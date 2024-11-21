« previous next »
Ryan Jiro Gravenberch

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 10:20:20 am
Its a valid observation that we're probably not quite where Slot wants to be in terms of passing out of the back, and through teams. Being top of the league doesn't make it less valid. But also...he's only been here for five months. Not being exactly where we'd like to be in that respect is likely more to do with players still adapting to a new style, rather than the players being unsuitable.

Also, lets maybe give credit to other teams. You can't namedrop Chelsea, Arsenal, Forest, Brighton and Villa without acknowledging that is 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th and 9th in the league.

We're currently top of the league, have the best XG, the best XGA and the best XPts. That its still not fully clicking tactically and we're doing that, its pretty exciting no?
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 10:28:54 am
Quote from: GreekScouser on Yesterday at 10:20:20 am


Also, lets maybe give credit to other teams. You can't namedrop Chelsea, Arsenal, Forest, Brighton and Villa without acknowledging that is 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th and 9th in the league.


Don't talk such common sense!

LiVeRpOoL haVeN't pLayEd aNyBOdy tOugH yEt!1!1!1!1!
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 10:30:06 am
Quote from: GreekScouser on Yesterday at 10:20:20 am
Its a valid observation that we're probably not quite where Slot wants to be in terms of passing out of the back, and through teams. Being top of the league doesn't make it less valid. But also...he's only been here for five months. Not being exactly where we'd like to be in that respect is likely more to do with players still adapting to a new style, rather than the players being unsuitable.

Also, lets maybe give credit to other teams. You can't namedrop Chelsea, Arsenal, Forest, Brighton and Villa without acknowledging that is 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th and 9th in the league.

We're currently top of the league, have the best XG, the best XGA and the best XPts. That its still not fully clicking tactically and we're doing that, its pretty exciting no?

I agree completely. We are almost a hybrid Klopp/Slot team at the moment. The major difference between the two is how we play through teams. Slot wants a more measured approach in which we are more selective when we look to play through a team. Circulate the ball more and be more patient and wait for an opportunity.

The question is whether we can make that leap with the current personnel. I think Ali will help because he is more reluctant to go early and far better at receiving and recirculating the ball than Kelleher. Tsimikas's ability to use his right foot also helps. So the question is whether we can improve our play into the 6 or 6s and out the other side and play through teams better.?
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 11:10:36 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:55:57 am
Because could be and should be are two completely different things. Klopp stated that Macca, Jones and Gravenberch could play the 6 but by the end of the season none of them were. It was Endo playing as the six and our results nose-dived.

It isn't moaning and above all, it isn't working. Slot wants to play out from the back and pass through teams. Look at the table and tell me that we did that against any of the teams from the top half we have played so far. Especially in the first half of games have we been able to pass through Chelsea, Arsenal, Forest, Brighton, or Villa?.

No, we haven't So it isn't working we are having to find other ways to win games.

I will say it again we are making fewer, passes, fewer progressive passes, fewer passes into the opposition penalty area and taking fewer shots. This under a coach who wants us to pass teams to death and kill them with passes. The midfield certainly isn't working and that is why Slot is continually having to tweak things tactically at half time.

It is working, though, its bizarre that you think it isnt. Arsenal are an elite side, to go to their ground and pass them to death is a ridiculous expectation, but we did hold our own against them, had more possession and the xG was pretty much even, thats a good result and an acceptable performance against a side that had 89 points last season. The Villa game, again, they finished 4th last season, theyre a good side with a good manager, to suggest something isnt working when we had 64% possession and more xG, it just seems like youre cherry picking a few moments and leaping to huge conclusions.

The Chelsea game was a weird one, they had a lot of possession but a lot of it was sterile. I imagine if we werent leading for two thirds of the game we might have taken a different approach, but game state against a dangerous opponent for me meant we opted for control (shape) rather than forcing the issue, something a lot of supporters wanted after a lot of basketball games last season that were end to end.

The most bizarre thing about all of your criticism is you seem desperate to tear down good work when were in transition. Any side with a new manager, let alone one with their first new manager in almost a decade, is in transition. You simply cant flick a switch and play a completely new brand of football and it be perfect from the off. The same applies to players, you cant ask players to play new roles and expect every minute of it to be perfect. The same wouldve applied to Zubimendi if he joined, to expect the best version of him from the moment he arrived wouldve been incredibly unfair, like any player hed have needed time to adjust to every element that leads to good form.

