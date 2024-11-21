But Slot talked about Gravenberch being a six before Zubimendi was even a thing: The coach called all the players for an interview. After the European Championships he called me to tell me how he saw me. Of course, he knew me from my time at Ajax, when he was at AZ and Feyenoord. He told me which position he wanted to use me in, and he put me at six". I still feel that there's a possibility of Zubimendi comes to Liverpool, but I don't think that it's an either/or proposition though when it comes to Slot's preference for the position. https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/if-im-honest-ryan-gravenberch-30066564
"After the Euros he called me and he said he wants to give me a chance and then he said 'I want you to focus on the number eight position but I also want to see you in the number six position'," says the 22-year-old.
The full interview.
"It feels good but to be honest I have to adapt more because I'm not like a natural defending number six," says Gravenberch, who will be expected to start the Premier League visit of Chelsea on Sunday. "First (at the start of his career) I was like a more attacking midfielder so for myself I have to adapt more. I think the first games were really good but I have to keep improving.
"We have a lot of possession and I have a lot of the ball and that is what I wanted so it feels good, it feels comfortable."
The decision to tweak Gravenberch's role and make him a regular starter in the Liverpool midfield has perhaps been the most eye-catching change engendered by his fellow Dutchman Arne Slot after replacing Jurgen Klopp as Reds boss during the summer.
"My first reaction was really good because as a player it doesn't really matter where you play as long as you can play.
"When I played at Ajax I also played this role, not a lot, so I knew a little bit of what I had to do. And also for him he saw me playing at Ajax, so maybe he thought I had the ability and the things to play on the six.
"The manager showed me a few clips, and (Liverpool assistant coach) John Heitinga - I had him at Ajax so he knows me really well - I had chats with him about good positioning, where the ball can come and also about attacking-wise where I have to stand."
Not that Gravenberch has been scouring YouTube for clips of great defensive midfielders past and present. "If I am honest... not really!" he laughs.
What, then, about Liverpool team-mates? "Also not really!" he adds. "But I spoke to Macca (Alexis Mac Allister) because obviously last season he played a lot there and also (Wataru) Endo about what they do, anticipating where the ball can come, just some little chats."