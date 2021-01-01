« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 88 89 90 91 92 [93]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch  (Read 312589 times)

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,448
  • JFT 97
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3680 on: Yesterday at 01:38:36 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 01:11:32 pm
Not always as his role would change.. but yeah the thing is you don't want a lone 6 vs a good high pressing team .. I've wanged on about this endlessly when Klopp took us away to City and tried to do it .. it's true now against City and Arsenal and basically any good high pressing side there's almost no 6 in the world that can build up in a 1-2 if they're isolated


Yeah agree completely. That is why I don't understand the Bradley can replace Trent shouts. We have to find ways of getting extra bodies into midfield. Whether that is with Trent inverting or the 9 dropping in and becoming an extra midfield player or probably both. We are coming up against teams who play with 1 recognised striker and at times against Arsenal were Havertz plays through the middle or against Leverkusen where Boniface became almost a left winger. 
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,925
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3681 on: Yesterday at 01:51:10 pm »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Yesterday at 11:09:31 am
Think you can probably just close down about twenty pages of 'debate' with this.

In my lifetime, in terms of our deepest midfielder or '6', just off the top of my head we've had Michael Thomas, Ince, Redknapp, Hamann, Sissoko, Mascherano, Alonso, Gerrard, Charlie Adam, Lucas, Henderson, Milner, Fabinho, Macallister, Endo and Gravenberch. I dont think any of them, even the best ones, were particularly similar in how they play. Its just a number on a shirt on a pitch.
Exactly. There are loads of great players who've played at the base of midfield like Pirlo, Busquets, Kante, Makalele, Viera, Mascherano, Rodri, Fernandinho and Guardiola. But they've all been completely different players, with different styles, in different systems in different teams. Some were more about cutting out space and tough tackling, others were renowned for their long range of passing, and some virtually ran the whole game from a deep lying playmaker position. But none of them played the exact same way, and they were also good enough to adapt their style to the opposition, and evolve their style over time.

The same can be said of fullbacks - and if there was a single definition of how a fullback 'should' play, then we wouldn't have had players like Dani Alves, Philip Lahm, or Trent and Robbo. Gary Neville would've had nosebleeds every game if he had to do what a modern attacking fullback does, yet he was part of one of the most successful clubs in world football.

That's the beauty of the sport - it evolves and adapts and is always brining new methods, tactics, and surprises. It's also why there are players who continue to redefine roles and positions and reach new heights that weren't previously considered possible. Saying that a number 6 should play a certain way is an outdated view that has long since been surpassed by forward thinking managers.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,450
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3682 on: Yesterday at 02:03:02 pm »
Could you more or less have copied and pasted pages 70-73 as a proxy for the last 3 pages? I bet you could.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,787
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3683 on: Yesterday at 02:04:46 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 02:03:02 pm
Could you more or less have copied and pasted pages 70-73 as a proxy for the last 3 pages? I bet you could.
one of the mods should try that and see if anyone notices.  I know what my bet would be  :)
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,448
  • JFT 97
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3684 on: Yesterday at 02:05:35 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 01:51:10 pm
Exactly. There are loads of great players who've played at the base of midfield like Pirlo, Busquets, Kante, Makalele, Viera, Mascherano, Rodri, Fernandinho and Guardiola. But they've all been completely different players, with different styles, in different systems in different teams. Some were more about cutting out space and tough tackling, others were renowned for their long range of passing, and some virtually ran the whole game from a deep lying playmaker position. But none of them played the exact same way, and they were also good enough to adapt their style to the opposition, and evolve their style over time.

That is because those players played in completely different generations. In completely different styles of play, different formations and often in different positions. Kante was rarely the deepest midfield player, Mascherano played his most successful football as a centreback. Whilst Guardiola finished his career 18 years ago.


Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 01:51:10 pm
The same can be said of fullbacks - and if there was a single definition of how a fullback 'should' play, then we wouldn't have had players like Dani Alves, Philip Lahm, or Trent and Robbo. Gary Neville would've had nosebleeds every game if he had to do what a modern attacking fullback does, yet he was part of one of the most successful clubs in world football.

That's the beauty of the sport - it evolves and adapts and is always brining new methods, tactics, and surprises. It's also why there are players who continue to redefine roles and positions and reach new heights that weren't previously considered possible. Saying that a number 6 should play a certain way is an outdated view that has long since been surpassed by forward thinking managers.

Again you are talking about different generations of players who played in different eras.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,726
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3685 on: Yesterday at 02:21:41 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 11:40:43 am
There's just nowhere near enough nuance with this debate, which is a common issue on RAWK, and I'm as guilty of that as anyone.