Id love us to sign a pivot, Id love us to be able to free up Grav to play as an 8, but Gravs performances at 6 have been better than they were at 8 for us, thats undeniable. Hes solving a huge headache for us and is developing rapidly into a pivotal, complete player. Its mystifying why youre so desperate to suggest it isnt working, simply because we arent putting together 90 mins of top class performances. Barely any sides in world football churn out 90 min performances every week, let alone sides with a manager whos facing all of these sides for the very first time in a brand new job. Give it a rest.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 11:45:49 am
It's the madness of claiming Gravenberch can't play at 6 because he is poor when pressed. Really? And then implying that neither Jones nor Mac Allister have the ability to pick holes in opposing defences when they play advanced midfield. It seems everyone is playing in the wrong position. under Slot. And yet...."rub of the green" I suppose.

This is a nice post though:

Quote from: keyop on November 19, 2024, 08:50:00 pm

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 11:52:32 am
Someone summed it up nicely, Gravenberch has been undeniably better in the 6 than the 8. To be honest, in the 8 I thought Grav looked lost. Whos to say Gravenberch will be any better if he returns the 8 again? Didnt someone say the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results?
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 12:12:38 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:45:49 am
It's the madness of claiming Gravenberch can't play at 6 because he is poor when pressed. Really? And then implying that neither Jones nor Mac Allister have the ability to pick holes in opposing defences when they play advanced midfield. It seems everyone is playing in the wrong position. under Slot. And yet...."rub of the green" I suppose.

This is a nice post though:


I see you have now resorted to not even quoting any of my post now. Instead, you just create a strawman and argue against it.

Firstly what I said is that Gravenberch isn't good at receiving the ball deep in our half under pressure. His way of dealing with being pressed is to play on the half turn and beat his man 1v1 with a feint or a piece of skill. You simply can't do that as the deepest midfield player because the risk massively outweighs the reward. The deepest midfield player plays with his back to goal and protects the ball. Lose the ball and there are no midfield players to bail you out and the centrebacks have split to provide passing angles. Even if you beat your man you gain almost nothing from it because the opposition has the majority of their team behind the ball. It is basically suicidal. 

Secondly, I didn't say Jones or Macca don't have the ability to pick holes in the opposition defence. What I said is that Gravenberch is much better at playing on the half turn as an 8 and breaking the press. For me he is head and shoulders above anyone in the League at doing that. Hence the Yaya Toure comparisons. In an era of pressing then players who can beat the press like that are worth their weight in gold.

The perfect example was away to Arsenal. If Gravenberch is so good at receiving the ball under pressure in deep areas then why did Kelleher go long 16 times in the first half, with us losing the ball on 12 occasions. Surely he could have just played the ball into Grav and we could have played our way around the press the way teams like Brighton and Leverkussen have done to us?
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 12:39:47 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 11:52:32 am
Someone summed it up nicely, Gravenberch has been undeniably better in the 6 than the 8. To be honest, in the 8 I thought Grav looked lost. Whos to say Gravenberch will be any better if he returns the 8 again? Didnt someone say the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results?

He was better than people think in the Klopp 8 role last season. He wouldnt be playing that role under Slot anyway because Slot sets his midfield up a bit differently. Thing is, this sort of post does him a huge disservice. Hes doing very well in his current role but hes an exceptional player and theres no reason to think he wouldnt do very well in quite a few CM roles. We can support him in his current role without unintentionally but inaccurately doing him down.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 06:26:11 pm
Currently the best number 6 in the league ... perhaps European football?  :)
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 08:14:05 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 11:10:36 am
It is working, though, its bizarre that you think it isnt. Arsenal are an elite side, to go to their ground and pass them to death is a ridiculous expectation, but we did hold our own against them, had more possession and the xG was pretty much even, thats a good result and an acceptable performance against a side that had 89 points last season. The Villa game, again, they finished 4th last season, theyre a good side with a good manager, to suggest something isnt working when we had 64% possession and more xG, it just seems like youre cherry picking a few moments and leaping to huge conclusions.

The Chelsea game was a weird one, they had a lot of possession but a lot of it was sterile. I imagine if we werent leading for two thirds of the game we might have taken a different approach, but game state against a dangerous opponent for me meant we opted for control (shape) rather than forcing the issue, something a lot of supporters wanted after a lot of basketball games last season that were end to end.

The most bizarre thing about all of your criticism is you seem desperate to tear down good work when were in transition. Any side with a new manager, let alone one with their first new manager in almost a decade, is in transition. You simply cant flick a switch and play a completely new brand of football and it be perfect from the off. The same applies to players, you cant ask players to play new roles and expect every minute of it to be perfect. The same wouldve applied to Zubimendi if he joined, to expect the best version of him from the moment he arrived wouldve been incredibly unfair, like any player hed have needed time to adjust to every element that leads to good form.

