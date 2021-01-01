Gravenberch is a top footballer and one of the first names on the team sheet. The question is did anyone watch that game and think our midfield balance was right?



Gravenberch thrives on space. He struggled to get involved first half. Against a low/mid block we ended up with VVD and Konate continually going long. They played 10 long balls first half and we lost possession 70% of the time.



Yet again we struggled to play the ball through central midfield in the first half. We had very little penetration and time and time again we ended up either going long from the centrebacks or slow laboured possession ended up with us getting the ball to Gakpo and Salah who would cut in and narrow our attacks.