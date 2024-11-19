« previous next »
Ryan Jiro Gravenberch

Eeyore

  "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job."
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 12:53:06 pm
Quote from: The Final Third on Yesterday at 11:18:29 am
Agree and you could say that continually dwelling on an inadequacy is somewhat taking away from the great strides a number of players, especially Ryan have made this season.

Whether a controlling CDM would make this side better is certainly up for conjecture and debate, but I don't feel it's a position that needs to be constantly addressed as if it's a glaring weakness of this team.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯


The first half of the Arsenal match illustrates why we need a CDM.

Here is Gravenberch's pass map from the first half.

gravarse" border="0

In an entire half of Football against a high pressing team he hasn't got on the ball once in zone 5 and played a pass. Not once. Playing for a coach who wants to have control and we quite simply couldn't get him on the ball and linking the back three with the rest of the team.

That led to this again in the first half.

Kelleher.

kell" border="0

We just booted away possession time and time again. A coach who wants control and we end up giving the opposition the ball back time and time again. Quite simply because we could progress the ball from the keeper through the pivots and beat the press.

Against a high press, there is nothing wrong with going long occasionally to beat the opposition press. For a team that has aspirations of controlling games the keeper going long 16 times in one half isn't acceptable. The little dink into Salah is a reasonable way of beating the press. The problem is that Arsenal worked that out and blocked that passing lane. The vast majority of the attempted passes to Salah were in the first twenty.

After that, they forced Kelleher to kick to the left and Partey just completely dominated Lucho aerially.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 01:07:06 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 12:53:06 pm
The first half of the Arsenal match illustrates why we need a CDM.

Here is Gravenberch's pass map from the first half.

gravarse" border="0

In an entire half of Football against a high pressing team he hasn't got on the ball once in zone 5 and played a pass. Not once. Playing for a coach who wants to have control and we quite simply couldn't get him on the ball and linking the back three with the rest of the team.

That led to this again in the first half.

Kelleher.

kell" border="0

We just booted away possession time and time again. A coach who wants control and we end up giving the opposition the ball back time and time again. Quite simply because we could progress the ball from the keeper through the pivots and beat the press.

Against a high press, there is nothing wrong with going long occasionally to beat the opposition press. For a team that has aspirations of controlling games the keeper going long 16 times in one half isn't acceptable. The little dink into Salah is a reasonable way of beating the press. The problem is that Arsenal worked that out and blocked that passing lane. The vast majority of the attempted passes to Salah were in the first twenty.

After that, they forced Kelleher to kick to the left and Partey just completely dominated Lucho aerially.


Several factors;
1. It would be very arrogant to think we could go away to a top side like Arsenal and dominate especially given we have a new manager.
2. Gravenberch has not even been in the role 6 months and his progression as a 6 is nothing short of remarkable. How good will he be in a year?
3. The manager has not had enough time with the team in real training terms rather than recovery sessions.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 02:07:48 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 01:07:06 pm

Several factors;
1. It would be very arrogant to think we could go away to a top side like Arsenal and dominate especially given we have a new manager.
2. Gravenberch has not even been in the role 6 months and his progression as a 6 is nothing short of remarkable. How good will he be in a year?
3. The manager has not had enough time with the team in real training terms rather than recovery sessions.

Hürzeler's Brighton came to Anfield and dominated the first half. It's fine to say that Gravenberch has only played as the deepest midfield player for 6 months and look how well it is going. However similar things were being said last season about Macca.

Playing as the deepest midfield player is a specialist role precisely because it is so hard to receive the ball deep in your final third under pressure and help your team play out. It isn't a skill that a player is necessarily going to be able to add to his game. Gerrard for instance was one of the best players I have ever seen. He never really got to grips with receiving the ball from the centrebacks and instead dropped in to get on the ball.

Your final point is something I agree with wholeheartedly. Slot definitely needs more time on the training pitch but that isn't going to happen anytime soon. So maybe the answer is to bring in a player or two who is already comfortable in that role. 
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 03:07:53 pm
Quote from: KC7 on November 19, 2024, 10:28:08 pm
The Chelsea midfield is the best we have come up against yet. Thought they dictated most of the game, but we are so well coached in giving away few chances (bar leaving a rare gap for the Chelsea goal). The base of their midfield with Caicedo, we have nothing remotely close to that player, our only 6 being Endo.

The PL report on that game:
 
.....


So, using that game as an example seems pretty odd to me.  Chelsea have easily a top 5 midfield in the world *this season* - they are  comfortably better than City without Rodri, and I think better than Arsenal marginally at the "control of the game" stuff (and much better if Arsenal have another injury to Odegaard, say) although Arsenal are better creatively.  The only other teams you'd put up there are Barcelona (all very young but amazing) and Real (basically who are dyfunctional as a team overall).

And it was *still* a comfortable victory for us,  with chelsea creating *one* good chance all game (that they scored from - xG of 0.29) and us having 2 good shouts for a penalty being denied.  Oh, and a possible red card for Tosin (injuring jota in the process) as last man (most pundits thought it could/should have been).