Id love us to sign a pivot, Id love us to be able to free up Grav to play as an 8, but Gravs performances at 6 have been better than they were at 8 for us, thats undeniable. Hes solving a huge headache for us and is developing rapidly into a pivotal, complete player. Its mystifying why youre so desperate to suggest it isnt working, simply because we arent putting together 90 mins of top class performances. Barely any sides in world football churn out 90 min performances every week, let alone sides with a manager whos facing all of these sides for the very first time in a brand new job. Give it a rest.

It's working results wise, and ultimately it is all about results. However sustainability usually depends on performances which is why elite coaches like Klopp and now Slot will comment more about the performance after a game regardless if we have won. A few times Slot has done so already despite the positive result.

On the game at Arsenal, they were missing their key playmaker in midfield (you could see the difference when he played at Chelsea, an opponent who dominated us in midfield), and we still came off firmly second best in the first half with a midfield of Mac and Grav deep with Jones further ahead (the same midfield three that struggled at Arsenal when we lost in February). By bringing on Dom at half-time we added a workhorse in midfield who was able to add a physicality/presence to make up for the imbalance we had in the middle, and we eventually got a draw out of it. In February we brought on Elliott (Dom not being available) and we conceded two more and were swallowed up.

An Elliott shouldn't be anywhere near this Liverpool midfield. You only play a slight/small statured player like him in the 10 role when the base in midfield is strong, which ours is not. The weakness in the base is why Dom is so important (despite not being able to be the creative player that we bought) as the energy and running power he adds somewhat counters/masks the deficiency. It's why most of us thought it was a mistake not starting him at Arsenal despite the form of Jones.

We tried to bring in a deep midfielder in the summer as we need one. That need remains. Slot has worked wonders in being able to maximise the squad he has at his disposal results wise, but there is no question this team needs a key addition in midfield to enable the players in there to function to the best of their ability.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 09:40:38 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 12:12:38 pm
Firstly what I said is that Gravenberch isn't good at receiving the ball deep in our half under pressure. His way of dealing with being pressed is to play on the half turn and beat his man 1v1 with a feint or a piece of skill. You simply can't do that as the deepest midfield player because the risk massively outweighs the reward. The deepest midfield player plays with his back to goal and protects the ball. Lose the ball and there are no midfield players to bail you out and the centrebacks have split to provide passing angles. Even if you beat your man you gain almost nothing from it because the opposition has the majority of their team behind the ball. It is basically suicidal. 


I disagree with almost every sentence in that astonishing paragraph. It explains a lot about the way you see footy though.

1. Gravenberch is good at receiving the ball under pressure. Liverpool are a little cautious in playing out from the back perhaps, especially when it is still 0-0, but that has less to do with Gravenberch's lack of competence and more to do with Slot being more risk averse than we've been used to seeing in recent times. If Zubimendi played there it would be the same.

2. But you're wrong to say that "you simply can't (play on the half turn) as the deepest midfield player because the risk massively outweighs the reward." Of course you can. Did you never see Thiago? (to pick an obvious example). But you have to pick your moments. I'd like to see a few more moments, but maybe that will come as this new and innocent team becomes older and wiser. But Gravenberch can certainly do it, and has done it. Sometimes to devastating effect.

3.The deepest midfielder does not "play with his back to goal". I'm assuming that you mean he plays with his back to the goal he's attacking? Sometimes it's true, other times it isn't. There's no iron-clad law about this. He can play on the half turn, and he can play with his front to goal if the press is initially broken on the flank (this started to happen in the second half against Ipswich when Trent pushed forward from the horizontal and offered himself at an angle to the centre backs. It has happened plenty of times since).

4. The idea that there's "almost nothing" to be gained by the number 6 beating his marker - that it is indeed "suicidal" for the no. 6 to do this - is just self-evidently bonkers. If not even going to bother explaining why. 
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 10:19:39 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:40:38 pm
I disagree with almost every sentence in that astonishing paragraph. It explains a lot about the way you see footy though.

1. Gravenberch is good at receiving the ball under pressure. Liverpool are a little cautious in playing out from the back perhaps, especially when it is still 0-0, but that has less to do with Gravenberch's lack of competence and more to do with Slot being more risk averse than we've been used to seeing in recent times. If Zubimendi played there it would be the same.

