There's just nowhere near enough nuance with this debate, which is a common issue on RAWK, and I'm as guilty of that as anyone.



It's both not ideal that our deepest lying CM isn't receiving and progressing the ball from deep central areas that much AND extremely exciting how brilliantly that deep lying CM is doing, both off the ball and on the ball. It's both true that someone who is a a more natural 'deep lying controller/ playmaker' would probably help us and true that a. Grav is learning fast and b. there are almost certainly systemic issues behind our occasional struggles at building from deep. It's both true to say that Slot clearly wanted a 'deep lying controller/ playmaker' in the summer AND also entirely possible that Grav's brilliance there off the ball (as well as his ability to look after and progress the ball) means that Slot might be changing/ has changed his mind on what he wants from his CM. It's both true that we've started brilliantly and 'not working' is a total overreach and true that some areas probably need to improve if we're going to end up with 95 points (which I think is what our current points total would project if we sustained it over the season).



The problem is  and plenty of people made me aware of this  with wanting the regista profile is there simply arent many of them about, there never has been a wealth of them that sit in the elite bracket, but with Kroos and Thiago retiring in the same summer, the market really is scarce. Zubimendi obviously profiles as that type of player from a fundamental skillset perspective, he should be able to seamlessly adjust to playing for a side like us who are more dominant, which in theory should see his passing volume numbers increase. As I kept maintaining during the summer, outside of Zubimendi the market was threadbare, people wouldnt accept it but its true, this summer Kimmich will be available on a free transfer, I wouldnt be shocked if Madrid want both he and Trent as it improves their distribution from deeper areas tenfold. You can pull transfers like that off when youre Real Madrid, but once/if they end up at Madrid, youre in a similar situation to this summer where there simply isnt an elite deep lying playmaker at prime age waiting for a move to a big club. So as much as we yearn for the profile of player, unless one emerges (and Im not entirely sure Baleba is yet at that level of technical excellence) it could be something that takes years to recruit, like it took Pep years to recruit Rodri.Hes obviously been dismissed as a player (myself included in that) but Morton has elite passing under pressure numbers for his age, admittedly in the Championship, but if the club can get him a move to a PL club, itll be interesting to see how he develops and whether hes someone Slot could potentially develop over a number of years. Id be amazed like, but Morton isnt a mug, Ive been surprised every time Ive watched him, its a shame he isnt a top athlete as his technical games really solid. Bajcetic for me will need another loan, ideally at a good La Liga/Serie A club next season.