Author Topic: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch  (Read 314825 times)

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:35:58 pm
Hahaha that quoted post, he's 100000% not "filling" in like Hendo did at 6 or Milner did at left back. Both none natural positions, Gravenberch is a natural double pivot.

These are also just things that every football club has had to do since the sport was invented, because you're not going to ever have 11 constantly fit players all of a similar ability and all with dedicated, separate positions - let alone 22 to provide the depth that is seemingly wanted.

Imagine the reaction if we had Bernardo Silva playing as an 8, Gundogan playing as a 6, no back up to our centre forward, CBs playing as FBs...

Or Havertz as a 9, Trossard as a 10, CBs again as FBs...

Or how about Tchouameni playing as a CB, Mbappe playing as CF?

And these are clubs that we should apparently be aspiring to be. Miles ahead, they are.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
I think he's rather good as a no.6.
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
What a guy, absolutely loves a scrap as well.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
What a ball by Gravenberch to Salah.

Imagine how good he'd be if he weren't playing out of position. ;)

I think Gravenberch is the only player who (IMHO) has shown up in each and every game he has played this season. And Kelleher.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
So soooo good
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Nuts.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Was great as normal. Although it felt like he was a little out of position a bit today, allowed them to get wrong side of us. That may have been teammates though.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Shit my pants a little when he went down holding his ankle. Need to get someone who can cover for him in January cause if he lose him for 4-5 games even, we could be in trouble.
Brilliant again.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
He has been a revelation.

It is key not to overplay him now though.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Gracefully bossed the midfield once again
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
It does not speak well to Klopp and Lijnders that he was so underutilised last season. Who knows, he could have made a difference to our title prospects.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Best player on the pitch.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Today at 04:41:47 pm
It does not speak well to Klopp and Lijnders that he was so underutilised last season. Who knows, he could have made a difference to our title prospects.

Er, they bought him. And that season probably helped him get used to the Premier League.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Gravenberch is a top footballer and one of the first names on the team sheet. The question is did anyone watch that game and think our midfield balance was right?

Gravenberch thrives on space. He struggled to get involved first half. Against a low/mid block we ended up with VVD and Konate continually going long. They played 10 long balls first half and we lost possession 70% of the time.

Yet again we struggled to play the ball through central midfield in the first half. We had very little penetration and time and time again we ended up either going long from the centrebacks or slow laboured possession ended up with us getting the ball to Gakpo and Salah who would cut in and narrow our attacks.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Today at 04:41:47 pm
It does not speak well to Klopp and Lijnders that he was so underutilised last season. Who knows, he could have made a difference to our title prospects.

Gravenberch had a lot of niggling injuries last season and we were also bedding in a whole new midfield.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:14:29 pm
Nuts.

The lad is proving you and John wrong, this season, which is great to see  ;)
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:45:08 pm
Er, they bought him. And that season probably helped him get used to the Premier League.

How people can use that against Klopp (and Lijnders) is beyond me. Some fans have short memories.
