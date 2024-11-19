Agree and you could say that continually dwelling on an inadequacy is somewhat taking away from the great strides a number of players, especially Ryan have made this season.
Whether a controlling CDM would make this side better is certainly up for conjecture and debate, but I don't feel it's a position that needs to be constantly addressed as if it's a glaring weakness of this team.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
The first half of the Arsenal match illustrates why we need a CDM.
Here is Gravenberch's pass map from the first half.
In an entire half of Football against a high pressing team he hasn't got on the ball once in zone 5 and played a pass. Not once. Playing for a coach who wants to have control and we quite simply couldn't get him on the ball and linking the back three with the rest of the team.
That led to this again in the first half.
Kelleher.
We just booted away possession time and time again. A coach who wants control and we end up giving the opposition the ball back time and time again. Quite simply because we could progress the ball from the keeper through the pivots and beat the press.
Against a high press, there is nothing wrong with going long occasionally to beat the opposition press. For a team that has aspirations of controlling games the keeper going long 16 times in one half isn't acceptable. The little dink into Salah is a reasonable way of beating the press. The problem is that Arsenal worked that out and blocked that passing lane. The vast majority of the attempted passes to Salah were in the first twenty.
After that, they forced Kelleher to kick to the left and Partey just completely dominated Lucho aerially.