2. But you're wrong to say that "you simply can't (play on the half turn) as the deepest midfield player because the risk massively outweighs the reward." Of course you can. Did you never see Thiago? (to pick an obvious example). But you have to pick your moments. I'd like to see a few more moments, but maybe that will come as this new and innocent team becomes older and wiser. But Gravenberch can certainly do it, and has done it. Sometimes to devastating effect.

3.The deepest midfielder does not "play with his back to goal". I'm assuming that you mean he plays with his back to the goal he's attacking? Sometimes it's true, other times it isn't. There's no iron-clad law about this. He can play on the half turn, and he can play with his front to goal if the press is initially broken on the flank (this started to happen in the second half against Ipswich when Trent pushed forward from the horizontal and offered himself at an angle to the centre backs. It has happened plenty of times since).

4. The idea that there's "almost nothing" to be gained by the number 6 beating his marker - that it is indeed "suicidal" for the no. 6 to do this - is just self-evidently bonkers. If not even going to bother explaining why. 

I see 1-4. What about 6?
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 10:40:39 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:40:38 pm
I disagree with almost every sentence in that astonishing paragraph. It explains a lot about the way you see footy though.

1. Gravenberch is good at receiving the ball under pressure. Liverpool are a little cautious in playing out from the back perhaps, especially when it is still 0-0, but that has less to do with Gravenberch's lack of competence and more to do with Slot being more risk averse than we've been used to seeing in recent times. If Zubimendi played there it would be the same.

Slot sets up with a back three of the keeper and the two centrebacks, has the two full-backs tuck into half-inverted positions to provide passing angles, and then tempts the opposition to press us. He wanted Zubimendi a Regista in the summer. However, he is that risk-averse after doing all that he doesn't want our players to pass the ball into the 6. Are you fucking crazy mate?

The keeper and centrebacks in a Slot system are meant to play like matadors. They are supposed to show the ball to tempt the opposition to press us which allows us to play through the press. Are you suggesting that is just an elaborate ruse so we can get Kelleher to go long and lose possession. Against Arsenal what was risk averse Slot's gameplan to get the opposition to press us so we could go long on 16 occasions through Kelleher and lose the ball 12 times.

You are quite frankly talking nonsense.


Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:40:38 pm
2. But you're wrong to say that "you simply can't (play on the half turn) as the deepest midfield player because the risk massively outweighs the reward." Of course you can. Did you never see Thiago? (to pick an obvious example). But you have to pick your moments. I'd like to see a few more moments, but maybe that will come as this new and innocent team becomes older and wiser. But Gravenberch can certainly do it, and has done it. Sometimes to devastating effect.

Fuck me. Thiago didn't play as the deepest midfield player for us. That was Fabinho. Not being the deepest midfield player gives you far more freedom to try and beat your man because you still have the deepest midfield player. Plus doing it higher up the pitch means your centrebacks have more time to recover. That is the whole point of playing Gravenberch higher up the pitch. Last season he was receiving around 6 progressive passes per game this season it has plummeted to 1.37 per game.   

Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:40:38 pm
3.The deepest midfielder does not "play with his back to goal". I'm assuming that you mean he plays with his back to the goal he's attacking? Sometimes it's true, other times it isn't. There's no iron-clad law about this. He can play on the half turn, and he can play with his front to goal if the press is initially broken on the flank (this started to happen in the second half against Ipswich when Trent pushed forward from the horizontal and offered himself at an angle to the centre backs. It has happened plenty of times since).


I am talking about when he is receiving the ball from deeper positions. The number one priority in those situations is to shield the ball because the centrebacks have split and losing the ball means an attacker is 1v1 with the keeper. We weren't beating the press in the second half against Ipswich because there wasn't one. They went man for man all over the pitch in the first half and we lost the ball in our defensive third 25 times. By the second half they had retreated into a passive low/mid block. 

Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:40:38 pm
4. The idea that there's "almost nothing" to be gained by the number 6 beating his marker - that it is indeed "suicidal" for the no. 6 to do this - is just self-evidently bonkers. If not even going to bother explaining why. 

That is quite frankly absurd. On one hand, you are suggesting that Slot is so risk-averse that he doesn't want us to even try and play out from the back. Next, you are proposing that with our centrebacks split you want the deepest midfield player to try and beat his man?

Don't you even understand the basics of the game?

The deeper you play the fewer risks you can take. You need to play safer passes, have a higher completion rate and above all not try to dribble past opponents in your own defensive third when you are the deepest midfield player. The clearest example you will ever get is why centrebacks and single 6's don't try and beat their man would be Quansah v Brighton.

