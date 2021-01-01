Hahaha that quoted post, he's 100000% not "filling" in like Hendo did at 6 or Milner did at left back. Both none natural positions, Gravenberch is a natural double pivot.
These are also just things that every football club has had to do since the sport was invented, because you're not going to ever have 11 constantly fit players all of a similar ability and all with dedicated, separate positions - let alone 22 to provide the depth that is seemingly wanted.
Imagine the reaction if we had Bernardo Silva playing as an 8, Gundogan playing as a 6, no back up to our centre forward, CBs playing as FBs...
Or Havertz as a 9, Trossard as a 10, CBs again as FBs...
Or how about Tchouameni playing as a CB, Mbappe playing as CF?
And these are clubs that we should apparently be aspiring to be. Miles ahead, they are.