows, he could have made a difference to our title prospects.

Er, they bought him. And that season probably helped him get used to the Premier League.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3734 on: Yesterday at 04:48:23 pm »
Gravenberch is a top footballer and one of the first names on the team sheet. The question is did anyone watch that game and think our midfield balance was right?

Gravenberch thrives on space. He struggled to get involved first half. Against a low/mid block we ended up with VVD and Konate continually going long. They played 10 long balls first half and we lost possession 70% of the time.

Yet again we struggled to play the ball through central midfield in the first half. We had very little penetration and time and time again we ended up either going long from the centrebacks or slow laboured possession ended up with us getting the ball to Gakpo and Salah who would cut in and narrow our attacks.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3735 on: Yesterday at 04:51:01 pm »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Yesterday at 04:41:47 pm
It does not speak well to Klopp and Lijnders that he was so underutilised last season. Who knows, he could have made a difference to our title prospects.

Gravenberch had a lot of niggling injuries last season and we were also bedding in a whole new midfield.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3736 on: Yesterday at 04:54:49 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 04:14:29 pm
Nuts.

The lad is proving you and John wrong this season, which is great to see  :)
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3737 on: Yesterday at 04:56:32 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:45:08 pm
Er, they bought him. And that season probably helped him get used to the Premier League.

How people can use that against Klopp (and Lijnders) is beyond me. Some fans have short memories.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3738 on: Yesterday at 05:02:42 pm »
Better than Rijkaard, Neeskens and even my good mate Gullit.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3739 on: Yesterday at 05:04:27 pm »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Yesterday at 04:41:47 pm
It does not speak well to Klopp and Lijnders that he was so underutilised last season. Who knows, he could have made a difference to our title prospects.

Nonsense. He didn't have a pre-season and was picking up niggly injuries nothing to do with Klopp and Lijinders.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3740 on: Yesterday at 05:10:53 pm »
I love Klopp but he got Grav totally wrong. He even brought him on as a left-winger in his first few appearances. Imagine if Ancelotti had never moved Pirlo back to the deep-lying playmaker position.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3741 on: Yesterday at 05:18:10 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 05:04:27 pm
Nonsense. He didn't have a pre-season and was picking up niggly injuries nothing to do with Klopp and Lijinders.

That's right. Plus very few players hit the Premier League and excel in their first season. Gravneberch, even when fit, found it particularly tough. The physical side looked a bit too much for him. He'd appear to drift nicely past an opponent and then often fail to absorb the challenge and get knocked off his path. But players learn. Fabinho did. And Ryan certainly has. He's also discovered what a fine no. 6 he is.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3742 on: Yesterday at 05:30:53 pm »
Grav was in decent form when Caicedo injured him in the League Cup final
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3743 on: Yesterday at 05:51:21 pm »
Apparently, Southampton understood and decided to kick the shit out of him today and see what they could get from it
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3744 on: Yesterday at 05:54:51 pm »
Excellent in the second half, really good.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3745 on: Yesterday at 06:22:33 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 05:18:10 pm
That's right. Plus very few players hit the Premier League and excel in their first season. Gravneberch, even when fit, found it particularly tough. The physical side looked a bit too much for him. He'd appear to drift nicely past an opponent and then often fail to absorb the challenge and get knocked off his path. But players learn. Fabinho did. And Ryan certainly has. He's also discovered what a fine no. 6 he is.

Agree Yorkie. He would have learnt a lot from the first season and it's always important to get used to a new league and he is certainly showing his class this season.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3746 on: Yesterday at 06:57:41 pm »
That pass for Mo's 1st goal was filthy, Pirlo another 6 would have been proud of it.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3747 on: Yesterday at 07:10:02 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:57:41 pm
That pass for Mo's 1st goal was filthy, Pirlo another 6 would have been proud of it.

Great. Here we go again.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3748 on: Yesterday at 07:11:49 pm »
Best CM in the world right now.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3749 on: Today at 12:09:51 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 04:48:23 pm
Gravenberch is a top footballer and one of the first names on the team sheet. The question is did anyone watch that game and think our midfield balance was right?

Gravenberch thrives on space. He struggled to get involved first half. Against a low/mid block we ended up with VVD and Konate continually going long. They played 10 long balls first half and we lost possession 70% of the time.

Yet again we struggled to play the ball through central midfield in the first half. We had very little penetration and time and time again we ended up either going long from the centrebacks or slow laboured possession ended up with us getting the ball to Gakpo and Salah who would cut in and narrow our attacks.



 Assists - 1
 Accurate Passes - 74/80 (92%)
 Chances Created - 3
 Big Chances Created - 1
 Touches - 93
 Successful Dribbles - 2/3 (67%)
 Accurate Crosses - 1/1 (100%)
 Tackles Won - 1/1 (100%)
  Recoveries - 5

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3750 on: Today at 05:23:27 am »
Took responsibility at 2-1 down and produced an absolute gem. So easy to hide in those circumstances, he acted like a leader today. Huge and massive respect to him.

What a player.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3751 on: Today at 07:39:06 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:10:02 pm
Great. Here we go again.

Mambo number 6..
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3752 on: Today at 12:48:06 pm »
Probably the 1st name on the team sheet at the moment, who saw that coming last season?

We had a couple of positional issues in the first quarter of the match, leading to a couple of gaping holes in the middle, but once that was sorted Grav was outstanding again. I just can't believe how on it he's been defensively. He was always capable of gliding past players and opening up the pitch, but he's eating up the ground to cover defensive positions like prime Mascherano right now, and getting totally stuck in. Well played Sir.