The reward for one of your deepest players beating his man in those areas is massively outweighed by the almost certain 1v1 with the keeper when it goes wrong. Beat your man as the deepest midfield player and you run into the next wave of the press. Beat your man as an 8 and you usually beat the press and the centrebacks retreat and you have created a clear opportunity.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 05:43:42 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:40:38 pm
I disagree with almost every sentence in that astonishing paragraph. It explains a lot about the way you see footy though.

1. Gravenberch is good at receiving the ball under pressure. Liverpool are a little cautious in playing out from the back perhaps, especially when it is still 0-0, but that has less to do with Gravenberch's lack of competence and more to do with Slot being more risk averse than we've been used to seeing in recent times. If Zubimendi played there it would be the same.

2. But you're wrong to say that "you simply can't (play on the half turn) as the deepest midfield player because the risk massively outweighs the reward." Of course you can. Did you never see Thiago? (to pick an obvious example). But you have to pick your moments. I'd like to see a few more moments, but maybe that will come as this new and innocent team becomes older and wiser. But Gravenberch can certainly do it, and has done it. Sometimes to devastating effect.

3.The deepest midfielder does not "play with his back to goal". I'm assuming that you mean he plays with his back to the goal he's attacking? Sometimes it's true, other times it isn't. There's no iron-clad law about this. He can play on the half turn, and he can play with his front to goal if the press is initially broken on the flank (this started to happen in the second half against Ipswich when Trent pushed forward from the horizontal and offered himself at an angle to the centre backs. It has happened plenty of times since).

4. The idea that there's "almost nothing" to be gained by the number 6 beating his marker - that it is indeed "suicidal" for the no. 6 to do this - is just self-evidently bonkers. If not even going to bother explaining why. 

Yeah,  Gravenberch often did just that, dropping in behind Alvarez, ahead of centre backs in his own final third, then using the half-turn to break the press. He did that a lot at Ajax. Did it against Palace. Did it against Fulham. That's just off the top of my head. If Al focused more on watching football and less on being condescending he'd know that.

Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:40:39 pm

The reward for one of your deepest players beating his man in those areas is massively outweighed by the almost certain 1v1 with the keeper when it goes wrong. Beat your man as the deepest midfield player and you run into the next wave of the press. Beat your man as an 8 and you usually beat the press and the centrebacks retreat and you have created a clear opportunity.

Yeah, because we don't have any centre backs, so nobody will be behind Gravenberch if he loses the ball. As such it will 'almost certainly be a 1 v 1 with the keeper'. Jesus wept.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 06:26:07 am
There's definitely more risk playing Gravenberch as a DLP '6' then it would be having a 'steady eddy' regista like Zubimendi quartered there, no doubt. What Ryan does is he give us the dynamism in that position to open up the midfield passing lanes. Macca or one of the FBs will often step into that zone as cover if/when he does venture forward. I don't know whether Arne's totally on board with this set-up yet - I'm guessing he'd prefer more control in the first phase but we'll see how the season progresses.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 06:35:54 am
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 06:26:07 am
There's definitely more risk playing Gravenberch as a DLP '6' then it would be having a 'steady eddy' regista like Zubimendi quartered there, no doubt. What Ryan does is he give us the dynamism in that position to open up the midfield passing lanes. Macca or one of the FBs will often step into that zone as cover if/when he does venture forward. I don't know whether Arne's totally on board with this set-up yet - I'm guessing he'd prefer more control in the first phase but we'll see how the season progresses.

Why?



Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 07:04:55 am
I believe the discussion was about positional play in the build-up. A sitting 6 is just a safer way to do it. Now, as per your stats a DLP like Ryan can be as good as any CDM at defensive play no doubt but this is aggregated over different phases and not specifically in the first phase and to what Al was alluding to up thread. For me he's fine receiving the ball with his back to midfield and can easily half turn but he's not entirely fixed positionally as say a traditional '6' or a regista would be and therefore the zone isn't as secure. The indicator of that is in the 'Clearances' stat above.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 07:50:19 am
Slot has maintained he wants two senior quality options for every position, so I think we will get another midfielder because Endo and Morton are not in regular rotation. Gravenberch is one of the two 6 going forward. People can advocate he play further forward but I don't see it happening.

10
Dom
Elliott

8
Mac
Jones

6
Grav
New purchase

I don't think Baj and Nyoni are considered senior options at this time.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 07:51:35 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:50:19 am
Slot has maintained he wants two senior quality options for every position, so I think we will get another midfielder because Endo and Morton are not in regular rotation. Gravenberch is one of the two 6 going forward. People can advocate he play further forward but I don't see it happening.