So if your argument against our current midfield not being good enough, and us needing to strengthen with a *starter*, is that in a game against a better midfield than we will face the rest of the season in the league (other than the return fixture) we were "dominated" in midfield (we weren't) is thin to say the least.  Do we need more cover?  maybe - I am a big fan of Bajetic and think if he was a year older (or wasn't injured all last season) I  think he would have been more than adequate cover for depth.  But our starting 3, plus Dom (if you think Curtis is now 1st choice) is a bloody good starting 4.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 03:30:54 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 03:07:53 pm
So if your argument against our current midfield not being good enough, and us needing to strengthen with a *starter*, is that in a game against a better midfield than we will face the rest of the season in the league (other than the return fixture) we were "dominated" in midfield (we weren't) is thin to say the least.  Do we need more cover?  maybe - I am a big fan of Bajetic and think if he was a year older (or wasn't injured all last season) I  think he would have been more than adequate cover for depth.  But our starting 3, plus Dom (if you think Curtis is now 1st choice) is a bloody good starting 4.
The main reason they have outplayed us between the boxes in this game is because they inverted Gusto in their build-up and took advantage of the numerical superiority combined with Palmer dragging Jones wide with him. So it wasn't really midfield against midfield. To me it was really encouraging that without fully disrupting someone's build-up we still managed to find a way to win - one of the many reasons why we're winning the league this season.

However since then we're much more flexible in these build-up - high pressing numerical battles and I like to think Slot learned a fair bit that day.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 08:02:54 pm
WhoScored.com
@WhoScored
·
7h
Ryan Gravenberch is the only midfielder in the Premier League with 𝗮𝗹𝗹 of the following this season:

◉ 20+ interceptions (21)
◉ 20+ tackles (20)
◉ 60+ possessions won (63)
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 08:20:12 pm

It's obvious why we wanted Zubimendi and no doubt we will try for him again or a similar player. Grav got the potential to be a deadly 8 especially with his ability to glide past players unlike Dom who got no talent to stay as an 8 for us.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 08:28:33 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 08:20:12 pm
It's obvious why we wanted Zubimendi and no doubt we will try for him again or a similar player. Grav got the potential to be a deadly 8 especially with his ability to glide past players unlike Dom who got no talent to stay as an 8 for us.

Can you keep your bile to maybe Szobo's thread, or even better stop it? You've got a serious problem with a 24 year old Liverpool player growing into his new role.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 08:33:29 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 08:28:33 pm
Can you keep your bile to maybe Szobo's thread, or even better stop it? You've got a serious problem with a 24 year old Liverpool player growing into his new role.

?

I am talking about the possibility of Grav moving to an 8. Dom plays as an 8 for us last time I checked.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 08:50:20 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 08:33:29 pm
?

I am talking about the possibility of Grav moving to an 8. Dom plays as an 8 for us last time I checked.

You said Dom had no talent.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 08:50:28 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 12:53:06 pm
The first half of the Arsenal match illustrates why we need a CDM....

Agree that the amount of long balls was over-played. Disagree, that it's totally due to missing a CDM.

Although it was exasperating and painful to watch it seemed like a deliberate tactic rather that one borne out of the sheer panic of being pressed. Kweev's long balls were a bit rubbish a swell.

I'd be interested to see how capable we are just trying to play into the pivots against teams that press well and just trust our composure on the ball, we can't be that bad. Playing Soton next, who do this generally well, so good opportunity to test it there.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 10:18:51 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 08:02:54 pm
WhoScored.com
@WhoScored
·
7h
Ryan Gravenberch is the only midfielder in the Premier League with 𝗮𝗹𝗹 of the following this season:

◉ 20+ interceptions (21)
◉ 20+ tackles (20)
◉ 60+ possessions won (63)
As I posted yesterday ... currently the best number 6 in the country and possibly even Europe ...  8)
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 12:23:08 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:57:25 am
That is the whole point of Gravenberch starting higher up the pitch it makes him more difficult to mark. The idea of another player dropping in is that it catches the opposition by surprise. It suits Grav far better as well. He can use his acceleration to buy himself a couple of yards and receive the ball with far less pressure on him. As the deepest midfield player you can't do that you are pretty static which requires a different skillset. You need to be squarer on to the ball and often ride the challenge before you release the ball. You do that because a marker will time his challenge to impact you just as you try and play the ball first time. Rodri is a master of it he rides the impact and then releases the ball.

If you are going to call someone condescending and accuse them of not watching football then perhaps you should get your facts right. We haven't even played Fulham yet this season. ;) So as it goes I didn't see him drop deep into his defensive third then use the half turn to beat the press against Fulham. I didn't see it against Palace either.

He did beat Wharton on the half-turn against Palace but firstly it certainly wasn't in our defensive third, secondly Palace weren't pressing the first half was basically played at walking pace and they were incredibly passive, and finally it was on the edge of the centre circle and he had cover.

 gravy" border="0


Here is a video of all Gravenberch's touches in that game. https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/1fwz18c/ryan_gravenberch_vs_crystal_palace_a_every_touch/

Like a DOGSO situation, it doesn't matter if anyone is behind Gravenberch what matters is if they can provide cover. When the centrebacks split to provide passing angles then being behind Gravenberch means nothing. Gravenberch trying a turn and losing it centrally means the opposition player wins the ball on the edge of our box with the centrebacks out of position. 

Did I say that we had played Fulham this season? No, I didn't. I don't believe that Ryan was playing for Ajax this season either. I also used that as an example.  The Palace one was higher up the pitch than I recalled, but as I said that was off the top of my head. Picking at one example doesn't change the fact that receiving the ball deep and playing on the half turn is something that he has done throughout his career though. I've never seen an example of him losing the ball in that area and it leading to a goal though. Perhaps you can provide one.

I don't agree with your contention that Gravenberch playing higher up the pitch makes him any harder to mark either. Multipe examples of him losing his marker from deeper positions here:   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QkwHe-mA8q0

Arne Slot after the Bologna game, who doesn't seem to share your views on the 6 being a static player or the deepest midfielder playing on the half turn: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OQ8-IkgFUsQ&t=361s (importance of Gravenberch from 5:50)

As for calling you condescending, yes, I was being deliberately condescending myself in the hope that you'd pick up on it as you so often resort to demeaning people when your assertions are challenged.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:33:32 am by Darren G »
