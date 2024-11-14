It doesn't matter what position Gravenberch played at previous clubs. What matters is what he can do in a Liverpool shirt.



Thierry Henry was a winger at Juventus, but that didn't stop Arsenal turning him into an elite striker. If you're good enough, you can adapt to different positions - and at 22 Gravenberch has already shown his versatility. The 6 role has been discussed at length ever since Fabinho left, and our pursuit of Caicedo/Lavia/Zubamendi has merely heightened the demand. However, that was before Slot had even managed a game for us, assessed the squad, or experienced what PL games were like.



Slot's system places far less importance on the role to make his template work - at least in terms of how it was played by Fabinho or other players under Jurgen. It was absolutely essential for Jurgen's teams due to our high line and attacking fullbacks, when Trent/Robbo were regularly further forward than the midfield. Fabinho would drop into a back 3 in transition and Virgil/Matip (or Konate) would cover the wide areas. Fabinho (or Hendo) would also be ready for the counter if our CB's went up for set pieces, with Trent/Robbo always lurking in wide forward positions to win the 2nd ball. We pressed very high - winning the ball back in the opposition third and getting goals through sustained (often relentless) pressure.



But we don't need that type of system anymore, and we seem much more patient in our build up play. Our defence looks less vulnerable, and Trent/Robbo are further back. Our midfield under Jurgen was much more functional and workmanlike (no offence to the likes of Gini, Hendo or Fabinho), and existed to make the rest of the system work. We sacrificed some creativity and dynamism (especially in the 10 role) in favour of covering our fullbacks - which is partly why we actually thrived when Coutinho left, as Trent/Robbo added a new dimension plus a truckload of assists. It also gave us a 6-man attack of Trent, Robbo, Mo, Sadio, Bobby, plus an attacking midfielder - blowing so many teams away by overloading the opposition. But our midfield now seems less functional and more dynamic - focused on building/supporting the attacking play, moving the opposition around the pitch, and beating the press. When we lose the ball there's much less space for the opposition to exploit, and our fullbacks can tuck in when needed to snuff out the opposition. We've compromised some attacking play we had under Jurgen in favour of a better structure with and without the ball (with less risk). Only 6 PL goals conceded (and only 1 in the CL) suggests it's working so far.



Since Gravenberch has taken up the position we've seen he's closer to the player we need in Slot's system than a Fabinho. Slot prefers compactness and patience as a way to get results rather than free flowing (and sometimes chaotic) attacking play. We still have Mac as an option if Gravenberch gets injured, plus Jones/Endo for cover when needed. Hopefully Bajetic also gets plenty of minutes on loan and continues to develop, and could be a great addition next summer - giving us Gravenberch (22), Macallister (25), Szoboszlai (25), Jones (23), Bajetic (20) and Endo (31) for 3 positions (plus Elliot to do an AM role if required). That's a very strong selection.



Perhaps the clamour for a new DM is partly nostalgia for Jurgen's system rather than us moving forward. It was certainly fun to watch and brought us plenty of reward. But as the saying goes - if it ain't broke don't fix it, and we have a 22 year-old doing a great job at the moment plus decent cover. Whether Gravenberch would be better further forward is largely a moot point, as he/we are doing so well. He's gone from limited game time at Bayern to one of the first names on our team sheet, and developing very nicely.



Even if we did buy a new 6, then who misses out? Having 7 or 8 midfielders for 3 positions might risk a lack of game time, and could disrupt rhythm/team harmony if a current regular is displaced. I personally don't see what's so wrong with our current midfield and tactical setup that demands it should be fixed. Bajetic looked excellent for us (and beyond his years) at times, so there could be a ready-made option who knows the club and has already played in the PL and wouldn't cost us anything - allowing us to invest in other areas.



Maybe Gravenberch is Slot's stop-gap, or maybe he's the solution. But at the moment it feels that some people are seeing a problem that isn't there, or are desperate for us to spend the 'Caicedo money' on another 6 - even though our results, performances and defensive stability actually look better so far this season - not worse.