10
Dom
Elliott

8
Mac
Jones

6
Grav
New purchase

I don't think Baj and Nyoni are considered senior options at this time.

Wait, wait, you have Grav as a 6 could you please back this claim up.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 07:53:31 am
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 06:35:54 am
Why?






Gravenberch's stats are superb for a DM so it baffles me why some people want to move him from a position that he is thriving. I think if we get another DM (which is likely) it will be to rotate with him because he can't play every league and CL game rather than partner him in the double pivot to push him higher up the pitch. Ultimately, we'll see.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 08:31:40 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:53:31 am

Gravenberch's stats are superb for a DM so it baffles me why some people want to move him from a position that he is thriving. I think if we get another DM (which is likely) it will be to rotate with him because he can't play every league and CL game rather than partner him in the double pivot to push him higher up the pitch. Ultimately, we'll see.

Exactly. I have no problem with him as either an 8 or a 6, but some of the suggestions and (often false) claims made about his perceived failings as a 6 simply have no basis.  Claiming that having Gravenberch in his current position "isn't working" when we're top of the league or that it's an added risk having him as a 6 when we have the best defensive record in the league, with Ryan's screening being a major contributor to that, well....I just find it really strange.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 09:05:38 am
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 08:31:40 am
Exactly. I have no problem with him as either an 8 or a 6, but some of the suggestions and (often false) claims made about his perceived failings as a 6 simply have no basis.  Claiming that having Gravenberch in his current position "isn't working" when we're top of the league or that it's an added risk having him as a 6 when we have the best defensive record in the league, with Ryan's screening being a major contributor to that, well....I just find it really strange.

If Gravenberch were posting these numbers I would be demanding we at least enquire about his availability. If Zubimendi isn't moving then I think we should approach Brighton for Baleba.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 09:09:13 am
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 08:31:40 am
Exactly. I have no problem with him as either an 8 or a 6, but some of the suggestions and (often false) claims made about his perceived failings as a 6 simply have no basis.  Claiming that having Gravenberch in his current position "isn't working" when we're top of the league or that it's an added risk having him as a 6 when we have the best defensive record in the league, with Ryan's screening being a major contributor to that, well....I just find it really strange.

I don't have problems with us playing a staggered pivot of 6/8 hybrids, it's experimental, progressive and by current account successful.

Certain posters have alluded to Arne mentioning he would like more control in the build up phase and are surmising from our pursuit of Zubimendi that ideally he would like a regista type as a '6'.

Now Ryan certainly isn't a regista but has shown how a more complete DLP can play the double pivot and alter the dynamic. As I and others have said it's never going to equal having a controlling DM there purely positionally but it could inspire Arne towards a re-think of roles. It's certainly novel now but let's see how it unfolds long term.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 09:09:41 am
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 09:04:43 am
I don't have problems with us playing a staggered pivot of 6/8 hybrids, it's experimental, progressive and by current account successful.

Certain posters have alluded to Arne mentioning he would like more control in the build up phase and are surmising from our pursuit of Zubimendi that ideally he would like a regista type as a '6'.

Now Ryan certainly isn't a regista but has shown how a more complete DLP can play the double pivot and alter the dynamic. As I and others have said it's never going to equal having a controlling DM there purely positionally but it could inspire Arne towards a re-think of roles. It's certainly novel now and but let's see how it unfolds long term.

There is also the potential that Slot has seen how the Premership is and has changed what he originally thought he wanted. Lots of clubs press high and hard for the first half and for me I can see Slot having adapted what we do which is to use the wide forwards as long out balls, they win the duel, ping it back to a midfielder / fullback inverting and we go. It's like creating our own type of transition which completely negates anyone pressing our back 4 / keeper.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 09:20:26 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:40:39 pm
Are you fucking crazy?

You are quite frankly talking nonsense.

Fuck me.

That is quite frankly absurd.

Don't you even understand the basics of the game?


It looks like your nerve was touched again!
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 09:20:51 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:09:41 am
There is also the potential that Slot has seen how the Premership is and has changed what he originally thought he wanted. Lots of clubs press high and hard for the first half and for me I can see Slot having adapted what we do which is to use the wide forwards as long out balls, they win the duel, ping it back to a midfielder / fullback inverting and we go. It's like creating our own type of transition which completely negates anyone pressing our back 4 / keeper.

