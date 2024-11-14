« previous next »
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #3560 on: Today at 01:31:43 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on November 14, 2024, 12:19:50 am
To be honest, I couldn't care less about stats. Whoever suggested signing Gravenberch, should get a raise. He is turning into an awesome player ...

What's interesting is that quite a few of us were wrong about Gravenberch. It is a really heart-warming story that after a few different coaches he has found one, in Arne Slot, who is unlocking his ability.

It also shows the raggedy nature of football sometimes that Jurgen wasn't really getting there with Ryan, and it took him leaving to pave the way for Slot.

Ryan's size, skill and carrying ability to great to see in our midfield. Long may it continue.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #3561 on: Today at 02:02:17 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:08:25 pm
Cool, can you split that down into when we are in possession or not?

Can you split that out into what phase of play we are in?

Can you split that out into whether Ipswich was playing a high man-orientated press first half, a passive low/mid-block 2nd half. Or can you split it out into an aggressive mid-block like Villa played in which they allowed us to play it around at the back before pressing really agressively the moment we passed into a midfield player.

Above all though can you split it out into the game state, because we play completely differently under Slot depending on the game state.

Yes
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #3562 on: Today at 02:04:07 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 01:31:43 pm
What's interesting is that quite a few of us were wrong about Gravenberch. It is a really heart-warming story that after a few different coaches he has found one, in Arne Slot, who is unlocking his ability.

It also shows the raggedy nature of football sometimes that Jurgen wasn't really getting there with Ryan, and it took him leaving to pave the way for Slot.

Ryan's size, skill and carrying ability to great to see in our midfield. Long may it continue.

It was also always likely, I think, that the lad would need 12 months to acclimatise to the Premier League. The attractive picture of a young Gravenberch striding nonchalantly through the open midfield pastures of the Eredivisie while singing "I'm a Number 8" is charming, but maybe of little relevance to the thickly populated forests of an English midfield. I remember seeing the equally commanding Donny Van Der Beek doing something very similar a few years back. Then he came to England where opponents tackled. And ran. It was harder for him.

It was always possible, I suppose, that Gravenberch would nose-dive like Beek did rather than learn to swim. That he's now swimming beautifully playing at no. 6 ought to be a cause of joy for us all - especially, as Eeyore keeps pointing out, because we don't really have another 6 of similar quality and the one we tried to get didn't want to come. It's possible that one day Ryan might be asked to try his hand again at 8. I don't know. But the notion that (i) he's not playing at 6 now or (ii) that he's struggling at 6 or (iii) that he's doing well at 6 but 6 isn't his real position or (iv) all of these things at the same time, is all a bit boring and academic. It serves one purpose only. To provide a sword for anyone who wants to stab FSG for leaving us without a number 6. I suspect that's why we'll keep hearing about it. 