It's both not ideal that our deepest lying CM isn't receiving and progressing the ball from deep central areas that much AND extremely exciting how brilliantly that deep lying CM is doing, both off the ball and on the ball. It's both true that someone who is a a more natural 'deep lying controller/ playmaker' would probably help us  and true that a. Grav is learning fast and b. there are almost certainly systemic issues behind our occasional struggles at building from deep. It's both true to say that Slot clearly wanted a 'deep lying controller/ playmaker' in the summer AND also entirely possible that Grav's brilliance there off the ball (as well as his ability to look after and progress the ball) means that Slot might be changing/ has changed his mind on what he wants from his CM. It's both true that we've started brilliantly and 'not working' is a total overreach and true that some areas probably need to improve if we're going to end up with 95 points (which I think is what our current points total would project if we sustained it over the season).

The problem is  and plenty of people made me aware of this  with wanting the regista profile is there simply arent many of them about, there never has been a wealth of them that sit in the elite bracket, but with Kroos and Thiago retiring in the same summer, the market really is scarce. Zubimendi obviously profiles as that type of player from a fundamental skillset perspective, he should be able to seamlessly adjust to playing for a side like us who are more dominant, which in theory should see his passing volume numbers increase. As I kept maintaining during the summer, outside of Zubimendi the market was threadbare, people wouldnt accept it but its true, this summer Kimmich will be available on a free transfer, I wouldnt be shocked if Madrid want both he and Trent as it improves their distribution from deeper areas tenfold. You can pull transfers like that off when youre Real Madrid, but once/if they end up at Madrid, youre in a similar situation to this summer where there simply isnt an elite deep lying playmaker at prime age waiting for a move to a big club. So as much as we yearn for the profile of player, unless one emerges (and Im not entirely sure Baleba is yet at that level of technical excellence) it could be something that takes years to recruit, like it took Pep years to recruit Rodri.

Hes obviously been dismissed as a player (myself included in that) but Morton has elite passing under pressure numbers for his age, admittedly in the Championship, but if the club can get him a move to a PL club, itll be interesting to see how he develops and whether hes someone Slot could potentially develop over a number of years. Id be amazed like, but Morton isnt a mug, Ive been surprised every time Ive watched him, its a shame he isnt a top athlete as his technical games really solid. Bajcetic for me will need another loan, ideally at a good La Liga/Serie A club next season.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,506
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3686 on: Yesterday at 04:55:52 pm »
Yeah. And thats perhaps why we should have gone out and signed the best CM we could, irrespective of exact profile, having failed to get Zubimendi. Any CL league quality CM we were interested in was always going to have a certain level of press resistance and progressive pass ability, even if they werent natural deep lying playmakers. If youre waiting to get the deep lying playmaker you may wait forever and we just needed more quality in there so that we wouldnt have to flog Jones, Mac and Grav to death. This autumn is perhaps proving that perspective to be correct because it turns out we can make it work without the exact profile of player we wanted. What Slot seems unsure we can make work is players whos arent good enough. I.e Morton (currently) and Endo.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:58:59 pm by Knight »
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,243
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3687 on: Yesterday at 05:09:05 pm »
Well, we could always sign a new No.10 and move Szoboszlai back to the double pivot ...
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,448
  • JFT 97
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3688 on: Yesterday at 06:19:20 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 05:09:05 pm
Well, we could always sign a new No.10 and move Szoboszlai back to the double pivot ...

So your solution to not having a specialist 6 and shitloads of 8's and 10's. Is to buy another 10 and convert an 8/10 to a Segundo Volante. Shall we go the whole hog and buy another keeper and another forward as well.  :D :D
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,243
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3689 on: Yesterday at 11:41:27 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 06:19:20 pm
So your solution to not having a specialist 6 and shitloads of 8's and 10's. Is to buy another 10 and convert an 8/10 to a Segundo Volante. Shall we go the whole hog and buy another keeper and another forward as well.  :D :D

Well, it seems that Slot is doing just fine without a "specialist 6". As for Szoboszlai being the Segundo Volante, his size, his technique, his stamina and his press resistance suggest that he would very likely be great in the role ...

New No.10/Elliott

Mac Allister/Jones - Gravenberch/Szoboszlai
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,448
  • JFT 97
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3690 on: Today at 12:10:30 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:41:27 pm
Well, it seems that Slot is doing just fine without a "specialist 6". As for Szoboszlai being the Segundo Volante, his size, his technique, his stamina and his press resistance suggest that he would very likely be great in the role ...

New No.10/Elliott

Mac Allister/Jones - Gravenberch/Szoboszlai

That though leaves us with the four deepest midfield players all being Segundo Volante's. Which is nuts. None of the four would be either a pure defensive player or a DLP.

We would be playing two players who neither prioritise their defensive duties or playing out from the back. There is absolutely no balance whatsoever. The base of the midfield would two from four of Macca who started out as a 10, Jones who started out as an attacking wide player, Gravenberch who was either an 8 or a wide left player and Szobo who was either an 8 or a wide right player.