Yep, he's mixed up our approach and tactically it's going to keep the opposition second guessing. I still feel like he would like a tad more control but we're already much more controlled than under jürgen and are also still very capable of a lighting fast transition when needed.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 09:22:56 am
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 09:09:13 am
I don't have problems with us playing a staggered pivot of 6/8 hybrids, it's experimental, progressive and by current account successful.

Certain posters have alluded to Arne mentioning he would like more control in the build up phase and are surmising from our pursuit of Zubimendi that ideally he would like a regista type as a '6'.

Now Ryan certainly isn't a regista but has shown how a more complete DLP can play the double pivot and alter the dynamic. As I and others have said it's never going to equal having a controlling DM there purely positionally but it could inspire Arne towards a re-think of roles. It's certainly novel now but let's see how it unfolds long term.

But Slot talked about Gravenberch being a six before Zubimendi was even a thing: The coach called all the players for an interview. After the European Championships he called me to tell me how he saw me. Of course, he knew me from my time at Ajax, when he was at AZ and Feyenoord. He told me which position he wanted to use me in, and he put me at six".  I still feel that there's a possibility of Zubimendi comes to Liverpool, but I don't think that it's an either/or proposition though when it comes to Slot's preference for the position.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 09:47:06 am
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 09:20:51 am
Yep, he's mixed up our approach and tactically it's going to keep the opposition second guessing. I still feel like he would like a tad more control but we're already much more controlled than under jürgen and are also still very capable of a lighting fast transition when needed.

I agree, although I'm sure when newly promoted Ipswitch went a 6 man full press from minute one he was a little fucking hell :D
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 09:57:25 am
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 05:43:42 am
Yeah,  Gravenberch often did just that, dropping in behind Alvarez, ahead of centre backs in his own final third, then using the half-turn to break the press. He did that a lot at Ajax. Did it against Palace. Did it against Fulham. That's just off the top of my head. If Al focused more on watching football and less on being condescending he'd know that.

That is the whole point of Gravenberch starting higher up the pitch it makes him more difficult to mark. The idea of another player dropping in is that it catches the opposition by surprise. It suits Grav far better as well. He can use his acceleration to buy himself a couple of yards and receive the ball with far less pressure on him. As the deepest midfield player you can't do that you are pretty static which requires a different skillset. You need to be squarer on to the ball and often ride the challenge before you release the ball. You do that because a marker will time his challenge to impact you just as you try and play the ball first time. Rodri is a master of it he rides the impact and then releases the ball.

If you are going to call someone condescending and accuse them of not watching football then perhaps you should get your facts right. We haven't even played Fulham yet this season. ;) So as it goes I didn't see him drop deep into his defensive third then use the half turn to beat the press against Fulham. I didn't see it against Palace either.

He did beat Wharton on the half-turn against Palace but firstly it certainly wasn't in our defensive third, secondly Palace weren't pressing the first half was basically played at walking pace and they were incredibly passive, and finally it was on the edge of the centre circle and he had cover.

 gravy" border="0


Here is a video of all Gravenberch's touches in that game. https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/1fwz18c/ryan_gravenberch_vs_crystal_palace_a_every_touch/

Quote from: Darren G on Today at 05:43:42 am
Yeah, because we don't have any centre backs, so nobody will be behind Gravenberch if he loses the ball. As such it will 'almost certainly be a 1 v 1 with the keeper'. Jesus wept.

Like a DOGSO situation, it doesn't matter if anyone is behind Gravenberch what matters is if they can provide cover. When the centrebacks split to provide passing angles then being behind Gravenberch means nothing. Gravenberch trying a turn and losing it centrally means the opposition player wins the ball on the edge of our box with the centrebacks out of position. 
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 09:59:18 am
Also, Gravenberch is 22. How accomplished in the 6 was Fabinho (for example) at 22?
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 10:01:14 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:59:18 am
Also, Gravenberch is 22. How accomplished in the 6 was Fabinho (for example) at 22?

He wasn't he played as a right back and defensive midfielder.

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/fabinho/leistungsdatendetails/spieler/225693/plus/0?saison=&verein=162&liga=&wettbewerb=&pos=&trainer_id=

The club has a pretty succesful history of spotting qualities in players where they shift positions here and become world class - Gini from AM to controling CM, Fabinho from RB/DM to an elite single pivot etc.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 10:08:16 am
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 09:22:56 am
But Slot talked about Gravenberch being a six before Zubimendi was even a thing: The coach called all the players for an interview. After the European Championships he called me to tell me how he saw me. Of course, he knew me from my time at Ajax, when he was at AZ and Feyenoord. He told me which position he wanted to use me in, and he put me at six".  I still feel that there's a possibility of Zubimendi comes to Liverpool, but I don't think that it's an either/or proposition though when it comes to Slot's preference for the position.

