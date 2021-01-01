Think you can probably just close down about twenty pages of 'debate' with this.
In my lifetime, in terms of our deepest midfielder or '6', just off the top of my head we've had Michael Thomas, Ince, Redknapp, Hamann, Sissoko, Mascherano, Alonso, Gerrard, Charlie Adam, Lucas, Henderson, Milner, Fabinho, Macallister, Endo and Gravenberch. I dont think any of them, even the best ones, were particularly similar in how they play. Its just a number on a shirt on a pitch.
Exactly. There are loads of great players who've played at the base of midfield like Pirlo, Busquets, Kante, Makalele, Viera, Mascherano, Rodri, Fernandinho and Guardiola. But they've all been completely different players, with different styles, in different systems in different teams. Some were more about cutting out space and tough tackling, others were renowned for their long range of passing, and some virtually ran the whole game from a deep lying playmaker position. But none of them played the exact same way, and they were also good enough to adapt their style to the opposition, and evolve their style over time.
The same can be said of fullbacks - and if there was a single definition of how a fullback 'should' play, then we wouldn't have had players like Dani Alves, Philip Lahm, or Trent and Robbo. Gary Neville would've had nosebleeds every game if he had to do what a modern attacking fullback does, yet he was part of one of the most successful clubs in world football.
That's the beauty of the sport - it evolves and adapts and is always brining new methods, tactics, and surprises. It's also why there are players who continue to redefine roles and positions and reach new heights that weren't previously considered possible. Saying that a number 6 should play a certain way is an outdated view that has long since been surpassed by forward thinking managers.