Playing a team of essentially attacking mids looks great on paper but it falls down because you end up unable to get the ball to your array of attacking talents. It is like an army with loads of weapons capability but no ammunition.

We need to improve the supply to the 8's because they are creating almost nothing.   
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,243
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3691 on: Today at 12:45:52 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:10:30 am
That though leaves us with the four deepest midfield players all being Segundo Volante's. Which is nuts. None of the four would be either a pure defensive player or a DLP.

We would be playing two players who neither prioritise their defensive duties or playing out from the back. There is absolutely no balance whatsoever. The base of the midfield would two from four of Macca who started out as a 10, Jones who started out as an attacking wide player, Gravenberch who was either an 8 or a wide left player and Szobo who was either an 8 or a wide right player.

Playing a team of essentially attacking mids looks great on paper but it falls down because you end up unable to get the ball to your array of attacking talents. It is like an army with loads of weapons capability but no ammunition.

We need to improve the supply to the 8's because they are creating almost nothing.   

Yeah, I find it hilarious that Slot keeps playing such a setup, and flukes results week after week. He must be mad, ignoring the suggestions of so many true experts ...
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,484
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3692 on: Today at 12:47:51 am »
Pretty sure I got a couple of albums by Segundo Volante. This was before hs stint with the Buena Vista Social club, I think...
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,448
  • JFT 97
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3693 on: Today at 01:28:49 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:45:52 am
Yeah, I find it hilarious that Slot keeps playing such a setup, and flukes results week after week. He must be mad, ignoring the suggestions of so many true experts ...

This is where you get annoying. We engage in a semi-serious discussion then you go....

Slot isn't playing your bring in a 10 and play Szobozslai as a double-pivot fantasy formation.

Then we get to Slot fluking results. He hasn't, no one has suggested that. For me we are getting results because we are getting our key players on the pitch week in and week out. Plus Slot has improved us in both boxes.

We are defensively solid, with for me the best centre-back partnership on the planet. Combined with an attack that is exceeding xG. That is a brilliant combination. That doesn't mean the midfield is functioning properly and that we are dominating games. It is pretty clear that we aren't.   
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,797
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3694 on: Today at 01:36:30 am »
Al is a criminal to the thread, haha. How can you be like this? He is playing as the 6 and that's it. Might not be playing it the way you define it but he is playing it.
Logged

Online Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,068
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3695 on: Today at 01:44:46 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:43:35 am
We are down on the number of passes, progressive passes, passes into the final third, and key passes. We aren't top of the League because we are progressing the ball through the zones and creating chances. The Villa game was the perfect example we created absolutely nothing from playing through the midfield we essentially second half stopped trying to play through midfield. Pretty much our entire xG for the game came from counter-attacking from two Villa corners and Salah intercepting the ball.

We are top of the League because we have conceded 6 goals all season despite having an xGA of 10.82. That is despite us having for me the best centreback partnership on the planet. A centre-back pairing that has been unchanged since half time against Ipswich. Not just Virg and Ibou but Gravenberch who has been exceptional this season defensively. Way above what I was expecting especially in terms of positional discipline. Crucially since halftime at Ipswich, those three have played pretty much every minute.

That is the rock we have built our title challenge on. Added to that the forwards have also exceeded xG. Where we haven't been great is in midfield in terms of retaining possession and especially in terms of creating opportunities in general play. A couple of examples we are 20th for the number of crosses we put into the box. This is understandable because Slot doesn't want us to cross because it is a low-percentage way of creating chances. However, we are also 12th out of 20 for the number of through-balls we play. Our average possession stat has dropped by about 5% under Slot.

What we are doing is kicking away possession and then relying on two things. Firstly that VVD, Ibou and Grav stay fit and we can continue to allow teams few opportunities and secondly they score just over half as many goals as their xG suggests they should do. Whilst teams still continue to give us big chances on the transitions.

For me the midfield isn't working. If it was we wouldn't have Kelleher going long 16 times in a single half. If the midfield was working we wouldn't have teams coming to Anfield and having the lion's share of possession, especially first half. Can anyone honestly watch the first half of the Leverkusen, Brighton, Arsenal games and hand on heart say the midfield is working. For me we are winning games despite the midfield not because of it. I am really struggling to think of a game against a decent side in which we have won the midfield battle, especially the first half.

We will be going into a game against a struggling Southampton side fully expecting them to progress the ball through the pitch better than us. That isn't right. We will be banking on winning by being better in both boxes again that isn't right, especially when you have a coach who wants control and to pass teams to death.