I'm not sure of the timing of those discussions. It appears around the same time as the pursuit of Zubimendi was ending. It could be that he saw Ryan as the '6' even then but it's somewhat a clash of types which begets the continued questioning of the role of the '6' in this side. I agree with you that Arne might be content with the alchemy he has now.

Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:47:06 am
I agree, although I'm sure when newly promoted Ipswitch went a 6 man full press from minute one he was a little fucking hell :D


Ha, yep that half is forever locked away in the deep trauma section of his brain.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 10:08:49 am
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 09:22:56 am
But Slot talked about Gravenberch being a six before Zubimendi was even a thing: The coach called all the players for an interview. After the European Championships he called me to tell me how he saw me. Of course, he knew me from my time at Ajax, when he was at AZ and Feyenoord. He told me which position he wanted to use me in, and he put me at six".  I still feel that there's a possibility of Zubimendi comes to Liverpool, but I don't think that it's an either/or proposition though when it comes to Slot's preference for the position.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/if-im-honest-ryan-gravenberch-30066564

"After the Euros he called me and he said he wants to give me a chance and then he said 'I want you to focus on the number eight position but I also want to see you in the number six position'," says the 22-year-old.



The full interview.

"It feels good but to be honest I have to adapt more because I'm not like a natural defending number six," says Gravenberch, who will be expected to start the Premier League visit of Chelsea on Sunday. "First (at the start of his career) I was like a more attacking midfielder so for myself I have to adapt more. I think the first games were really good but I have to keep improving.

"We have a lot of possession and I have a lot of the ball and that is what I wanted so it feels good, it feels comfortable."

The decision to tweak Gravenberch's role and make him a regular starter in the Liverpool midfield has perhaps been the most eye-catching change engendered by his fellow Dutchman Arne Slot after replacing Jurgen Klopp as Reds boss during the summer.

"After the Euros he called me and he said he wants to give me a chance and then he said 'I want you to focus on the number eight position but I also want to see you in the number six position'," says the 22-year-old.

"My first reaction was really good because as a player it doesn't really matter where you play as long as you can play.

"When I played at Ajax I also played this role, not a lot, so I knew a little bit of what I had to do. And also for him he saw me playing at Ajax, so maybe he thought I had the ability and the things to play on the six.

"The manager showed me a few clips, and (Liverpool assistant coach) John Heitinga - I had him at Ajax so he knows me really well - I had chats with him about good positioning, where the ball can come and also about attacking-wise where I have to stand."

Not that Gravenberch has been scouring YouTube for clips of great defensive midfielders past and present. "If I am honest... not really!" he laughs.

What, then, about Liverpool team-mates? "Also not really!" he adds. "But I spoke to Macca (Alexis Mac Allister) because obviously last season he played a lot there and also (Wataru) Endo about what they do, anticipating where the ball can come, just some little chats."
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 10:18:16 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:01:14 am
He wasn't he played as a right back and defensive midfielder.

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/fabinho/leistungsdatendetails/spieler/225693/plus/0?saison=&verein=162&liga=&wettbewerb=&pos=&trainer_id=

The club has a pretty succesful history of spotting qualities in players where they shift positions here and become world class - Gini from AM to controling CM, Fabinho from RB/DM to an elite single pivot etc.

Two massive differences there though. Gini was a 10 we didn't play with a 10, we played with a false 9. So we bought him with the intention of changing his position. Fabinho played in a midfield two at Monaco. We played with a midfield three. So we bought him with the intention of changing his position.

We signed Gravenberch as an 8, we play with 8's and Klopp signed him with the intention of playing him as an 8. Slot intended to use him predominantly as an 8.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 10:44:17 am
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 10:08:16 am
I'm not sure of the timing of those discussions. It appears around the same time as the pursuit of Zubimendi was ending. It could be that he saw Ryan as the '6' even then but it's somewhat a clash of types which begets the continued questioning of the role of the '6' in this side. I agree with you that Arne might be content with the alchemy he has now.


Some people just can't get their heads round the notion that when we fail to sign a player we look internally as well as externally for solutions.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 10:52:24 am
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 10:08:16 am
I'm not sure of the timing of those discussions. It appears around the same time as the pursuit of Zubimendi was ending.

No coincidence. It's a proxy discussion about FSG (at least in the mind of one poster).