We need to find a way to improve the way we progress the ball through midfield, whether that is by getting more bodies in midfield or by bringing someone in during the next couple of windows.
''
Down on progressive passes against who or what? City? We're ahead of the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal in progressive passes, passes into the final third etc. This is despite them having 'specialised number sixes' or whatever term you're currently using. Gravenberch has the highest number of progressive passes in the team and also has more progressive passes than the likes of Caicedo and Rice. I agree that we have lacked control in midfield at times, but feel that the issue is more tactically complex than you are representing it as and do not feel the solution is as simplistic as having a different six.

In terms of the minutes played, I have not suggested that we don't need more players for the number six role. We agree on that. Slot clearly has no interest in having Endo there and obviously we can't run Ryan into the ground.  The conversation has not been about whether we need strengthening though, but has been a positional debate regarding Gravenberch.   
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,448
  • JFT 97
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3696 on: Today at 02:04:16 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:36:30 am
Al is a criminal to the thread, haha. How can you be like this? He is playing as the 6 and that's it. Might not be playing it the way you define it but he is playing it.

Gravenberch is an elite talent. He has always been one of the best players in his age group. A fantastic talent. At 22 he has already played for three of the giants of the game in Ajax, Bayern and Liverpool.

If you were looking for a perfect 8 for a Slot system. Then he has every attribute in abundance. He is an amazing athlete, he is defensively switched on, he is comfortable in possession. So he has the basics. Then you look at what else he has. He has a generational ability to break the lines with both the ball at his feet and with his passing. He has the ability to roll his man as an 8 and destroy teams.

We have some really good 8/10's in Macca, Jones, Szobozslai. However, Gravenberch is absolutely levels above them in terms of ceiling. He is a generational talent. Hence the comparisons with Yaya Toure. In an era of pressing, when even relegation candidates pres you high up the pitch. Then a player who can destroy the press as an 8 is king.

If you were going to look at a weakness in Gravnberch's game then it is an inability to drop in and link defence with the higher midfield players. So the idea that Grav should be playing as the deepest midfield player is nuts. 
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,797
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3697 on: Today at 02:11:57 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:04:16 am
Gravenberch is an elite talent. He has always been one of the best players in his age group. A fantastic talent. At 22 he has already played for three of the giants of the game in Ajax, Bayern and Liverpool.

If you were looking for a perfect 8 for a Slot system. Then he has every attribute in abundance. He is an amazing athlete, he is defensively switched on, he is comfortable in possession. So he has the basics. Then you look at what else he has. He has a generational ability to break the lines with both the ball at his feet and with his passing. He has the ability to roll his man as an 8 and destroy teams.

We have some really good 8/10's in Macca, Jones, Szobozslai. However, Gravenberch is absolutely levels above them in terms of ceiling. He is a generational talent. Hence the comparisons with Yaya Toure. In an era of pressing, when even relegation candidates pres you high up the pitch. Then a player who can destroy the press as an 8 is king.

If you were going to look at a weakness in Gravnberch's game then it is an inability to drop in and link defence with the higher midfield players. So the idea that Grav should be playing as the deepest midfield player is nuts. 
Fair enough. You think that, many like myself will disagree. There is no need to keep going on about it. It's ruining the thread when everybody keeps going on about it. It may not be a downer for you and it may not be a downer for others with this back an fourth. I just find it very tiring and would prefer to see discussion on his performances over the international break when seeing the thread bumped.
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,448
  • JFT 97
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3698 on: Today at 02:11:59 am »
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 01:44:46 am
''
Down on progressive passes against who or what? City? We're ahead of the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal in progressive passes, passes into the final third etc. This is despite them having 'specialised number sixes' or whatever term you're currently using. Gravenberch has the highest number of progressive passes in the team and also has more progressive passes than the likes of Caicedo and Rice. I agree that we have lacked control in midfield at times, but feel that the issue is more tactically complex than you are representing it as and do not feel the solution is as simplistic as having a different six.

In terms of the minutes played, I have not suggested that we don't need more players for the number six role. We agree on that. Slot clearly has no interest in having Endo there and obviously we can't run Ryan into the ground.  The conversation has not been about whether we need strengthening though, but has been a positional debate regarding Gravenberch.   

No compared to Klopp's tenure all the numbers are down. Under Klopp we were around 62-63% possession, we are now around 57.5% possession. Progressive passing numbers are down. Pretty much every passing or attacking metric is down.

We are much better defensively and we are exceeding xG in attack but the rest of the numbers aren't great.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Kalito

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,412
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3699 on: Today at 02:34:01 am »
Apart from yourself, I don't think anybody in this place gives a flying fuck.

I respect you as a poster. I think you make some great points but you're just banging on about the same shit over and over and over and over and over again.

Fuck me.

You're just gonna have to accept that Grav is currently the mustard in his position. The head coach is playing him there, we're winning and top of all the leagues and that's all that matters.

Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.
Pages: 1 ... 88 89 90 91 92 [93]   Go Up
« previous next »
 